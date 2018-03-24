Britain's Plan To Build a 2,000 Foot Aircraft Carrier Almost Entirely From Ice (bbc.com) 9
dryriver writes from a report via the BBC: In World War 2, Britain was losing the Battle of the Atlantic, with German U-boats sinking ship after ship. Enter Project Habakkuk, the incredible plan to build an aircraft carrier from ice. The British government wanted a better way of battling German U-boats and needed an aircraft carrier invulnerable to torpedoes and bombs. Inventor Geoffrey Pyke came up with the idea of using solid blocks of ice, strengthened with sawdust, creating the material Pykrete, to build a ship big enough for bombers to land on. Winston Churchill became interested in the plan after Pyke pitched it to him. The proposed ship was to be 610 meters (2,013 feet) long and weigh 1.8 Million tons, considerably larger and heavier than today's biggest ships. It would have hull armor 12 meters (40 feet) thick. Work on building a proof-of-concept prototype started at Patricia Lake, Canada. But when it became clear that the finished aircraft carrier would take until 1945 to build, and cost 10 million pounds, the British government cancelled the project in 1943, and the prototype in Canada was scuppered.
Thus Nunavut (Score:1)
Very relevant news (Score:2)
Pretty sure this was a mythbusters episode. (Score:2)
http://www.discovery.com/tv-sh... [discovery.com]
Basically, they tried to build a boat with 'pykrete' in the arctic and found that it fell apart PDQ.
They had a little more success building a boat with a mix of ice and sheets of newspaper, but it still didn't last an hour before coming apart.
NFW an aircraft carrier would ever manage to finish construction, let alone... y'know... launch aircraft.
Prototype Dismantling (Score:2)
I'm assuming they melted it down for scrap.