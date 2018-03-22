Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


KeepVid Site No Longer Allows Users To 'Keep' Videos (torrentfreak.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the irony-at-its-finest dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: For many years, KeepVid has been a prime destination for people who wanted to download videos from YouTube, Dailymotion, Facebook, Vimeo, and dozens of other sites. The web application was free and worked without any hassle. This was still the case earlier this month when the site advertised itself as follows: "KeepVid Video Downloader is a free web application that allows you to download videos from sites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitch.Tv, Vimeo, Dailymotion and many more." However, a few days ago the site radically changed its course. While the motivation is unknown at the time, KeepVid took its popular video download service offline without prior notice. Today, people can no longer use the KeepVid site to download videos. On the contrary, the site warns that using video download and conversion tools might get people in trouble. "Video downloading from the Internet will become more and more difficult, and KeepVid encourages people to download videos via the correct and legal ways," the new KeepVid reads. The site now lists several alternative options to enjoy videos and music, including Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and Pandora.

  • The site's content is straight out of Google Translate engine and smacks of someone in a foreign country being hit with a lawsuit and putting up this content to satisfy the terms of the settlement. Goodbye, keepvid.com, as you get forgotten in the search rankings.
  • Well fuck.

  • Use youtube-dl (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It can download from most major sites and even a few of the smaller ones. It let's you pick what format the video is (or only the audio from YouTube videos if you prefer to listen to them as podcasts).

