Trump Announces $60 Billion Tariff on Chinese High-Tech and Other Goods

Following months of investigations by the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the Trump administration announced on Thursday at a White House briefing that the administration intends to place about $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods, with the bulk of them likely to be focused on the high-tech industry. The White House will announce a final list of goods subject to the tariffs in the next few weeks. From a report: "We've lost over a fairly short period of time, 60,000 factories in our country. Closed, shuttered, gone. Six million jobs at least, gone. And now they are starting to come back," President Trump said during the briefing. "The word that I want to use is reciprocal -- when they charge 25 percent for a car to go in, and we charge 2 percent for their car to come into the United States, that's not good. That's how China rebuilt itself."

  • Yeah (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Ryanrule ( 1657199 )
    Can’t be sad about this one.

    • Can’t be sad about this one.

      Do tariffs ever work long term? It's basically a tax, which is funny because Republicans are supposed to be anti-tax, pro free-market. Both of which a tariff is not.

      • Re:Yeah (Score:4, Insightful)

        by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @03:46PM (#56307545)

        They seem to be working for the countries that impose them on us.

        • +1 this, China, Canada and Mexico are prime examples of long term benefit.

        • Re:Yeah (Score:4, Insightful)

          by nonBORG ( 5254161 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @03:57PM (#56307633)
          Agreed! We are in a trade war, however everyone wants the US to lay down and accept their raping of us. Trump realised the Trade war has started and is not going to lose without a fight (in fact obviously the US can and will win, if we fight.)

          Obama was fighting for the other side, meaning he is a globalist and not a nationalist. Trump understands that it is no use being a globalist as you will just be abused by nationalists, until you are 3rd world country with no influence.

          People even on here seemed to have embraced the hate Trump crap so much that they cannot see straight. Comments about Trump dying in jail or being executed with his family, and then they call Trump a fascist. There was a song by Michael Jackson "I'm starting with the man in the mirror." might be good for some of the teenagers posting this stuff to listen to and contemplate.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Plenty of people here wanted many of the things done by Trump, but only before Trump and changed their positions after they got them. TPP, stricter H1B, down with NAFTA, less globalization were all very popular on /. as well as many other sites that have also done 180.

      • All the Libertarians the joined the GOP had better be saying "Not my president!" right now!
    • we'll see how you are not sad when everything you buy skyrockets in price. In the end tariffs hit your wallet.
    • It's about 180 US$ out of your pocket - and your brothers, your sisters, your baby child's and your senile great-granduncle's. Or do you think this will magically not be passed on the the consumer?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      Gosh, I hope that apple and all computer companies are happy about the fondling they have given Trump over the tax cuts. I know that I want to spend my $10 back from the tax cut on the extra $50 a computer is going to cost. No sadness here. We will just pay more for crap built in the US, just like we did with the cars in the 70's.

  • Because otherwise how are we going to be able to afford all these now more expensive trinkets and toys?

    Oh. Wait. We're not supposed to. It's supposed to further expand the wealth gap and pretty much finish off the US middle class.

  • Bye bye Walmart! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Tariffs on Chinese garbage will kill the WMT stock price.

  • This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.

    But more than that it's every day Americans who are going to be paying for it. 20-30% more on every electronic device, gadget, previously untariffed good that was imported, all to do what? Temporarily prop up industries / companies here in the US that won't significantly change their employment levels, capital investment in manufacturing, or supply chains in time until these

    • This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.

      I mean you might be right, you might not... but these people are almost never worth listening to.

      Economists are only ever right in hindsight, and even then; they still take a few laps around track to get it right.

    • This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.

      Let me guess, the same economists who preach this also preach that productivity must go up for living standards to go up. Which sounds reasonable until you realize that productivity and living standards have been decoupled since the 70s yet they continue to preach this. These are also the same economists that tell us that free trade is the best while also looking at a declining standard of living even as we've signed ever more free trade deals. The same economists that presided over the economic meltdown

      • Which sounds reasonable until you realize that productivity and living standards have been decoupled since the 70s yet they continue to preach this.

        Productivity and wages have become decoupled.

        Living standards are not entirely built on wages. If you're spending 18 hours/day farming enough food to keep yourself alive, high wages are not going to increase your standard of living. So you need a productivity boost to get that 18 hours down and have high enough wages to use your newfound free time.

        • Which sounds reasonable until you realize that productivity and living standards have been decoupled since the 70s yet they continue to preach this.

          Productivity and wages have become decoupled.

          Living standards are not entirely built on wages. If you're spending 18 hours/day farming enough food to keep yourself alive, high wages are not going to increase your standard of living. So you need a productivity boost to get that 18 hours down and have high enough wages to use your newfound free time.

          First off most people in the 1970's weren't on farms. Second, free trade is a huge part of why although the pie has grown by leaps and bounds actual wages have not grown nearly so much and for many not at all. Want a better US? Greatly limit free trade and greatly limit immigration. We've tried the free trade route for decades and only seen living conditions deteriorate. Time for a new approach.

          • First off most people in the 1970's weren't on farms

            Do you need me to explain the concept of "an example" to you?

            Second, free trade is a huge part of why although the pie has grown by leaps and bounds actual wages have not grown nearly so much and for many not at all.

            The giant hole in this theory is that the huge increase in trade of manufactured goods occurred after wages and productivity became decoupled in the 1970s.

            The reason they got decoupled is we decimated unions and started passing a lot of labor-unfriendly laws and US manufacturers started moving out of union-friendly states and into union-unfriendly states. So workers were not able to claw back the money from productivity gains.

            Greatly limit free trade and greatly limit immigration

            Boy, that's worked g

    • If its so bad bad bad they why is it working so great for China and Japan? works so great US corporation move their manufacturing to China and Japan and other communist country that don't have laws to protect workers or the environment... only winner in the US? the scum CEOs and board members and the rich.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      But more than that it's every day Americans who are going to be paying for it. 20-30% more on every electronic device, gadget, previously untariffed good that was imported, all to do what? Temporarily prop up industries / companies here in the US that won't significantly change their employment levels, capital investment in manufacturing, or supply chains in time until these tariffs are lifted?

      Why would they? That's the whole point of protectionism - "wahhh! I can't compete with competitor! protect me uncle

  • Wonder if he even knows...

  • but every word out of his mouth is a lie, and his administration makes a point of dissing science and information.

    • Above all, he wants to at least appear to be successful. This is just part of the charade. I don't know if it'll end well or badly so i'm not holding an opinion on this specific issue.

  • Would it not leave everyone blind?

    If China lowered their tariffs, who of you thinks the USA would do likewise and not just keep the money as politicians love to do? I want a show of hands.

    • Would it not leave everyone blind?

      If China lowered their tariffs, who of you thinks the USA would do likewise and not just keep the money as politicians love to do? I want a show of hands.

      An eye for an eye does not leave the whole world blind.

      The people who don't poke other people's eyes out to begin with don't get their eyes poked out in reciprocation.

      If A eyepokes B, and B (or an agent acting on B's behalf, such as the state) eyepokes A, it ends.
      If A (or A's agent) then eyepokes B (or B's agent), it's a new case of eyepoking, not a reciprocal of the second.

      While assholes will get angry at reciprocal (just) eyepoking punishments and then start new instances of eyepoking, non assholes will n

  • Then they will just buy $60 billion worth of airplanes from Airbus. We just pissed off Europe not long ago. And they will import chicken feet and other farm products from somewhere else.

    • Then they will just buy $60 billion worth of airplanes from Airbus. We just pissed off Europe not long ago. And they will import chicken feet and other farm products from somewhere else.

      At the end of the day we can impose even more - they sell us more than we sell them. How about we also make them only be able to own 50% of a US company and a bunch of other restrictions that they put on us. Fair is fair after all. I'm fine with the US focusing on ourselves for a change. It's not like the world will ever thank us for helping them.

  • So here's the thing, as consumers we have to ask ourselves an important question especially for the folks who can afford it. (If you're close to poverty then it's understandable that you don't have choices.) But for those of you that can afford it, would you buy a cheap gizmo or a more expensive gizmo supporting your own home country? I prefer to buy locally made stuff myself if I can find it at a "reasonable" price.

    • Please direct me to a 100% US-designed-and-built smartphone or tablet. Or for that matter, a 100% US-designed-and-built automobile.

      Sometimes, there is no local option.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by orlanz ( 882574 )

      I prefer to buy what works for me. That maybe "local" or a "cheap" gizmo. I prefer not to mix emotions, patriotic or otherwise, with how I spend my finances. I prefer Japanese cars, European chocolate, Brazilian nuts, Central & South American bananas, Chinese iPhones & HP laptops, Indian leather, Mexican watermelons, and Canadian maple syrup to name a few.

      On the flip side, I do focus on local when it comes to charity. Since that is an emotional expenditure.

  • Trade wars are generally not good for the economy. As happy as I would be too stick it to the Chinese companies, I fear this will do more harm than good. I think it would be better to create incentives, and hold US companies to them, to keep production in America. Igniting a trade way under the guise of national security isn't a smart move but I would expect that coming from a president who's mental agree is that of an elementary school child.
    • Dear leader told us they are good and easily won. Any other opinion must be incorrect.
    • The president want's to do something about the trade deficit and loss of jobs, and thinks that tariffs will help.

      First of all, a deficit is due to two possible things, consumer consumption and investment. If the deficits are caused by investments that is good thing because it will mean stronger future growth.

      When it comes to jobs, losses of jobs in the industry is due primarily to automation. And while tariffs will might help the profits and output of these industries to some degree, it won't bring ba

  • go pop some non-chinese popcorn, sit back and watch.

    Trade sanctions are what they are. If the imbalance of trade is that bad, maybe we could start making things in the US for a change.

    Of course there would need to be a literal shit-ton of legislation to incentivize businesses to manufacture here, not including robots.

    • Of course there would need to be a literal shit-ton of legislation to incentivize businesses to manufacture here, not including robots.

      Well, that's not going to happen. In fact, companies are already coming back to the US to build robotic factories. Low tax on raw materials coming in, low salary overhead, it's a win-win for everyone except people in the US who need jobs.

      I bet that this is going to accelerate under these tariffs. If it's too expensive to import from China, we'll just have robots build it here.

  • How is he actually selling this to anybody?? Somehow, this idiot actually thinks that power can be transferred from capital to labor (or vice versa) by imposing tariffs on imported goods??? Seriously. Journalists need to do their jobs and publicly call this guy on the carpet. Even economics drop-outs know that this does not work.

    Or if his reasoning is to "make things more even"... does he even understand what the hell that means? Especially in a global economic environment. SMH on this guy's logic. Wh

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Strider- ( 39683 )

      Or if his reasoning is to "make things more even"... does he even understand what the hell that means? Especially in a global economic environment. SMH on this guy's logic. Where the hell is he getting his guidance from??

      Probably from the squirrel hiding as his toupe, controlling him like the rat in Ratatouille.

  • It will be interesting times... (Score:3)

    by Craig Cruden ( 3592465 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @04:04PM (#56307707)
    The economies are so interlinked that any real trade war could create unstable and unpredictable times.

    The US owes so much debt now, that if China starts dumping accumulated debt they could force a spike in interest rates that basically throw the US into a hard recession.
    It could lead to a currency war as China could hit back with devaluation equivalent to the tariffs.
    The Chinese banks are not very transparent - and if the current swoon turns into a worldwide stock market crash - could be the start of another Asian crisis (we just cannot know) if it is prolonged.
    Companies cannot just turn on a dime and change manufacturing (i.e. move it to other locations), so it could spike inflation and it could also disrupt major American companies supply.
    Or it could just be taken in stride. The problem is that the markets were already overly exuberant, and there are many bubbles that could be popped ... that anything could happen... the problem is it may not be able to be predictable.
    Anyone that claims to know what will happen ... is more than likely just pretending to know and guessing.

    • The US owes so much debt now, that if China starts dumping accumulated debt they could force a spike in interest rates that basically throw the US into a hard recession.

      That's not how government bonds work. Plus China drastically cut back on buying US debt about 10 years ago (there's only so long that effort could prop up their currency). The bonds have a maturity of 20 years, so a whole lot of China's debt purchased in the 2000s is being paid off.

      • China still holds over 1 trillion in debt. If China decides to reduce its stake - that means more debt on the market, while the US is adding another trillion debt in the last few months. So supply goes up, demand goes down - and interest rates have to go up to make the new debt more attractive than the other supply of debt that China throws into the market.

  • I'm no fan of Trump's authoritarian asshattery. But this may be good for the average Slashdotter, who's likely a tinkerer at heart. More expensive Chinese goods means that the repair-replace balance will be thrown to the left, and money can be made repairing existing hardware vs tossing it out and buying another special at Walmart.

    Discouraging people from throwing hardware away instead of fixing it is also environmentally good. E-waste is a real issue, like it or not, and there's no need to make more e-

    • More expensive Chinese goods means that the repair-replace balance will be thrown to the left, and money can be made repairing existing hardware vs tossing it out and buying another special at Walmart.

      Where do you think the parts are made that you will use to repair that formerly-cheap, now-expensive tech bauble?

  • Remember that tax cut you guys gave the wealthy, with those temporary peanuts for you... well those peanuts are being snatched back by the administration! SO WEIRD! Could never have seen it coming! Enjoy that extra few bucks a week!

  • Too little too late (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @04:11PM (#56307755)
    the jobs aren't coming back. Not very many anyway. Any factories built here will be run by robots. On the other hand we might end up bringing back the pollution.

    The trouble with tariffs is they don't work as half measures. If you want to do isolationism like Brazil does that's fine. But get ready for $1500 Playstations and $3000 video cards. That's why you can still buy a Sega Megadrive in Brazil without irony.

    Oh, one more thing. Any chance these tariffs will be passed on to me in the form of services like roads, schools or healthcare? Given the $1.5 trillion dollar tax cut we just did (83% of which went to the 1%) I'm guessing no. It's just like the lottery. They claim the money will go to services but then they shuffle it around and turn it into tax cuts for the rich.

    • Given the $1.5 trillion dollar tax cut we just did (83% of which went to the 1%) I'm guessing no. It's just like the lottery. They claim the money will go to services but then they shuffle it around and turn it into tax cuts for the rich.

      I'm so tired of hearing the same bullshit thing repeated over and over. 83% of the tax cuts did not go to the top 1%. The fact is that two years after the tax cuts expire in 2025, assuming they do not get renewed, then the top 1% will get 83% of the tax cuts. So I guess we should push our representatives to renew the cuts in 8 years. Even in 2025 when they do expire the top 1% will only see about 25% of the cuts.

      https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by orlanz ( 882574 )

      It makes no sense. We lost jobs and shutdown factories over the decades but our overall manufacturing is still way up year over year. Why should we pay more to make the same stuff? You raise prices, demand goes down... which means you need less production capacity. Which results in less jobs and factories AND decline in manufacturing.

  • We've lost over a fairly short period of time, 60,000 factories in our country. Closed, shuttered, gone. Six million jobs at least, gone. And now they are starting to come back," President Trump said during the briefing.

    Factories gone for things that can be made much less expensively over seas, gone from a now more services-oriented US economy. Many, perhaps most, of those jobs won't be coming back and, if they do, US consumers will pay a steep price. Trump is longing for a World that was, but has now moved on.

