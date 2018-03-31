Google Is Shutting Down Its Goo.gl URL Shortening Service (engadget.com) 9
Google is replacing its URL shortener service, goo.gl, with Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL) as of April 13th. These new smart URLs will let you send people to any location within iOS, Android or web apps. Engadget reports: You won't be able to create new goo.gl short links after the 13th, but existing users can manage them via the goo.gl console for the next year. After that, all the links will still work, but you won't be able to access the console itself after March 30th, 2019. Google suggests creating FDLs from now on, or using other shortening services like Bitly and Ow.ly.
Drive more installs with social, email, and SMS... (Score:2)
"Drive more installs with social, email, and SMS marketing campaigns"
Doesn't sound fishy at all.
But now the full url in maps is gone (Score:2)
I use goo.gl urls to send people map links but the dialog which does that now has lost the shortener option and replaced it with a link which is automatically shortened. Why do this if you are ditching the shortener?
That won't break the internet at all... (Score:2)
Two things you shouldn't do on the internet: rely on URL shorteners (because they remove human readability from URLs, add an extra unnecessary lookup, and rely on a service that may randomly disappear), and rely on Google (because anything they make may randomly disappear).
Don't use their office tools. Don't use their programming languages. Don't use their online storage. Don't use their email service. Don't even use their bloody search engine. Sooner or later they get tired of it, and it will disappear wit
I've always used http://tinyurl.com/ (Score:2)
Or tinyurl.com. They have been doing this for a long time now, and no log in required.
Two links to Slashdot.org - https://tinyurl.com/87d [tinyurl.com] will take you right to
/. and https://preview.tinyurl.com/87... [tinyurl.com] which will allow one to preview or see what link you will be taken to.
"Click here to enable previews." seen when previewing, I assume (I've never used it) will make previewing automatic, or default.
Transient services (Score:2)
What is the schedule for shutting down FDL?