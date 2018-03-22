Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


United States Businesses China Government

Trump Announces $60 Billion Tariff on Chinese High-Tech and Other Goods (techcrunch.com) 90

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Following months of investigations by the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the Trump administration announced on Thursday at a White House briefing that the administration intends to place about $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods, with the bulk of them likely to be focused on the high-tech industry. The White House will announce a final list of goods subject to the tariffs in the next few weeks. From a report: "We've lost over a fairly short period of time, 60,000 factories in our country. Closed, shuttered, gone. Six million jobs at least, gone. And now they are starting to come back," President Trump said during the briefing. "The word that I want to use is reciprocal -- when they charge 25 percent for a car to go in, and we charge 2 percent for their car to come into the United States, that's not good. That's how China rebuilt itself."

Trump Announces $60 Billion Tariff on Chinese High-Tech and Other Goods

  • Can’t be sad about this one.

    • Can’t be sad about this one.

      Do tariffs ever work long term? It's basically a tax, which is funny because Republicans are supposed to be anti-tax, pro free-market. Both of which a tariff is not.

      • They seem to be working for the countries that impose them on us.

        • +1 this, China, Canada and Mexico are prime examples of long term benefit.

        • Agreed! We are in a trade war, however everyone wants the US to lay down and accept their raping of us. Trump realised the Trade war has started and is not going to lose without a fight (in fact obviously the US can and will win, if we fight.)

          Obama was fighting for the other side, meaning he is a globalist and not a nationalist. Trump understands that it is no use being a globalist as you will just be abused by nationalists, until you are 3rd world country with no influence.

          People even on here seemed
      • All the Libertarians the joined the GOP had better be saying "Not my president!" right now!
    • we'll see how you are not sad when everything you buy skyrockets in price. In the end tariffs hit your wallet.
    • It's about 180 US$ out of your pocket - and your brothers, your sisters, your baby child's and your senile great-granduncle's. Or do you think this will magically not be passed on the the consumer?

      Gosh, I hope that apple and all computer companies are happy about the fondling they have given Trump over the tax cuts. I know that I want to spend my $10 back from the tax cut on the extra $50 a computer is going to cost. No sadness here. We will just pay more for crap built in the US, just like we did with the cars in the 70's.

  • Because otherwise how are we going to be able to afford all these now more expensive trinkets and toys?

    Oh. Wait. We're not supposed to. It's supposed to further expand the wealth gap and pretty much finish off the US middle class.

  • Bye bye Walmart! (Score:1)

    Tariffs on Chinese garbage will kill the WMT stock price.

  • This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.

    But more than that it's every day Americans who are going to be paying for it. 20-30% more on every electronic device, gadget, previously untariffed good that was imported, all to do what? Temporarily prop up industries / companies here in the US that won't significantly change their employment levels, capital investment in manufacturing, or supply chains in time until these

    • This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.

      I mean you might be right, you might not... but these people are almost never worth listening to.

      Economists are only ever right in hindsight, and even then; they still take a few laps around track to get it right.

    • This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.

      Let me guess, the same economists who preach this also preach that productivity must go up for living standards to go up. Which sounds reasonable until you realize that productivity and living standards have been decoupled since the 70s yet they continue to preach this. These are also the same economists that tell us that free trade is the best while also looking at a declining standard of living even as we've signed ever more free trade deals. The same economists that presided over the economic meltdown

  • Wonder if he even knows...

  • but every word out of his mouth is a lie, and his administration makes a point of dissing science and information.

    • Above all, he wants to at least appear to be successful. This is just part of the charade. I don't know if it'll end well or badly so i'm not holding an opinion on this specific issue.

  • Would it not leave everyone blind?

    If China lowered their tariffs, who of you thinks the USA would do likewise and not just keep the money as politicians love to do? I want a show of hands.

    • Would it not leave everyone blind?

      If China lowered their tariffs, who of you thinks the USA would do likewise and not just keep the money as politicians love to do? I want a show of hands.

      An eye for an eye does not leave the whole world blind.

      The people who don't poke other people's eyes out to begin with don't get their eyes poked out in reciprocation.

      If A eyepokes B, and B (or an agent acting on B's behalf, such as the state) eyepokes A, it ends.
      If A (or A's agent) then eyepokes B (or B's agent), it's a new case of eyepoking, not a reciprocal of the second.

      While assholes will get angry at reciprocal (just) eyepoking punishments and then start new instances of eyepoking, non assholes will n

  • Then they will just buy $60 billion worth of airplanes from Airbus. We just pissed off Europe not long ago. And they will import chicken feet and other farm products from somewhere else.

    • Then they will just buy $60 billion worth of airplanes from Airbus. We just pissed off Europe not long ago. And they will import chicken feet and other farm products from somewhere else.

      At the end of the day we can impose even more - they sell us more than we sell them. How about we also make them only be able to own 50% of a US company and a bunch of other restrictions that they put on us. Fair is fair after all. I'm fine with the US focusing on ourselves for a change. It's not like the world will ever thank us for helping them.

  • So here's the thing, as consumers we have to ask ourselves an important question especially for the folks who can afford it. (If you're close to poverty then it's understandable that you don't have choices.) But for those of you that can afford it, would you buy a cheap gizmo or a more expensive gizmo supporting your own home country? I prefer to buy locally made stuff myself if I can find it at a "reasonable" price.

  • Trade wars are generally not good for the economy. As happy as I would be too stick it to the Chinese companies, I fear this will do more harm than good. I think it would be better to create incentives, and hold US companies to them, to keep production in America. Igniting a trade way under the guise of national security isn't a smart move but I would expect that coming from a president who's mental agree is that of an elementary school child.

  • go pop some non-chinese popcorn, sit back and watch.

    Trade sanctions are what they are. If the imbalance of trade is that bad, maybe we could start making things in the US for a change.

    Of course there would need to be a literal shit-ton of legislation to incentivize businesses to manufacture here, not including robots.

  • How is he actually selling this to anybody?? Somehow, this idiot actually thinks that power can be transferred from capital to labor (or vice versa) by imposing tariffs on imported goods??? Seriously. Journalists need to do their jobs and publicly call this guy on the carpet. Even economics drop-outs know that this does not work.

    Or if his reasoning is to "make things more even"... does he even understand what the hell that means? Especially in a global economic environment. SMH on this guy's logic. Wh

      Or if his reasoning is to "make things more even"... does he even understand what the hell that means? Especially in a global economic environment. SMH on this guy's logic. Where the hell is he getting his guidance from??

      Probably from the squirrel hiding as his toupe, controlling him like the rat in Ratatouille.

  • The economies are so interlinked that any real trade war could create unstable and unpredictable times.

    The US owes so much debt now, that if China starts dumping accumulated debt they could force a spike in interest rates that basically throw the US into a hard recession.
    It could lead to a currency war as China could hit back with devaluation equivalent to the tariffs.
    The Chinese banks are not very transparent - and if the current swoon turns into a worldwide stock market crash - could be the start

  • I'm no fan of Trump's authoritarian asshattery. But this may be good for the average Slashdotter, who's likely a tinkerer at heart. More expensive Chinese goods means that the repair-replace balance will be thrown to the left, and money can be made repairing existing hardware vs tossing it out and buying another special at Walmart.

    Discouraging people from throwing hardware away instead of fixing it is also environmentally good. E-waste is a real issue, like it or not, and there's no need to make more e-

    • More expensive Chinese goods means that the repair-replace balance will be thrown to the left, and money can be made repairing existing hardware vs tossing it out and buying another special at Walmart.

      Where do you think the parts are made that you will use to repair that formerly-cheap, now-expensive tech bauble?

  • Remember that tax cut you guys gave the wealthy, with those temporary peanuts for you... well those peanuts are being snatched back by the administration! SO WEIRD! Could never have seen it coming! Enjoy that extra few bucks a week!
  • the jobs aren't coming back. Not very many anyway. Any factories built here will be run by robots. On the other hand we might end up bringing back the pollution.

    The trouble with tariffs is they don't work as half measures. If you want to do isolationism like Brazil does that's fine. But get ready for $1500 Playstations and $3000 video cards. That's why you can still buy a Sega Megadrive in Brazil without irony.

    Oh, one more thing. Any chance these tariffs will be passed on to me in the form of servic

