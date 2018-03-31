Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Links Businesses Communications Google Network Software The Internet

Google Is Shutting Down Its Goo.gl URL Shortening Service (engadget.com) 9

Posted by BeauHD from the out-with-the-old-in-with-the-new dept.
Google is replacing its URL shortener service, goo.gl, with Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL) as of April 13th. These new smart URLs will let you send people to any location within iOS, Android or web apps. Engadget reports: You won't be able to create new goo.gl short links after the 13th, but existing users can manage them via the goo.gl console for the next year. After that, all the links will still work, but you won't be able to access the console itself after March 30th, 2019. Google suggests creating FDLs from now on, or using other shortening services like Bitly and Ow.ly.

Google Is Shutting Down Its Goo.gl URL Shortening Service More | Reply

Google Is Shutting Down Its Goo.gl URL Shortening Service

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Measure with a micrometer. Mark with chalk. Cut with an axe.

Close