UK High Court 'Perma-Bans' Efforts to Extradite Lauri Love to the US

The U.K.'s High Court will not send Lauri Love to face trial in the U.S. for hacking government computer systems. Instead they've issued a final refusal to overturn Love's successful appeal of his extradition , Ars Technica reports, "effectively ending the extradition effort permanently."Lauri Love told the site that with this ruling, "The era of the U.S. Department of Justice as world police is over."