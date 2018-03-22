Trump Announces $60 Billion Tariff on Chinese High-Tech and Other Goods (techcrunch.com) 131
Following months of investigations by the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the Trump administration announced on Thursday at a White House briefing that the administration intends to place about $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods, with the bulk of them likely to be focused on the high-tech industry. The White House will announce a final list of goods subject to the tariffs in the next few weeks. From a report: "We've lost over a fairly short period of time, 60,000 factories in our country. Closed, shuttered, gone. Six million jobs at least, gone. And now they are starting to come back," President Trump said during the briefing. "The word that I want to use is reciprocal -- when they charge 25 percent for a car to go in, and we charge 2 percent for their car to come into the United States, that's not good. That's how China rebuilt itself."
Can’t be sad about this one.
Do tariffs ever work long term? It's basically a tax, which is funny because Republicans are supposed to be anti-tax, pro free-market. Both of which a tariff is not.
They seem to be working for the countries that impose them on us.
+1 this, China, Canada and Mexico are prime examples of long term benefit.
Not when he can get the president of the most powerful country on earth to do it!
Careful. When Colbert called DJT Putin's cockholster, he had to have Jim Parsons on the next day and it still didn't stop the homophobe accusations.
Obama was fighting for the other side, meaning he is a globalist and not a nationalist. Trump understands that it is no use being a globalist as you will just be abused by nationalists, until you are 3rd world country with no influence.
People even on here seemed to have embraced the hate Trump crap so much that they cannot see straight. Comments about Trump dying in jail or being executed with his family, and then they call Trump a fascist. There was a song by Michael Jackson "I'm starting with the man in the mirror." might be good for some of the teenagers posting this stuff to listen to and contemplate.
Plenty of people here wanted many of the things done by Trump, but only before Trump and changed their positions after they got them. TPP, stricter H1B, down with NAFTA, less globalization were all very popular on
/.
a traitor to the american way of funding the massive expansion of communist countries?
Trump will die a traitor in prison either way though.
Reality != Hollywood. The bad guys don't always lose in the end.
Your going to be seeing this again and again until one day you won't remember if your right or wrong and start to worry that your loosing you're mind.
So this comes with a min wage increase right? (Score:1)
Because otherwise how are we going to be able to afford all these now more expensive trinkets and toys?
Oh. Wait. We're not supposed to. It's supposed to further expand the wealth gap and pretty much finish off the US middle class.
The NSA does not build tablets.
Re: (Score:3)
Trade barriers are a bonehead move. Always were, always will be.
Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)
Against good-faith trading partner, it is boneheaded move. Against China, that is anything but open market themselves it is not.
You're a moron.
China is our 3rd biggest customer after Canada and Mexico. We are working on pissing off all three. No body wins in trade wars; proven multiple times throughout history. Even partial open markets are better than closed markets.
Re: (Score:3)
China imposes them on us. And the memo states that tariffs are to be put in place only when things are unfair. If China doesn't want these tariffs, they can drop their own.
The plan is to match tariffs, all the way down to 0. If you don't want these tariffs, you can ask China to drop their own, which would make us drop ours.
Fair is fair, is it not?
(Actually, it's not, because their workers are treated like slaves and they shit all over the environment. We should be imposing higher tariffs on them than th
Yes trade barriers are very bad.
Which is why these reciprocal tariffs against China will hopefully force China to abandon it's xenophobic, racist, and anti-free market trade barriers that it has maintained for years and years.
So Trump is clearly trying to end China's boneheaded move of having trade barriers against U.S. products.
Trade barriers are a bonehead move. Always were, always will be.
-jcr
Said every globalist ever
Nuke it from orbit.
It's the only way to be sure.
Trump is a blowhard, but he's doing some good stuff. If he keeps it up, the blind, hateful liberals will be dragged kicking and screaming into a functional USA.
Oh is this how a functional democracy is supposed to work? Congress is useless, the president can't agree with enough of his own party to get anything done and publicly insults anyone who disagrees with him? I miss the days of decency and cooperation.
I miss the days of decency and cooperation.
Fact: You're not old enough to remember such times.
There is no need for this trash talk unless your are a hateful person yourself.
There's always a need to state the truth. More so when people are ignorant of it.
Beside speculating on the behavior of others as if they all conformed to your projected image, what truth did you intend to state?
Bye bye Walmart! (Score:1)
Tariffs on Chinese garbage will kill the WMT stock price.
bad bad bad (Score:2)
But more than that it's every day Americans who are going to be paying for it. 20-30% more on every electronic device, gadget, previously untariffed good that was imported, all to do what? Temporarily prop up industries / companies here in the US that won't significantly change their employment levels, capital investment in manufacturing, or supply chains in time until these
This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.
I mean you might be right, you might not... but these people are almost never worth listening to.
Economists are only ever right in hindsight, and even then; they still take a few laps around track to get it right.
Except when they you know, help the economy go tits up every 15-20 years or so.
Sort of like a broken clock I suppose?
This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.
Let me guess, the same economists who preach this also preach that productivity must go up for living standards to go up. Which sounds reasonable until you realize that productivity and living standards have been decoupled since the 70s yet they continue to preach this. These are also the same economists that tell us that free trade is the best while also looking at a declining standard of living even as we've signed ever more free trade deals. The same economists that presided over the economic meltdown
Which sounds reasonable until you realize that productivity and living standards have been decoupled since the 70s yet they continue to preach this.
Productivity and wages have become decoupled.
Living standards are not entirely built on wages. If you're spending 18 hours/day farming enough food to keep yourself alive, high wages are not going to increase your standard of living. So you need a productivity boost to get that 18 hours down and have high enough wages to use your newfound free time.
Which sounds reasonable until you realize that productivity and living standards have been decoupled since the 70s yet they continue to preach this.
Productivity and wages have become decoupled.
Living standards are not entirely built on wages. If you're spending 18 hours/day farming enough food to keep yourself alive, high wages are not going to increase your standard of living. So you need a productivity boost to get that 18 hours down and have high enough wages to use your newfound free time.
First off most people in the 1970's weren't on farms. Second, free trade is a huge part of why although the pie has grown by leaps and bounds actual wages have not grown nearly so much and for many not at all. Want a better US? Greatly limit free trade and greatly limit immigration. We've tried the free trade route for decades and only seen living conditions deteriorate. Time for a new approach.
First off most people in the 1970's weren't on farms
Do you need me to explain the concept of "an example" to you?
Second, free trade is a huge part of why although the pie has grown by leaps and bounds actual wages have not grown nearly so much and for many not at all.
The giant hole in this theory is that the huge increase in trade of manufactured goods occurred after wages and productivity became decoupled in the 1970s.
The reason they got decoupled is we decimated unions and started passing a lot of labor-unfriendly laws and US manufacturers started moving out of union-friendly states and into union-unfriendly states. So workers were not able to claw back the money from productivity gains.
Greatly limit free trade and greatly limit immigration
Boy, that's worked g
Why would they? That's the whole point of protectionism - "wahhh! I can't compete with competitor! protect me uncle
There are over 18,000 sealed indictments being worked on right now.
Who makes Trumps Twitter machine? (Score:2)
I would love to believe him, (Score:2)
but every word out of his mouth is a lie, and his administration makes a point of dissing science and information.
An eye for an eye... (Score:2)
Would it not leave everyone blind?
If China lowered their tariffs, who of you thinks the USA would do likewise and not just keep the money as politicians love to do? I want a show of hands.
Would it not leave everyone blind?
If China lowered their tariffs, who of you thinks the USA would do likewise and not just keep the money as politicians love to do? I want a show of hands.
An eye for an eye does not leave the whole world blind.
The people who don't poke other people's eyes out to begin with don't get their eyes poked out in reciprocation.
If A eyepokes B, and B (or an agent acting on B's behalf, such as the state) eyepokes A, it ends.
If A (or A's agent) then eyepokes B (or B's agent), it's a new case of eyepoking, not a reciprocal of the second.
While assholes will get angry at reciprocal (just) eyepoking punishments and then start new instances of eyepoking, non assholes will n
Bye bye Boeing (Score:2)
Then they will just buy $60 billion worth of airplanes from Airbus. We just pissed off Europe not long ago. And they will import chicken feet and other farm products from somewhere else.
Then they will just buy $60 billion worth of airplanes from Airbus. We just pissed off Europe not long ago. And they will import chicken feet and other farm products from somewhere else.
At the end of the day we can impose even more - they sell us more than we sell them. How about we also make them only be able to own 50% of a US company and a bunch of other restrictions that they put on us. Fair is fair after all. I'm fine with the US focusing on ourselves for a change. It's not like the world will ever thank us for helping them.
not joking
I think this is more a question for us (Score:2)
So here's the thing, as consumers we have to ask ourselves an important question especially for the folks who can afford it. (If you're close to poverty then it's understandable that you don't have choices.) But for those of you that can afford it, would you buy a cheap gizmo or a more expensive gizmo supporting your own home country? I prefer to buy locally made stuff myself if I can find it at a "reasonable" price.
Please direct me to a 100% US-designed-and-built smartphone or tablet. Or for that matter, a 100% US-designed-and-built automobile.
Sometimes, there is no local option.
I prefer to buy what works for me. That maybe "local" or a "cheap" gizmo. I prefer not to mix emotions, patriotic or otherwise, with how I spend my finances. I prefer Japanese cars, European chocolate, Brazilian nuts, Central & South American bananas, Chinese iPhones & HP laptops, Indian leather, Mexican watermelons, and Canadian maple syrup to name a few.
On the flip side, I do focus on local when it comes to charity. Since that is an emotional expenditure.
Mixed feelings (Score:2)
First of all, a deficit is due to two possible things, consumer consumption and investment. If the deficits are caused by investments that is good thing because it will mean stronger future growth.
When it comes to jobs, losses of jobs in the industry is due primarily to automation. And while tariffs will might help the profits and output of these industries to some degree, it won't bring ba
I think I'll just (Score:2)
go pop some non-chinese popcorn, sit back and watch.
Trade sanctions are what they are. If the imbalance of trade is that bad, maybe we could start making things in the US for a change.
Of course there would need to be a literal shit-ton of legislation to incentivize businesses to manufacture here, not including robots.
Of course there would need to be a literal shit-ton of legislation to incentivize businesses to manufacture here, not including robots.
Well, that's not going to happen. In fact, companies are already coming back to the US to build robotic factories. Low tax on raw materials coming in, low salary overhead, it's a win-win for everyone except people in the US who need jobs.
I bet that this is going to accelerate under these tariffs. If it's too expensive to import from China, we'll just have robots build it here.
Trump-onomics... (Score:2)
How is he actually selling this to anybody?? Somehow, this idiot actually thinks that power can be transferred from capital to labor (or vice versa) by imposing tariffs on imported goods??? Seriously. Journalists need to do their jobs and publicly call this guy on the carpet. Even economics drop-outs know that this does not work.
Or if his reasoning is to "make things more even"... does he even understand what the hell that means? Especially in a global economic environment. SMH on this guy's logic. Wh
Or if his reasoning is to "make things more even"... does he even understand what the hell that means? Especially in a global economic environment. SMH on this guy's logic. Where the hell is he getting his guidance from??
Probably from the squirrel hiding as his toupe, controlling him like the rat in Ratatouille.
It will be interesting times... (Score:3)
The US owes so much debt now, that if China starts dumping accumulated debt they could force a spike in interest rates that basically throw the US into a hard recession.
It could lead to a currency war as China could hit back with devaluation equivalent to the tariffs.
The Chinese banks are not very transparent - and if the current swoon turns into a worldwide stock market crash - could be the start of another Asian crisis (we just cannot know) if it is prolonged.
Companies cannot just turn on a dime and change manufacturing (i.e. move it to other locations), so it could spike inflation and it could also disrupt major American companies supply.
Or it could just be taken in stride. The problem is that the markets were already overly exuberant, and there are many bubbles that could be popped
Anyone that claims to know what will happen
The US owes so much debt now, that if China starts dumping accumulated debt they could force a spike in interest rates that basically throw the US into a hard recession.
That's not how government bonds work. Plus China drastically cut back on buying US debt about 10 years ago (there's only so long that effort could prop up their currency). The bonds have a maturity of 20 years, so a whole lot of China's debt purchased in the 2000s is being paid off.
Good for the average Slashdotter (Score:2)
I'm no fan of Trump's authoritarian asshattery. But this may be good for the average Slashdotter, who's likely a tinkerer at heart. More expensive Chinese goods means that the repair-replace balance will be thrown to the left, and money can be made repairing existing hardware vs tossing it out and buying another special at Walmart.
Discouraging people from throwing hardware away instead of fixing it is also environmentally good. E-waste is a real issue, like it or not, and there's no need to make more e-
Where do you think the parts are made that you will use to repair that formerly-cheap, now-expensive tech bauble?
Everything Trump does is a childish ego response to prove he has a bigger dick.
Like the majority of EVERYTHING that is sold in the US is made in China. So how's this in any way good for Americans and American companies?
Of course
... Would be much nicer if things were not offloaded to China constantly as that's usually the first step in loss of the quality of a product.
You're answering your own question.
The proposed tariffs are reciprocal.
If China doesn't like them, they can lower the tariffs they impose on us, and we will respond in kind.
Alternatively, China can keep being unfair, which should cause manufacturing to move away from China and either to the US or to somewhere with more equitable trade agreements. Such changes will take time to play out, of course. But Trump has been shouting about bringing manufacturing back to the US for years now. If he can do it, it'l
BIG MONEY!!!!! (Score:2)
Too little too late (Score:3)
The trouble with tariffs is they don't work as half measures. If you want to do isolationism like Brazil does that's fine. But get ready for $1500 Playstations and $3000 video cards. That's why you can still buy a Sega Megadrive in Brazil without irony.
Oh, one more thing. Any chance these tariffs will be passed on to me in the form of services like roads, schools or healthcare? Given the $1.5 trillion dollar tax cut we just did (83% of which went to the 1%) I'm guessing no. It's just like the lottery. They claim the money will go to services but then they shuffle it around and turn it into tax cuts for the rich.
Given the $1.5 trillion dollar tax cut we just did (83% of which went to the 1%) I'm guessing no. It's just like the lottery. They claim the money will go to services but then they shuffle it around and turn it into tax cuts for the rich.
I'm so tired of hearing the same bullshit thing repeated over and over. 83% of the tax cuts did not go to the top 1%. The fact is that two years after the tax cuts expire in 2025, assuming they do not get renewed, then the top 1% will get 83% of the tax cuts. So I guess we should push our representatives to renew the cuts in 8 years. Even in 2025 when they do expire the top 1% will only see about 25% of the cuts.
https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]
It makes no sense. We lost jobs and shutdown factories over the decades but our overall manufacturing is still way up year over year. Why should we pay more to make the same stuff? You raise prices, demand goes down... which means you need less production capacity. Which results in less jobs and factories AND decline in manufacturing.
Trump's pride and prejudice . (Score:2)
We've lost over a fairly short period of time, 60,000 factories in our country. Closed, shuttered, gone. Six million jobs at least, gone. And now they are starting to come back," President Trump said during the briefing.
Factories gone for things that can be made much less expensively over seas, gone from a now more services-oriented US economy. Many, perhaps most, of those jobs won't be coming back and, if they do, US consumers will pay a steep price. Trump is longing for a World that was, but has now moved on.