Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Open Source Google Hardware

Open Source RISC V Processor Gets Support From Google, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Tesla (seekingalpha.com) 31

Posted by EditorDavid from the world-domination dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung "are among 80 tech companies joining forces to develop a new open-source chip design for new technologies like self-driving vehicles," writes Seeking Alpha, citing a (pay-walled) report on The Information. "Western Digital and Nvidia also plan to use the new chip design for some of their products," while Tesla "has joined the RISC-V Foundation and is considering using the tech in its new chip efforts."

MIT Technology Review adds that while Arm had hoped to bring their low-power/high performance processors to AI and self-driving cars, "The company that masterminded the processor inside your smartphone may find that a set of free-to-use alternative designs erode some of its future success."

Open Source RISC V Processor Gets Support From Google, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Tesla More | Reply

Open Source RISC V Processor Gets Support From Google, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Tesla

Comments Filter:

  • What's so wrong about ARM? (Score:3)

    by ctilsie242 ( 4841247 ) on Saturday March 31, 2018 @02:48PM (#56359657)

    We went through an era of tons and tons of CPUs. An open source CPU is very nice, and would be useful for it to be adopted, but is there something wrong about ARM based CPUs that they couldn't be used for this task? ARM is no slouch when it comes to performance, and it it is pretty thrifty when it comes to wattage.

    Is there something ARM can't do that a whole new CPU design is needed?

    • ARM won't eliminate the license fees.

    • License fees, plus you're stuck with what ARM gives you. Having your own core means you can customize it.

  • Who has the say and responsibility for the design and in making trade-offs in design? There are going to be plenty to make, and different applications will need different things. Just a starter list includes things like: power requirements, instruction set and special instruction, performance, area, I/O, memory, self-test, coprocessors, design technology and tools, fab technology, supporting libraries and tool kits, and so on. Who will support design integration at the application level? Who wins when

    • Take a look at how big companies develop Linux kernel modifications. It's not that hard. You do the things you want for yourself, and then you share those with the others.

    • That is before you get to manufacturing. Who will fab them? In what technology? Who will qualify parts? Who will stock the inventory? Who closes the loop between hardware defects and design?

      These cores will not be used as standalone CPU devices. They will be integrated in an application-specific SoC design that each company will have fabbed for themselves according to their own needs.

  • Bizarre article (Score:4, Informative)

    by Richard W.M. Jones ( 591125 ) <rich.annexia@org> on Saturday March 31, 2018 @03:30PM (#56359849) Homepage
    I've been working for a couple of years on Fedora and Linux on RISC-V [fedoraproject.org] and the "Seeking alpha" article is the strangest thing. The RISC-V Foundation offers BSD-licensed specs and multiple CPU designs (and a lot more besides [lwn.net]). WD, Google, and many more are members. But they are not in any real sense "joining forces to develop a new open-source chip design". The design and chips are already out there, you can make your own FPGA or (if you're very rich) ASIC and have been able to for years. WD are going to switch all their hard drives to RISC-V soon. Google are likely interested because it could be used for their TPUs of their own design. "Joining forces" just means the companies subscribed to the Foundation for a very nominal fee, back-of-the-sofa loose change for these companies.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The pathology is to want control, not that you ever get it, because of course you never do." -- Gregory Bateson

Close