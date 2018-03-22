KeepVid Site No Longer Allows Users To 'Keep' Videos (torrentfreak.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: For many years, KeepVid has been a prime destination for people who wanted to download videos from YouTube, Dailymotion, Facebook, Vimeo, and dozens of other sites. The web application was free and worked without any hassle. This was still the case earlier this month when the site advertised itself as follows: "KeepVid Video Downloader is a free web application that allows you to download videos from sites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitch.Tv, Vimeo, Dailymotion and many more." However, a few days ago the site radically changed its course. While the motivation is unknown at the time, KeepVid took its popular video download service offline without prior notice. Today, people can no longer use the KeepVid site to download videos. On the contrary, the site warns that using video download and conversion tools might get people in trouble. "Video downloading from the Internet will become more and more difficult, and KeepVid encourages people to download videos via the correct and legal ways," the new KeepVid reads. The site now lists several alternative options to enjoy videos and music, including Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and Pandora.
Otherwise I can just as easily Inspect Element on video streams and get the direct URL of it to download.
No you can't. Most major platforms have layers and layers of obfuscating javascript, and the actual resource URL isn't exposed in the DOM, and neither is the key you need to get a working response from the server.
And many platforms have obnoxious DRM on top of that.
it really sounds like they got hit with a big threat from someone (like youtube) and were given the no-choice-choice of 100% compliance with their demands or facing a bankrupting lawsuit. The typical demand is:
1. take down your service immediately
2. never come back
3. don't tell anyone who we are
"in exchange, we won't sue you into oblivion"
Use youtube-dl (Score:1)
It can download from most major sites and even a few of the smaller ones. It let's you pick what format the video is (or only the audio from YouTube videos if you prefer to listen to them as podcasts).