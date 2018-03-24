World Cities Go Dark For 'Earth Hour' Climate Campaign (afp.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes the AFP: Earth Hour, which started in Australia in 2007, is being observed by millions of supporters in 187 countries, who are turning off their lights at 8.30pm local time in what organisers describe as the world's "largest grassroots movement for climate change"... In Paris, the Eiffel Tower plunged into darkness as President Emmanuel Macron urged people to join in and "show you are willing to join the fight for nature". "The time for denial is long past. We are losing not only our battle against climate change, but also our battle against the collapse of biodiversity," he said on Twitter. Moscow's Red Square also fell dark and the Russian section of the International Space Station dipped its lights, the Ria Novisti news agency said... UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the event "comes at a time of huge pressure on people and planet alike. Resources and ecosystems across the world are under assault. Earth hour is an opportunity to show our resolve to change."
Other landmarks "going dark" include the Empire State Building in New York and the Sydney Opera House, as well as the harbour skylines of Hong Kong and Singapore.
I think I will mine for Bitcoin instead. This should completely negate all the power Paris is saving.
or do you have to work at it?
The lights come on and skilled people can do productive work at night.
Having light allows useful work to be done all over a normal nation all night. Jobs that support exports, sport, hobbies, music, art, culture, farming, transport.
Having light allows shift workers to work and an advanced normal nation to be ready for the next day.
Products and services are then all ready for the next morning.
Looked outside. (Score:3)
All my cities lights are still on. Doesn't seem to be an "all" thing to me.
What a bunch of knobs. (Score:2, Flamebait)
I'm going to go idle my car for an hour with the doors open and the air conditioning on.
If these "intellectuals" want to help the planet, they should go jerk off rather than procreate.
That'll sure show them libs what's what.
Complete idiocy. (Score:2, Flamebait)
"Let's not do/buy "X" on this day/hour/etc."
Yay! Accomplishes NOTHING.
All they're doing is stress testing the grid's ability to cope with increased demand when everything comes back up.
But, oh boy, tree huggers are happy right now!
enjoy the virtue signalling about what they made their city do.
That their city was part of a global effort to go back to the dark ages. To make nations be like some third world nation.
Just the first step in getting large groups of people political active.
Finding out who can sway politics and make a city not support a normal service.
The first event is for nature, something that is easy to get support for.
The only problem is that to turn the fridge light ON I have to leave the fridge door open, and my drinks get warm and the ice melts. But, the sacrifices are worth it.
OOOOH! That's today, and RSN -- March 24, 2018, 8:30 PM. Gotta go get my 8-tracks ready.
Just like the California drought... (Score:1)
This is something that will only be forced on poor people. Excuse me while I turn on every electronic device I can possibly get my hands on!
