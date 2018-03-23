SpaceX Launch Last Year Punched Huge, Temporary Hole In the Ionosphere (arstechnica.com) 9
The Falcon 9 rocket that launched last August reportedly ripped a temporary hole in the ionosphere due to its vertical launch, which Ars Technica notes as being rather unusual: Contrary to popular belief, most of the time when a rocket launches, it does not go straight up into outer space. Rather, shortly after launch, most rockets will begin to pitch over into the downrange direction, limiting gravity drag and stress on the vehicle. Often, by 80 or 100km, a rocket is traveling nearly parallel to the Earth's surface before releasing its payload into orbit. However, in August of last year, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from California did not make such a pitch over maneuver. Rather, the Formosat-5 mission launched vertically and stayed that way for most of its ascent into space. The rocket could do this because the Taiwanese payload was light for the Falcon 9 rocket, weighing only 475kg and bound for an orbit 720km above the Earth's surface. As a result of this launch profile, the rocket maintained a nearly vertical trajectory all the way through much of the Earth's ionosphere, which ranges from about 60km above the planet to 1,000km up. In doing so, the Falcon 9 booster and its second stage created unique, circular shockwaves. The rocket launch also punched a temporary, 900-km-wide hole into the plasma of the ionosphere.
Perpendicular vs parallel (Score:2)
Why does a perpendicular penetration create a bigger hole than a (much longer) almost parallel traversal?
Re: (Score:2)
You do not know what you are talking about. Shut up now.
dunno, seems like a plausible explanation. care to cater for why?
900km "hole" seems rather big though. but I don't really quite "get" why it wouldn't tear a hole much larger going perpendicular to it, while you wouldn't see said hole going through.
for example if you had some whipped cream on a cake, if you push through you can see the hole and cake after. if you go in at an angle, it's much harder for anyone to say that you stuck your dirty little fingers into the cake and the hole will fill up quicker.
Re: (Score:3)
It 's the shock wave being generated by the passage of the rocket at high speed through the atmosphere. If the rocket curves/turns, the shock wave generated in the previous direction has an opportunity to dissipate instead of continuing to build up.
So same amount of force exerted on the atmosphere, but not as concentrated in one direction and shorter duration.
Interestingly, they apparently also managed to minorly disrupt GPS signals in the area as well, similar to a magnetic sun storm, but much more localiz
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say a 1,500 km wide circular shock wave [wiley.com] might be visible if you're looking up from that part of the planet.