More Than 75 Percent of Earth's Land Areas Are 'Broken,' Major Report Finds (vice.com) 51
Like a broken cell phone that can only text or take pictures, but not make a single call, more than 75 percent of the Earth's land areas have lost some or most of their functions, undermining the well-being of the 3.2 billion people that rely on them to produce food crops, provide clean water, control flooding and more. From a report: These once-productive lands have either become deserts, are polluted, or have been deforested and converted for unsustainable agricultural production. This is a major contributor to increased conflict and mass human migration, and left unchecked, could force as many as 700 million to migrate by 2050, according to the world's first comprehensive evidence-based assessment of land degradation, released today in MedellÃn, Colombia.
Land degradation -- including deforestation, soil erosion, and salinity and pollution of fresh water systems -- is also driving species to extinction and aggravating the effects of climate change, the report concludes. It was written by more than 100 leading experts from 45 countries for the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). IPBES is the 'IPCC for biodiversity,' a scientific assessment of the status of non-human life that makes up the Earth's life support system.
Oh for fuck's sake (Score:5, Insightful)
Can we please stop saying that anything that has any type of problem is "broken?"
Yeah, as my eyes slid over the cell phone analogy I had to check the date (April 1st??) because I no longer knew what the fuck they were talking about.
Well, if the land is no longer capable of supporting plants and animals, it is broken; it doesn't work; doesn't perform its desired function.
Sometimes it can be fixed. Other times not so much.
This seems highly unlikely, and sensationalistic (Score:5, Informative)
There is no way you can really claim 75% of the Earth's land mass is "broken". That is insane, it would imply the world was starving and farms everywhere were no longer viable.
I'm imagining they reached this conclusion after declaring any bit of land they could find a candy wrapper or wandering plastic bag as "polluted".
But then it is the "IPCC for biodiversity", so that really says it all as far as how much stock you can place in the report.
Wow, none of you actually read the underlying report.
It's clear on the face of it that the underlying report can'tr possible support the headline/summary of the report.
And cultures that desire only a male heir?
If your for a 'woman's right to choose', your for a 'woman's right to choose'. Too bad you don't like her reasons.
It's you're you pillock!
What? 'Your' is the word that makes you mad...I'm doing it right.
Isn't that what bigotry is for? The poor.
They stopped a while ago (Score:2)
Japan, and much of Europe is already pretty much not having babies enough to replace the aging population - that is a large part of why some countries there are attempting to accept a lot of refugees.
The more advanced a country is, the more population growth declines, and eventually becomes negative. Breeding and overpopulation is the LAST thing you should be worried about. Worry quite a lot more about what happens when most economies are dependent on a larger base of young people to support an aging popul
I think these aid organisations are all unable to correct their world view, especially where they are actually causing problems.
A main driver of population growth is the reduction of child deaths
Everybody Panic! (Score:4, Funny)
It's the end of the world yet again?
I hope everybody knows where their towel is!
What makes you think that you will be the one person saved when the earth goes flatline?
In other news, 100% of IPCC scientists live in urban areas and have never visited a farm.
You jest, but don't be surprised if the vast majority have never been to "fly over country".
In fact, it is highly likely that these people would quickly starve should there be some catastrophe.
Of course the USA is only a small part part of the earth's land area.
Still, I agree: 75% seems like an overestimate.
To make 75% even remotely true, it means that most places are completely corrupted and ruined.
No. Please re-read. Not everything is to one extreme or another. "have lost some or most of their functions" the key word there is "some". If once fertile virgin soil now requires amendments in order to be productive, that's a lost function. In the US this isn't a big deal, we normally use fertilizers and amendments in our agricultural practices. If you don't have these, then your going to have to use crop rotation and more land area as you let some of the land go fallow for one or two years. Local changes
Consumption of beef largely to blame (Score:2)
> "The UN-backed report underscores the urgent need for consumers, companies and governments to rein in excessive consumption – particularly of beef – and for farmers to draw back from conversions of forests and wetlands, according to the authors."
Land degradation threatens human wellbeing, major report warns
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/mar/26/land-degradation-is-undermining-human-wellbeing-un-report-warns
Leave my fucking bovine alone!~!! Total assholes. If I can't obtain cheap, subsidized beef I don't even want to live.
It always comes down to them wanting us in be living in caves, scratching for berries and leaves.
Agricultural practices that yield short term profits is not the same as feeding people.
missing car analogy (Score:3)
Like a broken cell phone that can only text or take pictures, but not make a single call, more than 75 percent of the Earth's land areas have lost some or most of their functions, undermining the well-being of the 3.2 billion people that rely on them to produce food crops, provide clean water, control flooding and more.
As far as I'm concerned, if it's not like a broken car, then it doesn't matter.
75% is bollocks (Score:4)
Well, common sense says this is bollocks.
This https://www.umweltbundesamt.de... [umweltbundesamt.de] is a picture about the usage of area in Germany. Germany is a very densely populated country.
Blue is water, yellow is mining etc. in between settlements and traffic/streets/rails.
Dark green, about 30% woods. 50% light green is agriculture. Those two numbers are misleading as a wood has pretty special restrictions to be counted as a wood. So I would estimate it is more likely 40% woods and 40% agriculture, by a layman definition.
While we worldwide have erosion problems, e.g. in 3rd world countries like the central USA, and we have deforestation especially in south america and salt accumulation on fields especially in Africa, it is not really plausible that 75% of the landmass should be "damaged".
Wait! What? (Score:2)
Like a broken cell phone that can only text or take pictures, but not make a single call,
You can make phone calls with a cell phone? And... talk... to people...?
