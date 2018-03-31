Tesla Says Autopilot Was Engaged During Fatal Model X Crash (theverge.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Tesla says Autopilot was engaged at the time of a deadly Model X crash that occurred March 23rd in Mountain View, California. The company posted a statement online late Friday, after local news reported that the victim had made several complaints to Tesla about the vehicle's Autopilot technology prior to the crash in which he died. After recovering the logs from the crash site, Tesla acknowledged that Autopilot was on, with the adaptive cruise control follow distance set to a minimum. The company also said that the driver, identified as Apple engineer Wei "Walter" Huang, had his hands off the steering wheel and was not responding to warnings to re-take control. Tesla said in a statement: "The driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver's hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision. The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed crash attenuator, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken."
According to Mercury News, the driver of the car was headed southbound on California's Route 101 when his Model X crashed headfirst into the safety barrier section of a divider that separates the carpool lane from the off-ramp to the left. "The front end of his SUV was ripped apart, the vehicle caught fire, and two other cars crashed into the rear end. [The driver] was removed from the vehicle by rescuers and brought to Stanford Hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash."
To get that cash, he has to keep in the news and make a lot of hype.
Right, because sticking to what he's doing has been so ineffective...
He apparently had plenty of money; he was driving a Tesla. He was an engineer, so he was educated.
It amazes me that often people don't recognize that driving a car is a potentially extremely dangerous activity. 100% attention is required at all times, particularly since other drivers often do things they shouldn't do.
Don't take Tesla's word that he had his hands off the wheel; he may have had them resting lightly on the wheel. They use a pressure sensor. I've got a Tesla Model X, and have been nagged many times, because my touch is a bit too light for it to detect.
Then putting Autopilot in a vehicle is illogical. You don't put something in a vehicle to steer for drivers while totally failing at relieving any kind of duty of driving. Eventually they will get sidetracked, it's just human.
That's what Google, to its credit, has been saying since day one. Autopilot is either a safety backup system like Meritor Onguard, or it's totally in control. Driving is not a dificult task, it's no easier to monitor a computer driving than it is to drive. Consequently if people aren't driving they are looking at their cell phones.
Unfortunately, nobody can claim they pay 100% attention at all times and be telling the truth. Everybody has a moment when they are distracted, good drivers quickly re-engage their minds.
Which is why we need to be very careful about technologies that give people a false sense of confidence that they can take their attention of of driving for longer periods of time.
So you design a car that can safely drive itself in traffic, can track whether the driver is actively using the controls and knows that for six seconds the driver hasn't been using them while driving at speeds the car can't protect them through a crash.
And you didn't design in, "Slow the fuck down because nobody is in control of the vehicle"?
So you design a car that can safely drive itself in traffic
Well, that premise is under a bit of debate due to incidents like this, isn't it?
The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed crash attenuator, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken.
Having narrowly avoided two separate impending collisions while driving due to insects, one hornet loose in the cab & one bee in the eye through an open window, I have a macabre fascination with the last few seconds in a vehicle before the collision the takes the life of the human witness(es).
Sure, we live in an age of unrivaled electronic distractions, but there have always been ample incentive to pick the wrong five seconds to look away from the road. Outside of law enforcement, we'd never see the vi
Huang reportedly complained that the car’s Autopilot option kept veering the car toward the same barrier on Highway 101, near Mountain View, into which he crashed the car last Friday.
If you've noticed unsafe behaviour and have made complaints about it, why the fuck would you keep using it?
Not surprising that an Apple engineer has no common sense.
And the only common sense thing for Tesla to do is to disable the damn thing. People are too stupid to be trusted with anything.
The company also said that the driver, identified as Apple engineer Wei "Walter" Huang, had his hands off the steering wheel and was not responding to warnings to re-take control.
Clearly, he was holding it wrong.