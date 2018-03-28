90 Percent of Affiliate Ads on YouTube and Pinterest Aren't Disclosed, Says Study (theverge.com) 14
A new research paper [PDF] from Princeton University has found that 90 percent of affiliate posts on YouTube and Pinterest aren't disclosed to users. From a report: Affiliate links are customized URLs that content publishers can include in their posts. They're essentially ads, and publishers receive money from companies when users click on them. In the US, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requires that content makers identify when they're being paid to post something, but despite that, influencers continue to skirt around disclosures. The FTC has previously sent out letters to influencers reminding them of the requirement to communicate paid relationships with brands to their followers. The paper from Princeton analyzed over 500,000 YouTube videos and 2.1 million unique pins on Pinterest. Of those, 0.67 percent, or 3,472 videos on YouTube, and 0.85 percent, or 18,237 pins, contained affiliate links.
What is this "pinterest" you speak of? (Score:2)
Never heard of it before.
Re: (Score:2)
It's Facebook for the faceless.
Never imagined what a mess advertising would becom (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Really?
Before or after:
- Punch the monkey and win the prize! Flash ads WITH SOUND.
- Pop ups with stroke lights and dicks
- Pop UNDERS
- Closing a pop up opens ANOTHER pop up.
Affiliate Links (Score:2)
Honestly, who cares and why is this a big deal? If a site helped me find something I was looking for, why shouldn't they get a little kickback from the seller.
Re: Affiliate Links (Score:3)
It encourages reviewers to give good reviews of bad products. If they say "this sucks, don't buy it" few people will follow the link and make the reviewer cash.