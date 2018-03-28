An Open Source, Royalty-Free AV1 Codec Has Been Released (aomedia.org) 14
Artem Tashkinov writes: After three years in development the Alliance for Open Media is releasing the royalty-free AOMedia Video Codec 1.0 (AV1) specification. The AV1 codec promises an average of 30 percent greater compression over competing codecs according to independent member tests.
The release of AV1 includes:
- Bitstream specification to enable the next-generation of silicon
- Unoptimized, experimental software decoder and encoder to create and consume the bitstream
- Reference streams for product validation
- Binding specifications to allow content creation and streaming tools for user-generated and commercial video
There are all SORTS of patents on this codec. But everyone patent owner has agreed (and signed) to make those patents available royalty-free to the AV1 group.
They can try. But with 30 companies doing IP Review, I doubt they will.
As with VP9 earlier, the first reference AV1 encoder is absolutely slow: currently it's an order of magnitude slower [doom9.org] than x265's veryslow preset (which is extremely slow to begin with).
AV1 is not currently supported by anything under the sun except an alpha build of Firefox [mozilla.org] (where it struggles to decode even a 3Mbps video on powerful PCs).
