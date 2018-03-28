Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


90 Percent of Affiliate Ads on YouTube and Pinterest Aren't Disclosed, Says Study

Posted by msmash from the shady-world dept.
A new research paper [PDF] from Princeton University has found that 90 percent of affiliate posts on YouTube and Pinterest aren't disclosed to users. From a report: Affiliate links are customized URLs that content publishers can include in their posts. They're essentially ads, and publishers receive money from companies when users click on them. In the US, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requires that content makers identify when they're being paid to post something, but despite that, influencers continue to skirt around disclosures. The FTC has previously sent out letters to influencers reminding them of the requirement to communicate paid relationships with brands to their followers. The paper from Princeton analyzed over 500,000 YouTube videos and 2.1 million unique pins on Pinterest. Of those, 0.67 percent, or 3,472 videos on YouTube, and 0.85 percent, or 18,237 pins, contained affiliate links.

  • When I was younger I never would have imagined what a clusterfuck advertising would become. Between privacy concerns and lying and malware distribution and just plain making it frustrating to do even the simplest little thing online, I feel like we're losing (maybe have already lost) everything that was good about the internet. I can't help thinking that the most straightforward fix would be if nobody ever clicked on any ad, EVER. And never bought anything from an ad they see online. I know I do not.

    • Really?

      Before or after:

        - Punch the monkey and win the prize! Flash ads WITH SOUND.
        - Pop ups with stroke lights and dicks
        - Pop UNDERS
        - Closing a pop up opens ANOTHER pop up.

  • Honestly, who cares and why is this a big deal? If a site helped me find something I was looking for, why shouldn't they get a little kickback from the seller.

