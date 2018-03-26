Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Earth Science

More Than 75 Percent of Earth's Land Areas Are 'Broken,' Major Report Finds (vice.com) 51

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Like a broken cell phone that can only text or take pictures, but not make a single call, more than 75 percent of the Earth's land areas have lost some or most of their functions, undermining the well-being of the 3.2 billion people that rely on them to produce food crops, provide clean water, control flooding and more. From a report: These once-productive lands have either become deserts, are polluted, or have been deforested and converted for unsustainable agricultural production. This is a major contributor to increased conflict and mass human migration, and left unchecked, could force as many as 700 million to migrate by 2050, according to the world's first comprehensive evidence-based assessment of land degradation, released today in MedellÃn, Colombia.

Land degradation -- including deforestation, soil erosion, and salinity and pollution of fresh water systems -- is also driving species to extinction and aggravating the effects of climate change, the report concludes. It was written by more than 100 leading experts from 45 countries for the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). IPBES is the 'IPCC for biodiversity,' a scientific assessment of the status of non-human life that makes up the Earth's life support system.

  • Oh for fuck's sake (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @05:03PM (#56330079)

    Can we please stop saying that anything that has any type of problem is "broken?"

    • I'm still puzzled as to why the poster would use an analogy between a "broken" cell phone and pollution/deforestation.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      Well, if the land is no longer capable of supporting plants and animals, it is broken; it doesn't work; doesn't perform its desired function.
      Sometimes it can be fixed. Other times not so much.

  • This seems highly unlikely, and sensationalistic (Score:5, Informative)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @05:03PM (#56330081)

    There is no way you can really claim 75% of the Earth's land mass is "broken". That is insane, it would imply the world was starving and farms everywhere were no longer viable.

    I'm imagining they reached this conclusion after declaring any bit of land they could find a candy wrapper or wandering plastic bag as "polluted".

    But then it is the "IPCC for biodiversity", so that really says it all as far as how much stock you can place in the report.

  • Everybody Panic! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Icegryphon ( 715550 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @05:06PM (#56330103)

    It's the end of the world yet again?

  • > "The UN-backed report underscores the urgent need for consumers, companies and governments to rein in excessive consumption – particularly of beef – and for farmers to draw back from conversions of forests and wetlands, according to the authors."

    Land degradation threatens human wellbeing, major report warns
    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/mar/26/land-degradation-is-undermining-human-wellbeing-un-report-warns

    • Leave my fucking bovine alone!~!! Total assholes. If I can't obtain cheap, subsidized beef I don't even want to live.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      It always comes down to them wanting us in be living in caves, scratching for berries and leaves.

  • missing car analogy (Score:3)

    by clovis ( 4684 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @05:24PM (#56330207)

    Like a broken cell phone that can only text or take pictures, but not make a single call, more than 75 percent of the Earth's land areas have lost some or most of their functions, undermining the well-being of the 3.2 billion people that rely on them to produce food crops, provide clean water, control flooding and more.

    As far as I'm concerned, if it's not like a broken car, then it doesn't matter.

  • 75% is bollocks (Score:4)

    by angel'o'sphere ( 80593 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @05:30PM (#56330271) Journal

    Well, common sense says this is bollocks.

    This https://www.umweltbundesamt.de... [umweltbundesamt.de] is a picture about the usage of area in Germany. Germany is a very densely populated country.

    Blue is water, yellow is mining etc. in between settlements and traffic/streets/rails.

    Dark green, about 30% woods. 50% light green is agriculture. Those two numbers are misleading as a wood has pretty special restrictions to be counted as a wood. So I would estimate it is more likely 40% woods and 40% agriculture, by a layman definition.

    While we worldwide have erosion problems, e.g. in 3rd world countries like the central USA, and we have deforestation especially in south america and salt accumulation on fields especially in Africa, it is not really plausible that 75% of the landmass should be "damaged".

  • Like a broken cell phone that can only text or take pictures, but not make a single call, ...

    You can make phone calls with a cell phone? And... talk... to people...?

  • What, you thought we weren't being attacked?

