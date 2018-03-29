Amazon is Burying Sexy Books, Sending Erotic Novel Authors to the 'No-Rank Dungeon' (vice.com) 53
Samantha Cole, reporting for Motherboard: In the last few days, word has spread among independent erotica authors on social media that Amazon was quietly changing its policies for erotic novels. Five authors I spoke to, and several more on social media, have reported that their books were stripped of their best seller rankings -- essentially hiding them from casual browsing on the site, and separating them from more mainstream, safe-for-work titles.
[...] Most people browsing Amazon books might not notice or care about the best seller rank -- a number that's based on how well the title is selling on Amazon.com -- but it's part of an algorithm that influences how the book appears in search, and whether it shows up in advertisements, including suggestions from one product to the next ("If you like this book, you might like this book"). For independent authors and booksellers, this ranking is hugely important for visibility.
[...] Most people browsing Amazon books might not notice or care about the best seller rank -- a number that's based on how well the title is selling on Amazon.com -- but it's part of an algorithm that influences how the book appears in search, and whether it shows up in advertisements, including suggestions from one product to the next ("If you like this book, you might like this book"). For independent authors and booksellers, this ranking is hugely important for visibility.
I'm OK with this... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
But if you search for "sex", do you want books about birds and bees?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Why not? That is technically a "book on dinosaurs" as much as any other.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Not seeing the slippery slope here.
Seriously - a book about gay dinosaur sex (WTF?), on a site where more and more minors go browsing (so they can bug Mom and Dad to buy them whatever they find) is most likely not something you want turning up in generic results. Remove the silly Dino reference, and the same holds true for any adult vs. generic-audience book.
Couple of thoughts come to mind here...
* Amazon could have done this better (say, similar to Google or Bing's SafeSearch functions, where you have to o
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
That's just stupid. Neither Amazon nor anyone else is doing this because of Pence.
Re: (Score:2)
Ross Geller does.
Re: (Score:2)
My brain just automatically translates that to read "Amazon women sacrificing erotic authors... "
Sounds delicious. Is this book illustrated, or...?
Umm, asking for a friend.
Alternative Fact (Score:1)
Hillary lost the election.
Re: (Score:2)
Right.
Trump tweeted, and in less than 24 hours Amazon have revised policy and implemented the necessary changes to its systems to put the changes into effect.
You are an idiot.
Nothing to see here.... (Score:3)
People seem to forget that Amazon is a private business. They can do whatever they want. If they choose to not show your book, that is up to them. They are not blocking the sale of the book. The author can sell the book on their own site, or at another book store if they like.
If the book was removed from the INTERNET, this may be a problem because it is the removal of freedom of speech. Not shown in Amazon searches.... nothing to see here... move along.
Re: (Score:2)
People seem to forget that Amazon is a private business. They can do whatever they want
How absolute is this in the US? For example, if you have a literal monopoly on something?
Re:Nothing to see here.... (Score:4, Informative)
No one is claiming it's a 2nd amendment or free speech issue. The issue here is that Amazon is such a dominant force for modern literature that authors are now pretty much beholden to whatever whims they decide to act upon.
Author Jenny Trout had every book in her contemporary erotic romance series The Boss (written under the pen name Abigail Barnette) stripped of its rank and reclassified to remove it from the Romance category. She told me in an email that Amazon is “the bread and butter of every indie out there.” She says she sold half a million copies through Amazon in a three-year period, compared to 35,000 at every other retailer combined. Her series was de-ranked without warning or explanation.
“There's no way for an indie author to make a living without Amazon, so whatever nonsense they decide they're pulling this month is just one other thing we've got to put up with,” Trout said. “And that sucks, but they're a private business and they get to do what they want, so we can only really complain from a consumer standpoint. It's not censorship, it's just a big bullshit hassle, so there's really no recourse for us.”
I'm not some anti-Amazon crusader by any means, but it's always a little worrisome for a single entity to become as dominant as they've become in so many areas, because when this sort of thing happens, there's literally no recourse for people, and no real way for market forces to make corrections.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People seem to forget that Amazon is a private business. They can do whatever they want. [...] Not shown in Amazon searches.... nothing to see here... move along.
Nobody has said anything about the First Amendment--which you are jumping onto with a strawman.
Just because they're a private business doesn't mean they're immune to criticism.
People are complaining that this private business is behaving in a way which is detrimental to the livelihood of their suppliers, and convenience of their customers. This IS something worth discussing--so that suppliers and customers know what's happening and can make knowledgeable business and purchasing decisions.
Re: (Score:1)
The author can sell the book on their own site, or at another book store if they like.
Can they? That's the thing about monopolies: people don't really buy anywhere else.
Plus, many hosters, payment processors, service providers, etc have a "no sexual content" policy. Then there are countless regulations that serve as a barrier of entry. Setting up your own store isn't as easy as it sounds.
That's not the issue here (Score:2)
Curation for Quality (Score:2)
Or they're filtering out low effort sleaze so that their browsing/recommendation system is usable.
The same problem has hit my local library. Browsing their ebook collection is an exercise in clicking through six million low-effort pieces of trash.
Cat got my tongue? That should be banned erotica! (Score:2)
I'm with Playboy. There's something wrong with sexual prudishness holding sway in all these giant Internet companies.
Religious folk would be happy, while '60s hippies aghast after their efforts at the sexual revolution.
Two days ago on the CNN home page, the Playboy story was literally right next to the story on Walmart removing Cosmo from checkout line stands, where it has been in supermarkets since I was born.
Looks like the equivalency of religion and politics, and politics taking over as religion, is dee
Re: (Score:2)
In the butt (Score:2)
They best not try to bury the great Chuck Tingle, author of such books as, Space Raptor Butt Invasion, which is book one of the Space Raptor Butt Trilogy. His earlier work, such as Pounded In The Butt By My Own Butt are already classics. However, his newer work, such as the speculative Slammed In The Butthole By My Concept Of Linear Time is not quite as good as his earlier work.
https://www.amazon.com/Space-R... [amazon.com]
https://www.amazon.com/Slammed... [amazon.com]
There are two categories... (Score:1)
Loved reading these two /. headlines (Score:2)
" Amazon is Burying Sexy Books, Sending Erotic Novel Authors to the 'No-Rank Dungeon' "
" President Trump Slams Amazon For 'Causing Tremendous Loss To the United States' "
Amazon Safe (Score:2)
Amazon needs a Safe Mode.
Re: (Score:2)
Restricted Listings? (Score:2)
Maybe Amazon should consider a separate listing for Erotics? With the Internet, I'm sure there's customer demand for this kinda of stuff so why not setup a separate restricted group.
Sex sells? (Score:1)
Time to get out of the dirt and darkness and embrace Jesus.
another byproduct of the gutting of safe harbor? (Score:1)
a lot of sites are removing or downgrading 'sexy' and 'offensive' content in the wake of the feds recent gutting of safe harbor provisions.