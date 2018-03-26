Students Are Using Their Loan Money To Buy Cryptocurrency, Study Says (fastcompany.com) 33
Student loans aren't just for buying textbooks, No. 2 pencils, and apples for bribing teachers anymore. According to a recent survey, as many as one in five college kids may be using their student loans to cash in on the cryptocurrency craze. From a report: The Student Loan Report surveyed 1,000 current college students with student loan debt about whether they were asked whether they used their student loan money to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and found that 21.2% of them have Sallie Mae to thank for their cryptocurrency investment. Many students borrow a little more money than is necessary to pay for tuition and books, according to Student Loan Report. The leftover cash is typically used for college living expenses, but some wily students think that investing in Ethereum or Ripple may be a better investment than a bachelor's degree in comparative English literature.
Investments only go up right? (Score:2)
It is not like some high volatile investments crash and burn just as fast as they had skyrocketed.
Re: (Score:1)
They're not investing - they are speculating (gambling).
And they and many folks who buy stocks do not understand the relationship between risk and return.
With all these years of too cheap money, speculating fever is in all asset classes and it never ends well.
And what these kids don't seem to realize is that when they lose, they are on the hook for a student loan that they will be stuck with. The only way to get out of paying a student loan is to die.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps they opened a wallet and funded it so they could buy something with Bitcoin.
That's an 'investment', yes, but not so simple as an Investment...
Way to speculate (Score:3)
College debt is the hardest debt to discharge in bankruptcy. If you're taking a highly speculative position at that point in your life, you're better off running up credit card debt. Either you can pay it off with interest, or you have a bankruptcy before you graduate. Neither will result in 30-year-old you screwed cause of a bad bet.
Wow (Score:2)
I smell bullshit (Score:1)
Re: I smell bullshit (Score:5, Informative)
21% of students buying crypto used student loans. Not 21% of student loan recipients use it to buy crypto.
Re: (Score:2)
English is not my main language, so I might be at fault here, but this phrase makes no fucking sense to me. Especially the bold part.
"The Student Loan Report surveyed 1,000 current college students with student loan debt about whether they were asked whether they used their student loan money to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin"
Could someone with more knowledge break down the phrase in bits I could understand?
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't necessary to proofread in order to publish in 2018.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you!
That makes more sense, but contradicts OP's statement.
I guess I have to read TFA. Sight...
I hope (Score:2)
I hope these aren't the same students asking for debt forgiveness.
Re: (Score:2)
So is a bachelors degree -- and at this stage, i'm not sure which is more likely to pay off.
to be fair (Score:2)
Better than investing in a college education? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What does that chart even show? The Y axis is just labelled "percent".
Anyway, if you're studying art in college because you're looking for a financial ROI, you're probably going to be disappointed, but I'm not sure that's why people study those things.
If the "financial value" of your education drops to zero, at least you still have the education. If the price of bitcoin drops to zero (which is far from unthinkable), you've got jack squat.
"Apples for bribing teachers" ?? (Score:2)
Seriously? What century is the OP from?
When I was a student, teachers and TAs could be bribed with acid - and I'm not that young...
Re: (Score:2)
Well a nice Ipad will get you quite far. Especially considering what teachers earn....
I'm down with OPP (Score:2)
I really would like to see these students' application essays. They don't sound like the brightest bulbs.
Also, can we please just make college free so banks can't continue to be loan sharks to young people? I mean, what the fuck. Kids are coming out of school with six-figure debt. That along with the fact that we've allowed corporations to disintegrate pensions and only a tiny percentage of people will ever have enough money to retire guarantees that there's a financial crisis coming that will make 2007
Re: (Score:2)
The federal government doesn't profit on student loans. Banks do.
https://www.rollingstone.com/p... [rollingstone.com]
https://www.forbes.com/sites/p... [forbes.com]
Smart (Score:2)
Of course (Score:1)
Of course. The only thing saner than phony currency, or even saner than phony currency created by a south american drug lord's brother (see earlier
/. story), is phony currency bought with student loans.
Only a luddite technophobe could oppose this stuff. No pyramid scheme bubbles here, no siree!
Re: (Score:2)