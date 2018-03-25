UK High Court 'Perma-Bans' Efforts to Extradite Lauri Love to the US (arstechnica.com) 34
The U.K.'s High Court will not send Lauri Love to face trial in the U.S. for hacking government computer systems. Instead they've issued a final refusal to overturn Love's successful appeal of his extradition, Ars Technica reports, "effectively ending the extradition effort permanently." Love was originally arrested in the UK in October of 2013 after using an automated scanner to locate servers within a large range of IP addresses for SQL injection and ColdFusion vulnerabilities and then breaching vulnerable systems and installing Web shells to give him remote administrative-level access. He allegedly managed to compromise servers belonging to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Army, the Federal Reserve, NASA, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Love's attorneys fought the extradition on the grounds that Love -- who has been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, severe depression, and antibiotic-resistant eczema -- would not get appropriate medical attention in a U.S. prison and would be at risk of suicide if he faced the potential 99-year prison term associated with the charges...
The U.S. had already essentially dropped efforts to extradite Love, but the ruling by the High Court now sets legal precedent that may bar future extraditions of British citizens on hacking charges. In a statement e-mailed to Ars, Naomi Colvin -- acting director of the Courage Foundation, an organization that has assisted Love in his extradition appeal -- said that as a result of the ruling, "there is now very little prospect of any British hacker ever finding themselves in the same position as Lauri Love or Gary McKinnon. Fifteen years of terrible public policy in which British hackers were left open to the vindictive instincts of US prosecutors have now been brought to an end."
Lauri Love told the site that with this ruling, "The era of the U.S. Department of Justice as world police is over."
We can't send him to trial... (Score:5, Insightful)
... because he might be upset at the prospect of losing!
Someone needs to remind the Brits that if Love didn't want to do the time, he shouldn't have done the crime. If he can't be responsible for his own actions, he needs to be kept in a facility where someone else is responsible for him.
1) Where did he do the crime? Why should be be sucked into the nastiest jurisdiction that his packets passed through? It's a genuinely unresolved issue, legally.
2) The huge asymmetry between extradition in either direction, coupled with the posturing of US officials, has reduced willingness by everyone including the courts to see US prosecution as likely to be fair and proportionate. Eventually posturing has consequences.
1) It doesn't matter "where" he did the crime. Extradition treaties usually only require that the act be criminal in both countries. I would suggest it matters more where the prosecutors have bothered to build a case against him. The court's ruling suggests that no British prosecutor has bothered to do it, and so a fair trial could only be performed in the US, where there is interest in seeing justice done.
Your strawman about jurisdictions that his packets passed through is ridiculous. The US would like to try him because many of his ultimate victims were US entities, including branches of the US government. The prosecution not merely premised on his packets having passed through the US.
2) How often has the US refused an extradition request by the UK? You're really suggesting that the US is at fault because Britain hardly ever asks for extradition -- possibly because the US is much more effective at punishing criminals who have victimized citizens of the UK.
1) I'm not even going to discuss this as it's clearly utter bollocks; two seconds of thought should, if you aren't a swivel-eyed rightard, reveal why that is the case.
2) The US does not extradite its citizens except in very rare circumstances, even to countries with better-functioning criminal justice systems (i.e. most western democracies, though the UK's is increasingly creaking at the seams). Nobody requests extradition from the US because there are only so many times you can ask the same question, gett
Bullshit. Plenty of IRA members - murderers & actual terrorists when the word meant something - fled to the US and were never sent back.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Someone needs to remind the Brits that if Love didn't want to do the time, he shouldn't have done the crime
He can do the time in Britain where he lives and was located when he committed the crime. That sounds much more fair than sending him to a crazy country that locks up a startlingly large fraction of its own population.
He'll only do time in Britain if officials there can be bothered to prosecute him, which so far they have not even started to do. Since the Brits were not prosecuting him, the US stepped up to the plate.
I hope he never does a day of time and lives out his life free as a bird. The US needs to learn that it's not at the beck and call of the US (aka the greatest incarcerator in the world) 24/7/365.
Think of this as saving both US and British tax money by not jailing someone for a non-violent crime.
If somebody empties your bank accounts, empties your retirement accounts, and misappropriates all your title to real property, should they stay free simply because they didn't commit a violent crime (and are mentally unstable and have eczema)?
Stop being an apologist for a script kiddie. It's not a good look, and doing it effectively is apparently beyond your capability.
I can't see any valid reason against extradition (Score:2)
"He can do the time in Britain where he lives and was located when he committed the crime. That sounds much more fair..."
No it doesn't. While what the person did was illegal in both countries the parties harmed were in America. This is literally why we have extradition treaties. Furthermore, the basis for the rationale for not sending him to the US seems to be that if he's convicted he'll find US prison unpleasant. Not that he will be turtured, not that he will be excecuted, not that he would even face an u
Even more important, however, is that countries shouldn't extradite their citizens to jurisdictions without a fair and working criminal court system.
We must stop collaborating too closely with broken countries.
If the UK court wanted to really make a point about the UK's jurisdiction and sovereignty, it could do something about all the people being assassinated by Russia inside the UK, but I guess that is too hard. It's much easier to make a statement by letting a script kiddie go free; apparently current-day Brits can't be bothered to do anything too hard. They even need to pass a Snooper's Charter to make it easier to surveil their entire populace.
Same in reverse. (Score:2)
Other than the precedence reinforcement (good thing), I don't see much news here. The US and UK would have done the same as the other if the situation was reversed. The guy didn't kill any one. And even if he had, the conclusion would have been the same both ways if he faced execution.
Sure it sets a precedent... (Score:2)
...sounds like it's open season on UK government computers for US hackers, or really any hackers.
I mean, if eczema (seriously?) is a medical condition for which one can be protected from extradition, I don't see that any punishment is much of a likelihood?
What Would Have Happened If He Had Hacked Britain? (Score:2)
