Earth Power

World Cities Go Dark For 'Earth Hour' Climate Campaign

Posted by EditorDavid from the dark-matters dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the AFP: Earth Hour, which started in Australia in 2007, is being observed by millions of supporters in 187 countries, who are turning off their lights at 8.30pm local time in what organisers describe as the world's "largest grassroots movement for climate change"... In Paris, the Eiffel Tower plunged into darkness as President Emmanuel Macron urged people to join in and "show you are willing to join the fight for nature". "The time for denial is long past. We are losing not only our battle against climate change, but also our battle against the collapse of biodiversity," he said on Twitter. Moscow's Red Square also fell dark and the Russian section of the International Space Station dipped its lights, the Ria Novisti news agency said... UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the event "comes at a time of huge pressure on people and planet alike. Resources and ecosystems across the world are under assault. Earth hour is an opportunity to show our resolve to change."
Other landmarks "going dark" include the Empire State Building in New York and the Sydney Opera House, as well as the harbour skylines of Hong Kong and Singapore.

  • No thanks (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I think I will mine for Bitcoin instead. This should completely negate all the power Paris is saving.

  • Looked outside. (Score:3)

    by EzInKy ( 115248 ) on Saturday March 24, 2018 @07:46PM (#56320727)

    All my cities lights are still on. Doesn't seem to be an "all" thing to me.

  • I'm going to go idle my car for an hour with the doors open and the air conditioning on.

    If these "intellectuals" want to help the planet, they should go jerk off rather than procreate.

    • I'm going to go idle my car for an hour with the doors open and the air conditioning on.

      That'll sure show them libs what's what.

    • Here's to hoping your altruism provides a walking man an upgraded method of travel.

  • Complete idiocy. (Score:2, Flamebait)

    by Chas ( 5144 )

    "Let's not do/buy "X" on this day/hour/etc."

    Yay! Accomplishes NOTHING.

    All they're doing is stress testing the grid's ability to cope with increased demand when everything comes back up.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ELCouz ( 1338259 )
      Agree... this prove nothing and create a potential grid instability/failure.

      But, oh boy, tree huggers are happy right now!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The important people who get to travel from international city to another important city can then
      enjoy the virtue signalling about what they made their city do.
      That their city was part of a global effort to go back to the dark ages. To make nations be like some third world nation.
      Just the first step in getting large groups of people political active.
      Finding out who can sway politics and make a city not support a normal service.
      The first event is for nature, something that is easy to get support for.
  • Just so y'know, I open up the doors, crank up the HV or AC and the stereo, and turn ON every light I have for an hour. I wave at people as they go by.

    The only problem is that to turn the fridge light ON I have to leave the fridge door open, and my drinks get warm and the ice melts. But, the sacrifices are worth it.

    OOOOH! That's today, and RSN -- March 24, 2018, 8:30 PM. Gotta go get my 8-tracks ready.

  • This is something that will only be forced on poor people. Excuse me while I turn on every electronic device I can possibly get my hands on!

  • The great triumph of the human intellect has been the taming of nature to suit us. Darkness and cold were the first beasts we slayed.

