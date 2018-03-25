Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Space Science

Flat-Earther's Steam-Powered Rocket Lofts Him 1,875 Feet Up Into Mojave Desert (latimes.com) 306

Posted by BeauHD from the mission-accomplished dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Los Angeles Times: "Mad" Mike Hughes, the rocket man who believes the Earth is flat, propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air Saturday before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert. He told the Associated Press that outside of an aching back he's fine after the launch near Amboy, Calif. The launch in the sparsely populated desert town about 150 miles east of Los Angeles -- was originally scheduled in November. It was scrubbed several times due to logistical issues with the Bureau of Land Management and mechanical problems that kept popping up. The 61-year-old limo driver converted a mobile home into a ramp and modified it to launch from a vertical angle so he wouldn't fall back to the ground on public land. For months he's been working on overhauling his rocket in his garage. It looked like Saturday might be another in a string of cancellations, given that the wind was blowing and his rocket was losing steam. Ideally, they wanted it at 350 psi for maximum thrust, but it was dropping to 340. Sometime after 3 p.m. PDT, and without a countdown, Hughes' rocket soared into the sky. Hughes reached a speed that Stakes estimated to be around 350 mph before pulling his parachute. Hughes was dropping too fast, though, and he had to deploy a second one. He landed with a thud and the rocket's nose broke in two places like it was designed to do.

Flat-Earther's Steam-Powered Rocket Lofts Him 1,875 Feet Up Into Mojave Desert More | Reply

Flat-Earther's Steam-Powered Rocket Lofts Him 1,875 Feet Up Into Mojave Desert

Comments Filter:

  • And then a hero comes along (Score:3, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @11:37PM (#56325931) Journal

    The 61-year-old limo driver converted a mobile home into a ramp and modified it to launch from a vertical angle so he wouldn't fall back to the ground on public land. For months he's been working on overhauling his rocket in his garage.

    This dude is a fucking inspiration.

    "Mad" Mike Hughes, I salute you.

  • At least he actually followed through and did what he promised, but wouldn't it have saved everyone a lot of time, effort, and aggravation if he had just visited the Burj Khalifa? There is not enough development around it to hide the horizon, and it would actually have gotten him higher off the ground.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      At least he actually followed through

      Indeed! I was almost certain he was a flake screwing with the press about the flight. He actually took the flight and proved he is a truly dedicated and faithful nutcase. I'll give him a special gift. [thingiverse.com]

    • If he honestly wanted to do this to observe anything he would have just gone skydiving.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      What's the fun in that?

    • He could also have just driven to the summit of Pike’s Peak.

    • At least he actually followed through and did what he promised

      Did he? I don't believe it. Where's the proof that he launched? The article contained no pictures or videos. The evidence that he launched is far flimsier than the evidence that the Earth is a sphere so, by his own standards, we should simply refuse to believe that he did this and then, just perhaps, he might actually learn something valuable from this non-event.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by slew ( 2918 )

        At least he actually followed through and did what he promised

        Did he? I don't believe it. Where's the proof that he launched? The article contained no pictures or videos. The evidence that he launched is far flimsier than the evidence that the Earth is a sphere so, by his own standards, we should simply refuse to believe that he did this and then, just perhaps, he might actually learn something valuable from this non-event.

        FWIW, Matt Hartman (a well known AP news photographer) was apparently the "designated reputable witness" to the actual event. You can google it in a few places...

        However, for more entertainment value, the production video is on Noize TV [youtube.com]. Of course you might not be predisposed to believe the video, but apparently Matt was there, so there you have it...

        Then again, with all the Fake News floating around in the inter-tubes, a healthy dose of skepticism is usually warranted. Of course many align our skepticism

        • Eyewitness reports mean jack shit when it comes to proving something. By that logic, David Copperfield really made the Statue of Liberty disappear. There were hundreds of witnesses who saw it.

    • He would probably claim that it has fisheye lenses for windows.

  • Steampunk rocketry (Score:5, Funny)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @11:45PM (#56325955)

    His big mistake was burning pine in the firebox. Next time, a longer-burning hardwood like well-seasoned hickory will improve the specific impulse of his Engine For Raising Aeronauts By Fire. I commend him for trying this approach for high aerial flight and not simply giving up after learning that Czar Nicholas had cornered the entire supply of cavorite he had intended to buy on the London commodity exchange.

    I also recommend that should he achieve high altitude, he thoroughly seal his gondola with oakum and gutta-percha, to prevent the escape of too much air.

  • I doubt that 1800 feet is going to give you a good view of the curvature of the earth. I doubt that even 30,000 feet up which is cruising altitude of a jet plane would show it.

    So how best to prove to him that the earth is round? Perhaps the best way available at a low budget is to use a telescope to watch a sailboat coming over the horizon, the top of the mast should appear first before the rest comes into view. Maybe with this proof he will have to admit the earth is round, in addition, to stop further att

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I forget which one it was, but knowledge that the Earth is round goes back to the Ancient Greeks. As I recall, the story goes something along the lines of a guy walked from Greece to Egypt, and along the way he would put sticks in the ground and measure the shadow they cast at specific times of day. Based on their length and direction, you can deduce that the Earth must be round, or at least curved in a convex way.

      You can also apply some simple logic. Why is it objects disappear over the horizon as you get

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        the story goes something along the lines of a guy walked from Greece to Egypt

        He went for a 2300km walk? Instead of just taking a fucking boat?

    • Re:How to prove roundness without endangering him (Score:4, Interesting)

      by ledow ( 319597 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @04:38AM (#56326655) Homepage

      I'm sorry, why should we be bothering to work out how to prove it to him? That's up to him, if he wants to go against the entirety of established science - with all their own proofs and evidence - for the last few thousand years.

      Flat-earth nonsense is literally predating civilisation. Everyone since has known that it's not flat, nobody in their right mind in even the 14th Century was thinking "Oh, the world is entirely flat". The Ancient Greeks knew it - and could prove it.

      It doesn't need any complicated tools, experience, mathematics or intellect to prove it in a matter of seconds. And the more time we waste celebrating and legitimising idiocy like this, the more pathetically sad I am for humanity.

      Want to prove it? Buy a round the world ticket and look out the window. You don't need to see curvature of the Earth (though that's easily done) in order to prove that the world isn't a flat plane. Unless you think somehow that the (round) Sun and Moon both circle us perfectly, spend half the day hiding underneath that flat plane, yet always appear from the East no matter where you are on the planet and for some reason the MIDDLE of the planet is closer / warmer, not East vs West.

      These people are literally the biggest fools I've ever encountered. It would be ironically funny if someone had suggested this in the 1700's or something, but they still would have been laughed at. To think that they BELIEVE this stuff is worse than anything I can imagine. The Flying Spaghetti Monster has more evidence than this tosh.

      Let's please just stop giving them any kind of credence that they are susceptible to "just the right piece of logical thinking, if only we could explain it" but continue laughing at them for their ignorance.

      • It doesn't need any complicated tools, experience, mathematics or intellect to prove it in a matter of seconds.
        Actually it does, there is no math or experience you can use in a matter of seconds to prove the earth is round.
        And all your other points require traveling. You see ... for one who never travels and never thinks about astronomy and navigation, the earth can basically have any shape.

        My point is quite simple: you are convinced the earth is a sphere. But even you lack the words and arguments to explai

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by ledow ( 319597 )

          Sigh. Really? We're going to do this?

          No they don't require travel. People couldn't travel anywhere near as simply as we can, back in the Ancient era.

          One only needs to get an answer that works only if the world is round, that's all. Stand on a cliff. See further out to sea than at the bottom of the cliff, but not to infinity (or any reasonable approximation). Ships and oil rigs and wind turbines at sea? You can't see the bottom of them, if they are far enough away. Shouldn't happen on a flat earth.

    • That's already been explained by them. Light gets "tired" on long distances and "falls down" to earth, that's why it looks like the ship disappears behind the horizon. And I have to give it to them, if you ignore the rest of physics, it would actually explain the observation.

      That's how most of their "proofs" work. They come up with something that explains the current problem at hand, completely ignoring that it might create a problem with explaining something else (like in this case how other light sources

  • Last time I checked /. was an international website (besides CA/UK/AU and NZ have long finished metrication), so why do I keep seeing imperial units here?

    • Because they make it sound like he actually did something newsworthy. 1875 feet sure sounds like more than 570 meters, and it's not as readily identified as laughable by 99% of the world.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dcw3 ( 649211 )

      Last time I checked /. was an international website (besides CA/UK/AU and NZ have long finished metrication), so why do I keep seeing imperial units here?

      Last time I checked, it was an American website, owned by an American company based in NYC, and because we're imperialists.

  • Most rockets are steam powered (Score:5, Informative)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @04:16AM (#56326597)
    Steam is what you get when you burn hydrogen containing molecules. Space X flies with CO2 and Steam.

    • That's an example of stating something which has some truth in it but isn't very helpful. Cars are steampowered too then but what's the point then in calling them steam-powered? The point in calling something steam-powered is not to say the steam is doing the work, but to indicate that the energy source is separate from the propellant.

  • I question his motivation (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @05:02AM (#56326709)

    He went up 570 meters. Five hundred seventy meters.

    For comparison: A Sopwith Camel, an airplane of the first world war, from a hundred years ago, had a service ceiling of about 5,791 meters. Approximately ten times the altitude this goofball reached. If his goal was to prove flat earth, he sure chose a poor way. ANY plane he could build out of plywood and cloth (like aforementioned Camel, which was not that much more than exactly this) would take him higher.

    And since he obviously is not dumb (another reason why I can't picture him as a flat earther), my conclusion is that he's trolling flat earthers and duping them into giving him money for his stunts.

Slashdot Top Deals

White dwarf seeks red giant for binary relationship.

Close