Uber Will Not Re-Apply For Self-Driving Car Permit In California (techcrunch.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Uber, after suspending its self-driving car operations in all markets following a fatal crash, has decided not to re-apply for its self-driving car permit in California. Uber's current permit in California expires March 31. "We proactively suspended our self-driving operations, including in California, immediately following the Tempe incident," an Uber spokesperson told TechCrunch. "Given this, we decided to not reapply for a California permit with the understanding that our self-driving vehicles would not operate in the state in the immediate future."
Uber's decision not to reapply comes in tandem with a letter the DMV sent to Uber's head of public affairs, Austin Heyworth, today. The letter pertains to the fatal self-driving car crash that happened in Tempe, Arizona last week. "In addition to this decision to suspend testing throughout the country, Uber has indicated that it will not renew its current permit to test autonomous vehicles in California," DMV Deputy Director/Chief Counsel Brian Soublet wrote in the letter. "By the terms of its current permit, Uber's authority to test autonomous vehicles on California public roads will end on March 31, 2018." This comes following Arizona's decision to block Uber's self-driving cars in its city.
With the reported problems their self driving car had im ammazed it was allowed off a test track. Barely averaging 13 miles before needing human intervention is piss poor, and not functioning properly while next to a large object (like a transport).
Yeah. Definitely should not have been off a test track.
Can I have some citation on this. It isn't that I don't believe you, I just hadn't heard that particular statistic before and would like to understand the details on such information.
From my knowledge most of the previous accidents were from driver error not the automated car. And for this reported death, while improvement could be made, the person who got killed was doing something dangerous and crossed the street without trying to make eye contact with the driver, so the guy monitoring the automated
The statistic is from a NYT article [nytimes.com] (there was a Slashdot story about it a few days ago), that is, from leaked internal Uber company data obtained by the NYT.
Also, not all self-driving cars are the same. Google's tend to have a good safety record thus far, Uber seems to try and piggy back on this (like they tried to "piggy back" on Google's technology, too...) to assure everyone that testing self-driving cars is safe, while refusing to release their own testing data. The information obtained by the NYT sugg
Exactly this. If I were teaching someone to drive and I needed to intervene every 13 miles to avoid an accident, well, no license for you. 13 miles is like every 1/2 hour in suburban traffic. How can it be that bad and they think it was usable? I do understand, it is coming from the sw industry where generally sw is shipped and the customer does the testing. But hey, they met the schedule and shipped the car out on time.
Not a feature, just a bug. I think the relentless push for autonomous self-driving cars is too big right now but this incident will make those companies think twice especially when a few ambulance chasers come calling.
Very true. Sometimes history has to repeat itself. Maybe the self-driving car industry needed a Therac-25 moment. Hopefully it doesn't need another.
Given Uber's history of flouting taxi and labor laws just about anywhere they operate, I expect them to test in California anyway, without a permit.
Uber is a high tech innovative company, with an App . . . who needs a permit . . . ?
"We don't pay taxes; only the little people pay taxes." -- Leona Helmsley
"We don't obey laws; only the little people obey laws." -- Uber
who needs a permit . . . ?
and another quote.
If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.
Ronald Reagan
It's about money, California will do anything to protect it's stream of revenue to dump into any libtard project moonbeam chooses, that's why Uber needs a permit.
Sweet; Arizona has downsized and is now a city!
Considering that nearly 2/3 the state's population lives in the metro Phoenix area (4.5million out of 7 million) it's actually pretty close to being a factual statement.
'Kalifornia' has become a fascist nanny-state.
Any business or individual who can should flee that fascist shithole ASAP and take their money and jobs elsewhere.
Strat
I suppose in your non-nanny non-fascist non-shithole hypothetical state, driver licenses are not required? Let's just let a 10 year old, or a blind person, or a person with dementia (etc...) drive, because if we don't, that would be fascism.
At this point, allowing Uber's autonomous cars to drive around is something akin to that.
