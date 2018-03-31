Open Source RISC V Processor Gets Support From Google, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Tesla (seekingalpha.com) 31
An anonymous reader writes: Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung "are among 80 tech companies joining forces to develop a new open-source chip design for new technologies like self-driving vehicles," writes Seeking Alpha, citing a (pay-walled) report on The Information. "Western Digital and Nvidia also plan to use the new chip design for some of their products," while Tesla "has joined the RISC-V Foundation and is considering using the tech in its new chip efforts."
MIT Technology Review adds that while Arm had hoped to bring their low-power/high performance processors to AI and self-driving cars, "The company that masterminded the processor inside your smartphone may find that a set of free-to-use alternative designs erode some of its future success."
MIT Technology Review adds that while Arm had hoped to bring their low-power/high performance processors to AI and self-driving cars, "The company that masterminded the processor inside your smartphone may find that a set of free-to-use alternative designs erode some of its future success."
Re: Google (Score:2)
Your phone is already spying on you. They don't need a open source processor for that.
What's so wrong about ARM? (Score:3)
We went through an era of tons and tons of CPUs. An open source CPU is very nice, and would be useful for it to be adopted, but is there something wrong about ARM based CPUs that they couldn't be used for this task? ARM is no slouch when it comes to performance, and it it is pretty thrifty when it comes to wattage.
Is there something ARM can't do that a whole new CPU design is needed?
Re: (Score:2)
ARM costs licensing fees
What proportion of the OEM cost of an ARM chip is licensing fees ? How much will these guys save - there is a lot of work in designing a chip; it will only add up if they plan making huge numbers of them, anyone any idea what that number is ?
Re: (Score:2)
anyone any idea what that number is ?
Billions and billions...
Re: (Score:2)
The cost to engineer a very good chip is high.
The cost to design a pretty meh chip... well that can be low.
In most cases, you would think a meh chip would not be a good target. In this case, in terms of power efficiency, well in an automotive context, it's all a rounding error. So then the question is whether terrible perfromance would be acceptable, well, in these cases, it's mostly GPU doing the heavy lifting.
Re: What's so wrong about ARM? (Score:2)
ARM won't eliminate the license fees.
Re: (Score:2)
License fees, plus you're stuck with what ARM gives you. Having your own core means you can customize it.
Re: DIY (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So where are they? I mean this is open source right, and they aren't just throwing that around as a buzzword so where is the website for it, where are the specs, where is the 'how to' articles or anything else.
I don't know. Impossible to find anything.
https://riscv.org/ [riscv.org]
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't looked but probably all you get is the layouts. You still have to bring the hardware. And making chips is possibly the pinnacle of humanity's technological achievements. It certainly depends on a veritable mountain of other tech. Replicating that is actually a science of its own. I'm with you though. Yes, we should have the blueprints to the machines too. We really should have auditable backdoor-free computing devices.
I've for a long time thought exactly that, what if we have to start from stone k
Re: (Score:3)
Pro-tip: Look at what you're posting about before posting such nonsense.
Re: (Score:1)
There likely isn't any information about how to machine the damned things probably just specs that only someone with a multi million dollar techno-jazz factory could create.
Yes, fabbing a CPU is a very expensive process. It’s not something you’re going to DIY at home and that was not what anyone working on RISC V claimed was possible. You’ll have to get a foundry to fab the chip for you.
Re: RISC, huh? (Score:2)
Great! Now who is responsible for -- (Score:2)
Who has the say and responsibility for the design and in making trade-offs in design? There are going to be plenty to make, and different applications will need different things. Just a starter list includes things like: power requirements, instruction set and special instruction, performance, area, I/O, memory, self-test, coprocessors, design technology and tools, fab technology, supporting libraries and tool kits, and so on. Who will support design integration at the application level? Who wins when
Re: (Score:2)
Take a look at how big companies develop Linux kernel modifications. It's not that hard. You do the things you want for yourself, and then you share those with the others.
Re: (Score:2)
That is before you get to manufacturing. Who will fab them? In what technology? Who will qualify parts? Who will stock the inventory? Who closes the loop between hardware defects and design?
These cores will not be used as standalone CPU devices. They will be integrated in an application-specific SoC design that each company will have fabbed for themselves according to their own needs.
Bizarre article (Score:4, Informative)