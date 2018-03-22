Trump Announces $60 Billion Tariff on Chinese High-Tech and Other Goods (techcrunch.com) 90
Following months of investigations by the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the Trump administration announced on Thursday at a White House briefing that the administration intends to place about $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods, with the bulk of them likely to be focused on the high-tech industry. The White House will announce a final list of goods subject to the tariffs in the next few weeks. From a report: "We've lost over a fairly short period of time, 60,000 factories in our country. Closed, shuttered, gone. Six million jobs at least, gone. And now they are starting to come back," President Trump said during the briefing. "The word that I want to use is reciprocal -- when they charge 25 percent for a car to go in, and we charge 2 percent for their car to come into the United States, that's not good. That's how China rebuilt itself."
a traitor to the american way of funding the massive expansion of communist countries?
Can’t be sad about this one.
Do tariffs ever work long term? It's basically a tax, which is funny because Republicans are supposed to be anti-tax, pro free-market. Both of which a tariff is not.
They seem to be working for the countries that impose them on us.
+1 this, China, Canada and Mexico are prime examples of long term benefit.
Not when he can get the president of the most powerful country on earth to do it!
Careful. When Colbert called DJT Putin's cockholster, he had to have Jim Parsons on the next day and it still didn't stop the homophobe accusations.
Obama was fighting for the other side, meaning he is a globalist and not a nationalist. Trump understands that it is no use being a globalist as you will just be abused by nationalists, until you are 3rd world country with no influence.
People even on here seemed
So this comes with a min wage increase right? (Score:1)
Because otherwise how are we going to be able to afford all these now more expensive trinkets and toys?
Oh. Wait. We're not supposed to. It's supposed to further expand the wealth gap and pretty much finish off the US middle class.
Re:So this comes with a min wage increase right? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: So this comes with a min wage increase right? (Score:1)
The NSA does not build tablets.
Re: (Score:3)
Trade barriers are a bonehead move. Always were, always will be.
Re:Good (Score:4, Insightful)
Against good-faith trading partner, it is boneheaded move. Against China, that is anything but open market themselves it is not.
You're a moron.
China is our 3rd biggest customer after Canada and Mexico. We are working on pissing off all three. No body wins in trade wars; proven multiple times throughout history. Even partial open markets are better than closed markets.
China imposes them on us. And the memo states that tariffs are to be put in place only when things are unfair. If China doesn't want these tariffs, they can drop their own.
The plan is to match tariffs, all the way down to 0. If you don't want these tariffs, you can ask China to drop their own, which would make us drop ours.
Fair is fair, is it not?
(Actually, it's not, because their workers are treated like slaves and they shit all over the environment. We should be imposing higher tariffs on them than th
Trade barriers are a bonehead move. Always were, always will be.
Said every globalist ever
Nuke it from orbit.
It's the only way to be sure.
Trump is a blowhard, but he's doing some good stuff. If he keeps it up, the blind, hateful liberals will be dragged kicking and screaming into a functional USA.
Oh is this how a functional democracy is supposed to work? Congress is useless, the president can't agree with enough of his own party to get anything done and publicly insults anyone who disagrees with him? I miss the days of decency and cooperation.
I miss the days of decency and cooperation.
Fact: You're not old enough to remember such times.
There is no need for this trash talk unless your are a hateful person yourself.
There's always a need to state the truth. More so when people are ignorant of it.
Bye bye Walmart! (Score:1)
Tariffs on Chinese garbage will kill the WMT stock price.
bad bad bad (Score:2)
But more than that it's every day Americans who are going to be paying for it. 20-30% more on every electronic device, gadget, previously untariffed good that was imported, all to do what? Temporarily prop up industries / companies here in the US that won't significantly change their employment levels, capital investment in manufacturing, or supply chains in time until these
This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.
I mean you might be right, you might not... but these people are almost never worth listening to.
Economists are only ever right in hindsight, and even then; they still take a few laps around track to get it right.
This is not good for anyone, as the slew of economists and economic reporters have been putting out there for the last few weeks.
Let me guess, the same economists who preach this also preach that productivity must go up for living standards to go up. Which sounds reasonable until you realize that productivity and living standards have been decoupled since the 70s yet they continue to preach this. These are also the same economists that tell us that free trade is the best while also looking at a declining standard of living even as we've signed ever more free trade deals. The same economists that presided over the economic meltdown
There are over 18,000 sealed indictments being worked on right now.
Who makes Trumps Twitter machine? (Score:2)
I would love to believe him, (Score:2)
but every word out of his mouth is a lie, and his administration makes a point of dissing science and information.
An eye for an eye... (Score:2)
Would it not leave everyone blind?
If China lowered their tariffs, who of you thinks the USA would do likewise and not just keep the money as politicians love to do? I want a show of hands.
Would it not leave everyone blind?
If China lowered their tariffs, who of you thinks the USA would do likewise and not just keep the money as politicians love to do? I want a show of hands.
An eye for an eye does not leave the whole world blind.
The people who don't poke other people's eyes out to begin with don't get their eyes poked out in reciprocation.
If A eyepokes B, and B (or an agent acting on B's behalf, such as the state) eyepokes A, it ends.
If A (or A's agent) then eyepokes B (or B's agent), it's a new case of eyepoking, not a reciprocal of the second.
While assholes will get angry at reciprocal (just) eyepoking punishments and then start new instances of eyepoking, non assholes will n
Bye bye Boeing (Score:2)
Then they will just buy $60 billion worth of airplanes from Airbus. We just pissed off Europe not long ago. And they will import chicken feet and other farm products from somewhere else.
Then they will just buy $60 billion worth of airplanes from Airbus. We just pissed off Europe not long ago. And they will import chicken feet and other farm products from somewhere else.
At the end of the day we can impose even more - they sell us more than we sell them. How about we also make them only be able to own 50% of a US company and a bunch of other restrictions that they put on us. Fair is fair after all. I'm fine with the US focusing on ourselves for a change. It's not like the world will ever thank us for helping them.
I think this is more a question for us (Score:2)
So here's the thing, as consumers we have to ask ourselves an important question especially for the folks who can afford it. (If you're close to poverty then it's understandable that you don't have choices.) But for those of you that can afford it, would you buy a cheap gizmo or a more expensive gizmo supporting your own home country? I prefer to buy locally made stuff myself if I can find it at a "reasonable" price.
Mixed feelings (Score:2)
I think I'll just (Score:2)
go pop some non-chinese popcorn, sit back and watch.
Trade sanctions are what they are. If the imbalance of trade is that bad, maybe we could start making things in the US for a change.
Of course there would need to be a literal shit-ton of legislation to incentivize businesses to manufacture here, not including robots.
Trump-onomics... (Score:2)
How is he actually selling this to anybody?? Somehow, this idiot actually thinks that power can be transferred from capital to labor (or vice versa) by imposing tariffs on imported goods??? Seriously. Journalists need to do their jobs and publicly call this guy on the carpet. Even economics drop-outs know that this does not work.
Or if his reasoning is to "make things more even"... does he even understand what the hell that means? Especially in a global economic environment. SMH on this guy's logic. Wh
Or if his reasoning is to "make things more even"... does he even understand what the hell that means? Especially in a global economic environment. SMH on this guy's logic. Where the hell is he getting his guidance from??
Probably from the squirrel hiding as his toupe, controlling him like the rat in Ratatouille.
It will be interesting times... (Score:2)
The US owes so much debt now, that if China starts dumping accumulated debt they could force a spike in interest rates that basically throw the US into a hard recession.
It could lead to a currency war as China could hit back with devaluation equivalent to the tariffs.
The Chinese banks are not very transparent - and if the current swoon turns into a worldwide stock market crash - could be the start
Good for the average Slashdotter (Score:2)
I'm no fan of Trump's authoritarian asshattery. But this may be good for the average Slashdotter, who's likely a tinkerer at heart. More expensive Chinese goods means that the repair-replace balance will be thrown to the left, and money can be made repairing existing hardware vs tossing it out and buying another special at Walmart.
Discouraging people from throwing hardware away instead of fixing it is also environmentally good. E-waste is a real issue, like it or not, and there's no need to make more e-
Where do you think the parts are made that you will use to repair that formerly-cheap, now-expensive tech bauble?
Everything Trump does is a childish ego response to prove he has a bigger dick.
Like the majority of EVERYTHING that is sold in the US is made in China. So how's this in any way good for Americans and American companies?
Of course
... Would be much nicer if things were not offloaded to China constantly as that's usually the first step in loss of the quality of a product.
You're answering your own question.
The proposed tariffs are reciprocal.
If China doesn't like them, they can lower the tariffs they impose on us, and we will respond in kind.
Alternatively, China can keep being unfair, which should cause manufacturing to move away from China and either to the US or to somewhere with more equitable trade agreements. Such changes will take time to play out, of course. But Trump has been shouting about bringing manufacturing back to the US for years now. If he can do it, it'l
BIG MONEY!!!!! (Score:2)
Too little too late (Score:2)
The trouble with tariffs is they don't work as half measures. If you want to do isolationism like Brazil does that's fine. But get ready for $1500 Playstations and $3000 video cards. That's why you can still buy a Sega Megadrive in Brazil without irony.
Oh, one more thing. Any chance these tariffs will be passed on to me in the form of servic