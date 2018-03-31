Open Source RISC V Processor Gets Support From Google, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Tesla (seekingalpha.com) 119
An anonymous reader writes: Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung "are among 80 tech companies joining forces to develop a new open-source chip design for new technologies like self-driving vehicles," writes Seeking Alpha, citing a (pay-walled) report on The Information. "Western Digital and Nvidia also plan to use the new chip design for some of their products," while Tesla "has joined the RISC-V Foundation and is considering using the tech in its new chip efforts."
MIT Technology Review adds that while Arm had hoped to bring their low-power/high performance processors to AI and self-driving cars, "The company that masterminded the processor inside your smartphone may find that a set of free-to-use alternative designs erode some of its future success."
MIT Technology Review adds that while Arm had hoped to bring their low-power/high performance processors to AI and self-driving cars, "The company that masterminded the processor inside your smartphone may find that a set of free-to-use alternative designs erode some of its future success."
Re: Google (Score:2)
Your phone is already spying on you. They don't need a open source processor for that.
Please don't make abusive replies. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
They're both correct, and English is an open language so if you already observed a thousand examples of a construction that means you already have evidence of its use, and therefore its correctness.
Stop blathering like an ignoramus and learn you an English.
If you want rules, switch to French. They have rules. English only has style guides and known constructions.
Re: (Score:2)
English only has style guides and known constructions.
...
You should tell that the english teachers in germany. We got pestered with hundreds of rules
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
To me they have slightly different meanings, and the meaning here is closer to "based off" than to "based on". I probably still would have used "based on" were I writing it, but that's because of frequency of use, and because "based on" is less precise in meaning. "based off" means, to me, that a design (and *only* a design) is modified from another design. "based on" includes using one thing, of whatever nature, to support another. The idea here is geometric, rather a building block model, where you ba
Re: Google (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
What's so wrong about ARM? (Score:5, Interesting)
We went through an era of tons and tons of CPUs. An open source CPU is very nice, and would be useful for it to be adopted, but is there something wrong about ARM based CPUs that they couldn't be used for this task? ARM is no slouch when it comes to performance, and it it is pretty thrifty when it comes to wattage.
Is there something ARM can't do that a whole new CPU design is needed?
Re: (Score:2)
ARM costs licensing fees
What proportion of the OEM cost of an ARM chip is licensing fees ? How much will these guys save - there is a lot of work in designing a chip; it will only add up if they plan making huge numbers of them, anyone any idea what that number is ?
Re: (Score:2)
anyone any idea what that number is ?
Billions and billions...
Re: (Score:2)
What proportion of the OEM cost of an ARM chip is licensing fees ?
Billions and billions...
That's not a "proportion". Let me rephrase Alain Williams' question: What fraction is "billions and billions" of royalties payable to ARM out of tens of billions and tens of billions in the overall cost of manufacturing hundreds of millions of processors?
Re: (Score:3)
All depends on the ARM core and how hard you can bargain. Probably less than $1 per core. But keep in mind that you could easily have 100 individual CPU cores in a car.
I think the biggest reason for these companies is flexibility to make their own custom designs.
Re: (Score:3)
Even at $1 per core 100 cores is $100, in a $10,000 (at least) car.
The flexibilty is the key, like BSD vs GPL licences.
Re: (Score:2)
I think this does just boil down to costs. As companies have discovered throughout history, being beholden to a single supplier is just asking for them to bleed you dry. Even if this never gets used, it's always going to
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't matter. I was asked for my input on developing a $100-device. The proposed design had very little storage and RAM, and the complaint was that software didn't fit and that I should make it smaller. When I suggested adding more storage, because it's only a few cents, the reply came like this: when you're selling loads of units those cents add up.
Re: (Score:2)
The cost to engineer a very good chip is high.
The cost to design a pretty meh chip... well that can be low.
In most cases, you would think a meh chip would not be a good target. In this case, in terms of power efficiency, well in an automotive context, it's all a rounding error. So then the question is whether terrible perfromance would be acceptable, well, in these cases, it's mostly GPU doing the heavy lifting.
Re: (Score:2)
There is an up-front fee of ~$1-10M and 1-2% on the sales of the chip.
This may not seem like a lot but if you're entering a new field like AI or self-driving chips, you're spending millions of dollars per year to continuously redesign chipsets that may not even work. And with ARM specifically, they already have the reference designs, unless you plunk down enough money (like Apple), they're not going to re-design an architecture for you, you get the same chip everybody else gets.
If I can have a small team of
Re: (Score:2)
Re: What's so wrong about ARM? (Score:2)
ARM won't eliminate the license fees.
Re: (Score:2)
License fees, plus you're stuck with what ARM gives you. Having your own core means you can customize it.
Re:What's so wrong about ARM? (Score:4, Interesting)
ARM licenses their core chips, where manufacturers provide all the rest of the CPU's architecture, or ARM will license their architecture where companies can create their own cores around ARM's instruction set. So you're way off base as far as customization of ARM goes.
The interesting part of this new RISC-V chip is will all these competing companies be able to set aside their IP claims or will they bury the chip in so many patent encumbrances that it never leaves the fab.
Re: (Score:2)
But you do know that iOS devices run on heavy customized ARMs, and most Android devices, too?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, there is something that ARM hardware cannot do. It cannot directly run the existing x86_64 or i386 software.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, there is something that ARM hardware cannot do. It cannot directly run the existing x86_64 or i386 software.
Neither can RISC-V. Both ARM and RISC-V must use interpretive emulation or static or dynamic recompilation to run an executable compiled for x86, x86-64, Z80, 65816, MC68000, SuperH, PowerPC, CLR, WebAssembly, or whatever other ISA.
(In context, the question appears to have been intended as "What does RISC-V do that ARM does not?".)
Re: (Score:2)
I do see some tools, such as https://github.com/rv8-io/rv8 [github.com] , that seem to run x86_64 code in a simulation mode for RISC-V. Has anyone here tested this tool, or seen anything equivalent for ARM ? I've not had or made the opportunity to do so myself: my personal hardware budget is much smaller than it was at earlier times in my career.
Re: (Score:3)
Unless I'm misreading rv8's description, it looks like rv8 works the other way around, to run RISC-V code on x86-64, not to run x86-64 on RISC-V.
Re: (Score:2)
You are seriously posting that question on slashdot? Open source means anything to you? That's the big one.
And then there is the advantage of having an alternative to x86 and ARM that is widely supported, extensible and without license and patent (?) fees.
Re: (Score:2)
open source software is one thing.
open source hardware means designed by tools and methodologies years behind the state of the art and lower performance.
Re: (Score:2)
Last I checked the proprietary chips also had documentation, specs and support.
Re: (Score:2)
Open source can be great, when it's got a dedicated team behind it and stays motivated over time.
Unfortunately open source also has a lot of unchecked prima donnas that make a big splash do some shaky code and then ignore the project because they can't be bothered to bug fix or do maintenance or documentation. Or they abandon their project because they lose interest. Or they fork a thriving project and cause political disruption within it's supporters because they can't manage to get along with everyone e
Re: (Score:2)
>Is there something ARM can't do that a whole new CPU design is needed?
It can imbue your computer with a horrible interrupt architecture and a funky set of instructions.
There are other CPUs that can do that, but they aren't nearly as popular.
Re:What's so wrong about ARM? (Score:5, Informative)
Is there something ARM can't do that a whole new CPU design is needed?
there's two main aspects to that. firstly: RISC-V has learned from the past 30 years of RISC processor design mistakes, and is approximately half the area for an equivalent level of performance. that in turn means that RISC-V is HALF THE POWER of an equivalent ARM design.
secondly: ARM charges royalties for licensing their proprietary design, whereas anyone may adopt the *open* RISC-V design and, apart from needing to be fully conformant with the specification, will NOT be charged any royalties.
thirdly - and i'm following the development mailing lists so will be watching closely to see how this pans out: open design tends to have more eyes and more transparency (but the RISC-V Foundation still operates behind closed doors and a cognitively-dissonant Charter so it's not a panacea), so despite the flaws there is a higher chance that security flaws warned of by engineering will NOT be over-ridden by marketing executives.
so it's a triple whammy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:What's so wrong about ARM? (Score:4, Informative)
Is there something ARM can't do that a whole new CPU design is needed?
The problem that originally lead to creation of RISC-V is that ARM (the company) had a history of blocking university research based on ARM (the architecture). They'd let you theorize all you want, but create an actual implementation (e.g. FPGA) to test your theory, and ARM's lawyers would shut you down. Note: ARM certainly isn't unique in this -- Intel will also shut down researchers who create their own X86. The main difference is that X86 is such an awful architecture that nobody wants to do research with it!
Berkeley needed a "real" modern architecture to experiment with. A "toy" architecture wouldn't support the type of research they wanted to do. Since they couldn't use an existing commercial architecture, they decided to create their own, and RISC-V was the result. The fact that RISC-V may now have commercial applications is a bonus, not the reason for it's creation.
Re: (Score:2)
ARM is actually quite old and suffers from a number of architectural shortcomings which can't be fixed for compatibility's sake. x86 gets a lot of flack for being complicated, but as ARM dates back to the 90's and has had a ton of extensions hacked in over the years, it isn't actually the minimalist, efficient powerhouse people think it is. You may ask well ask why the mobile market needed ARM when we had perfectly good x86 chips available.
I'm not a hardware guy, but since encountering the Visual 6502 [visual6502.org] pro
Re: (Score:2)
Re: DIY (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
So where are they? I mean this is open source right, and they aren't just throwing that around as a buzzword so where is the website for it, where are the specs, where is the 'how to' articles or anything else.
I don't know. Impossible to find anything.
https://riscv.org/ [riscv.org]
Re:DIY (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't looked but probably all you get is the layouts. You still have to bring the hardware. And making chips is possibly the pinnacle of humanity's technological achievements. It certainly depends on a veritable mountain of other tech. Replicating that is actually a science of its own. I'm with you though. Yes, we should have the blueprints to the machines too. We really should have auditable backdoor-free computing devices.
I've for a long time thought exactly that, what if we have to start from stone k
Re: (Score:3)
Pro-tip: Look at what you're posting about before posting such nonsense.
Re: (Score:1)
This is Slashdot. No one has ever felt the need to be informed before ranting previously for years so why would anyone start doing that now?
Re: (Score:1)
There likely isn't any information about how to machine the damned things probably just specs that only someone with a multi million dollar techno-jazz factory could create.
Yes, fabbing a CPU is a very expensive process. It’s not something you’re going to DIY at home and that was not what anyone working on RISC V claimed was possible. You’ll have to get a foundry to fab the chip for you.
Re: (Score:1)
Because you haven’t invented the process to do so yet?
Re: (Score:2)
That is open source for you: Either you use what other make, you convince others to make it or you make/modify it yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
FPGAs, and the tools to compile code for them, verify the code, and program the FPGAs, is very closed-source.
Re: RISC, huh? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Almost all cars are using RISC.
https://www.nxp.com/docs/en/da... [nxp.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I'll be damned... They're still using Power! Interesting link.
I thought Freescale/NXP were pushing designers toward the Kinetis series. I proposed using K60 and K64 parts for my company's new industrial DAQ project based on the long-term product life that comes with being used in the high-volume automotive world.
I'm an electrical engineer, and maybe a "doofus" but... The concepts of PLC and RISC are apples and oranges, completely orthogonal. RISC vs CISC was basically settled by the research that led to Hen
Great! Now who is responsible for -- (Score:2)
Who has the say and responsibility for the design and in making trade-offs in design? There are going to be plenty to make, and different applications will need different things. Just a starter list includes things like: power requirements, instruction set and special instruction, performance, area, I/O, memory, self-test, coprocessors, design technology and tools, fab technology, supporting libraries and tool kits, and so on. Who will support design integration at the application level? Who wins when
Re: (Score:2)
Take a look at how big companies develop Linux kernel modifications. It's not that hard. You do the things you want for yourself, and then you share those with the others.
Re: (Score:2)
The requirements and consequences are pretty different between:
>>make world
and
>>fab chip --with $$$$$
One of those is trivially and cheaply repeatable, variable, and testable. The other is not.
Re: (Score:2)
That is before you get to manufacturing. Who will fab them? In what technology? Who will qualify parts? Who will stock the inventory? Who closes the loop between hardware defects and design?
These cores will not be used as standalone CPU devices. They will be integrated in an application-specific SoC design that each company will have fabbed for themselves according to their own needs.
Re: (Score:1)
The point of this is not for one central party to manufacture some canonical RISC-V CPU. The point is having a base design than be tweaked if need and then added to a SoC, etc. by the designer to be fabbed by a foundry. Just like how ARM does not actually manufacture it’s core but licenses ISAs and core designs to third parties.
Re: (Score:2)
Your point is well taken. Even so that only makes part of the problem go away. I don't see how one design is going to do it all even if you can mate it with different I/O, ram, etc. I doubt they can parameterize the design sufficiently to cover the range of uses this seems to be intended to cover. I expect there will have to be multiple variants to choose from, and the associated design support, etc.
But hey, if there is one thing we're short of its processor core IP.
:|
Re: (Score:1)
One design won’t do it all. That’s why people will take the base design and tweak it their specific application. Just like how Apple and Qualcomm take the base ARM64 ISA and make their own CPU designs.
Qualcomm not known for good faith (Score:2)
Alright, so you can have open source linux contributions from large companies.
Meanwhile, Qualcomm is basically a patent troll with a sideline in silicon design. They never operate in good faith, and they have a long and inglorious track record of getting a standard that, surprise! they have a patent on, or simply using their patents to screw their competitors and collaborators with lawsuits. When they're not using their patents, they're just not serving users, they don't bother to innovate unless it's to sq
Bizarre article (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
I assumed there were a new effort towards a RISC V design with acceleration hardware suitable for self-driving vehicles (whatever that would be).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, occasionally “new tech news” can just mean it was “news” to the tech journalist who just now heard about it. Or perhaps he had an article quota to fill, and he didn’t really check whether the companies’ new subscriptions were of any import.
Motherboards (Score:2)
This is just the chip design. We would still need ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, Intel (I would LOL if they released a board for a competing chip), etc, to provide a working platform to integrate these into. A standard socket, PGA or LGA, or soldered on to each board. Maybe we'll see them in a littany of SoC or SBC designs first, that seems much more likely honestly.
Re: (Score:2)
So, the dime processor isn't paying out. (Score:2)
So exactly WTF was ARM expecting long run? ARM is very good at low power. Very, very good in fact. But high functioning isn't their forte. ARM core designs are slow moving beasties. If a company needs a faster solution they need to be as heavy into the solution as building their own 64bit ARM a full year before anyo