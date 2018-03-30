Poor Grades Tied To Class Times That Don't Match Our Biological Clocks (berkeley.edu) 49
An anonymous reader shares a report: It may be time to tailor students' class schedules to their natural biological rhythms, according to a new study from UC Berkeley and Northeastern Illinois University. Researchers tracked the personal daily online activity profiles of nearly 15,000 college students as they logged into campus servers. After sorting the students into "night owls," "daytime finches" and "morning larks" -- based on their activities on days they were not in class -- researchers compared their class times to their academic outcomes. Their findings, published today in the journal Scientific Reports, show that students whose circadian rhythms were out of sync with their class schedules -- say, night owls taking early morning courses -- received lower grades due to "social jet lag," a condition in which peak alertness times are at odds with work, school or other demands. "We found that the majority of students were being jet-lagged by their class times, which correlated very strongly with decreased academic performance," said study co-lead author Benjamin Smarr, a postdoctoral fellow who studies circadian rhythm disruptions in the lab of UC Berkeley psychology professor Lance Kriegsfeld.
Perhaps. Or perhaps - like me - one may only accept jobs without onerous requirements on hours worked. You want me to be in at 9am for a quarterly review meeting? Sure. You need me in by 9am every morning. Nope.
Our ancestors worked a few hours a day hunting game and then went back to doing nothing. Pretty much like most predators in the wild.
The main difference is that we today have a LOT more to spend our time and money on so we have to work more to get that shit paid. But if you consider what you really need, you'll notice that working just a few hours a day is plenty.
The main difference is that we today have a LOT more to spend our time and money on so we have to work more to get that shit paid.
False. While most things have rose at the rate of inflation, prices for entertainment have dropped substantially in the past 20 years. While a 55" tv would have cost $3,000+ just twenty years ago, they can now be bought for $300. Camcorders, cameras, tape/cd players have all been replaced by relatively inexpensive smartphones. Film and tapes for cameras and camcorders have been replaced by cheap memory cards and free unlimited online storage you can access anywhere from your phone. DVD and vcrs have b
And the average lifespan was what, 30-40 years?
I'll take our modern problems over theirs.
People today would not be able to cope with what they had to.
So what? I don't think my grandfather, who had the same job his entire adult life, expected dinner to be on the table when he got home, and frequently relied on violence as an educational tool would thrive in today's world either. The only thing that doesn't seem to change is people who repeat ad nauseam that things were better in the past.
Society is evolving. For the most part, men no longer drag women by their hair to fuck them next to piles of animal bones in cold, humid caves, and I don't think we lost
Society is evolving. For the most part, men no longer drag women by their hair to fuck them next to piles of animal bones in cold, humid caves,
Right, the space heater and dehumidifier in the basement is a real boon!
Our ancestors (most of them) worked all day from before the sun rose to after it set just to survive, farming, gathering, hunting, whatever it took.
And they had short(er) often brutal lives to show for it. They did that because they had no alternative. It wasn't a lifestyle choice.
People today would not be able to cope with what they had to.
Just because we don't have to doesn't mean we cannot if the need arises. Our ancestors would have happily traded their situation for the comfortable situation many of us enjoy today in a heartbeat. They didn't live that way because they had a choice.
I thought that most (not all) college classes had options for scheduling. I know there are night school classes so is this about educating kids that they can change their schedule for the better or simply to provide another excuse for those who are under-performing?
I thought that most (not all) college classes had options for scheduling.
To some degree but it's not infinitely flexible. Sometimes the classes you need to take are only offered at a time that isn't ideal for you.
Huh
... so maybe rounding kids up like cattle and packing them into big buildings and trying to educate them like cattle has other dangers then just making them big targets.
Or are these findings just applicable to college age?
Academic performance is something that could have been tested for well before "University".
Once accepted into university a person should be able to study at normal times of the day all over a week.
How did they pass all the exams and tests to a good national standard to get accepted into university?
Could study for years and based on merit was found to be better than most in the
While a bit groggy in my first period classes, I was always wide awake by my second class. While I do think it's ridiculous to have students to school by 7:45 a.m., I get that it can help mom and dad get to work on time, but extending the starting time an hour wouldn't put most out that much.
Conversely, I'd have to say crappy teachers make the most difference between students who get good grades and those who don't. It was my experience that when presented with teachers who were concerned with mediocre or
While a bit groggy in my first period classes, I was always wide awake by my second class.
My point in writing this is there are more important measures to address than morning class times if we want to improve a student's scholastic success rate.
That's like saying: "I would need to lose maybe 10 pounds, and this qualifies me to decide that morbidly obese people should just stop eating junk food and get in shape instead of bitching about hormones and requesting bypass surgery."
Will they ever really grow up?
No we won't. And you can't make us. So there! Nyah, nyah, nyah!
Well, my first reaction (as many others I'm sure) was that sometimes work doesn't align with your sleep cycle either so suck it up.
But then much of the method in school (especially now) doesn't align with the real world, and school isn't supposed to be analogous to a work environment. I always felt like I was more with it in my afternoon classes going through school, and that has continued on in my work life. Luckily I now have a job with flex hours where I can roll in at 10pm and work till 7pm, covering what seems to be my hard wired peak window of useful brain time.
That said, what can you do. There's plenty of people who are at their best in the morning, and school logistics are complicated enough I'm sure. Switching to online learning sounds great in theory, but I genuinely believe a big part of school is the social aspect. Looking back I probably would have loved to not have to physically go to school, but the social experience probably did shape me for the better.
People can't perform when they're asleep on the job? Now that's a new discovery, who would have guessed that lacking sleep and rest would make people perform worse?
Where do you apply for grants for such discoveries, I have plenty more that I'd really love to present. Next week: Water is wet and it's cold up North.
FYI, snowflakes and fragile egos didn't appear magically. They are a product on their environment, and as a Slashdot 6-digiters you are old enough to share part of the blame as it happened on your watch. Stop bitching and start doing something about it, such as mentoring young people at work or boycotting Google and Facebook for their roles in accelerating this self-centered trend.
What do you mean by "Slashdot 6-digiter"?
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-23044-8#Sec7 [nature.com]
Looks like a shit study. Determining a student's circadian cycle from just analyzing the "learning management system login events for 14,894 Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU)" seems a stretch. And the study doesn't seem to differentiate between a student that has the bad habit of staying up too late for a reason like socializing, which would also be in indicator of poor academic performance (kid prefers to party rather than study) versus a student
Not always as easy as one might think. For engineering classes (as an example), they might only be offered once per year and required for graduation. I had architectural studios that were half-days three days per week (plus every other hour in your life to meet deadlines), making scheduling nearly impossible.
I barely graduated high school. When I went to college at 18, I was put on academic suspension after 1 year.
I went back to college as a slightly older adult. Most of my classes were after work or late mornings instead of starting my day at 08:00. I'm sure most of the difference was in how I had grown and matured but not all of it. As a professional, working daily, I do my best work in the late morning through mid afternoon.
It'd be interesting to see what affect going to bed at a decent time has on things too.
In college, everybody I knew who had a morning class that they really struggled in were also the bozos who were up until 3am every night, and so their poor academic performance was really due to them having to learn how to set boundaries without leaning on mom and dad so much.
Those who had already learned how to be responsible for themselves would simply go to bed early enough to be awake and ready for their class. Just l
My only D in college was my EE101 class at 7:30AM Tuesday and Thursday... and I R a Professional Electrical Engineer. Boy was that a miserable class. I had a few other 7:30AM classes over the years, but most were puff classes that I could do in my sleep. I remember a CAD teacher calling me to wake me up for the final exam because I was a half-hour late but had a perfect score up to that point...
My biggest annoyance with schools are their insistence on operating at weird hours. Starting classes at the weird hour of 7:45am and running till 2:30.
Schools should start at 9 and end at 5pm. Sports can and should operate during the school day. Students should also have more than ample time to finish all of their work in school with the added amount of time. The same goes for studying.
I finish and leave all of my work at work when I'm done. Unless it's Sunday night prep for a big trip the next day homework