'Nature' Explores Why So Many Postgrads Have Bad Mental Health (nature.com) 42
An anonymous reader writes: This week Nature tweeted that the rates of depression and anxiety reported by postgraduate students were six times higher than in the general population -- and received more than 1,200 retweets and received 170 replies. "This is not a one dimensional problem. Financial burden, hostile academia, red tape, tough job market, no proper career guidance. Take your pick," read one response. "Maybe being told day in, day out that the work you spend 10+ hrs a day, 6-7 days a week on isn't good enough," said another.
The science magazine takes this as more proof that "there is a problem among young scientists. Too many have mental-health difficulties, and too many say that the demands of the role are partly to blame. Neither issue gets the attention it deserves." They're now gathering stories from postgraduates about mental-health issues, and vowing to give the issue more coverage. "There is a problem with the culture in science, and it is one that loads an increasing burden on the shoulders of younger generations. The evidence suggests that they are feeling the effects. (Among the tweets, one proposed solution to improving the PhD is to 'treat it like professional training instead of indentured servitude with no hope of a career at the end?'.)"
Permanent head Damage. Been there, bashed my head against the proverbial brick wall, was never the same after.
Piled Higher Deeper is one of my favourite web comics. I read through the whole thing while I was working on my masters.
My last year and a half in the program, I'd go to work, then go to a coffee shop with my laptop, and either program and work on my thesis for a few hours, drink a beer, go home, sleep and repeat. When I was in embedded, I was there a lot of Saturdays too since most of the nice equipment was in the lab.
With all of that, I still prefer it to the "real world." I've been trying to get back in
You need a doctorate. So your qualified to 'doctor' data.
Six-figure school debt, PTSD from having a PhD advisor who hates you, only job prospects are adjunct positions for sub-minimum wage or research assistant, both without benefits. Parents who expect you to be on top of the world now that you have a PhD. Plus, you've spent the last 4-6 years in a library studying and haven't seen the sun since you started your Masters.
Do you really have to figure out why post-docs have depression?
You've left out some of the real charms of the current era.
Profs claim scientific objectivity reinforces 'whiteness' [campusreform.org]
Professor Claims Math, Algebra And Geometry Promote ‘White Privilege’ [dailycaller.com]
The Appalling Protests at Evergreen State College [weeklystandard.com]
All-women's college asks profs not to call students 'women' [campusreform.org]
Professor notes men are taller than women on average, SJWs storm out angrily [hotair.com]
Americans who practice yoga 'contribute to white supremacy', claims Michigan State University professor [independent.co.uk]
Conservatives, Libertarian [pjmedia.com]
This would seem to indicate an oversupply of PhD's (Score:4, Insightful)
If the work conditions are terrible, and the success rate (presumably landing a tenure-track position) is so low, it would seem to me that the only ethical course of action is to make PhD programs *much* harder to get into, and to discourage students who are considering that career path.
Unfortunately, this may be directly opposed to the interests of the university.
Should we assume that 22 year-olds are not capable of getting the information they need to make rational decisions and intervene with legislation?
Personally, I'd be fine with requiring universities to find out and disclose the percentage of post-graduates who attain a faculty position (and perhaps their salary) within 10 years of their PhD. The cost of acquiring this information would be minuscule compared to years lost by people pursuing an ultimately futile career (who we would hope would be dissuaded once they understand reality).
It might be devastating for science (lots of work by high quality, low paid post-grads lost), but the ethics are clear.
Personally, I'd be fine with requiring universities to find out and disclose the percentage of post-graduates who attain a faculty position (and perhaps their salary) within 10 years of their PhD
They already do this (not out of legislation, but out of honesty), and have been doing it since way back in 1989 when I was applying for grad school. And the professional societies keep detailed statistics, publishing them regularly. Although please do note that "faculty position" might not be the best metric for success: physics PhDs who go to work as data scientists out-earn their peers in academia by a lot.
Why do people do it? Because they've been at the head of their class up till that point so are c
There is irrational depression and rational 'oh shit what the fuck have I done'.
Many recent grads are facing the end of 'the party', the realization that 'the party' has left them dumber then when they started college and denial of the both these facts.
If you have a * studies degree and your not depressed, see a shrink.
Sounds like they're just preparing them for the real world.
Sure there are jobs that require that level of education. Thoracic surgeon. Biomedical engineer. School superintendent.
Many leadership positions that theoretically open to people with only undergraduate degrees are easier for people with (the right) advanced degree to get: lead data scientist, chief engineer on a megaproject like a new airliner
There are also many areas that need high educated people that are making do with less than optimal personnel. There's a critical shortage of adolescent psychologist
And preparing them for their bosses to take credit for their work since in college their advisors did that.
But seriously, after working over thirty-five years in tech, I tell the kids to let their bosses take credit because that means their bosses will protect them to protect them as a valuable resource. Also, when their bosses move to other companies, they will be able to get a new job. Networking is how you succeed, and if you help higher-ups, they will want to help you.
Teach Them How To Use Linux (Score:2)
Culture (Score:2)
It’s the US. Are university people kind and generous and understanding? Are they warm and friendly? Are they reliable and trustworthy? Are they open and accepting? Are they good?
Spend your time around cold, mean, self-absorbed jerks year after year without a lot of good to balance it out and see if you end up with good mental health.
Ever notice... (Score:2)
All Ph.Ds are Bald?
Must be a reason.
Get rid the loans that can't be discharged! (Score:2)
Get rid the loans that can't be discharged!
Only lucrative degree seekers would get loans. Likely no loans at all for the first 2 years.
'Non-dischargeable' is the flip side of 'available'.
Not really a bad idea, but a non-starter politically. Implicit shutdown of half the nations liberal arts programs.
Endless indoctrination. (Score:1)
Seriously. Colleges have become cult indoc centers.
You go messing around in people's heads, feeding them rampant political bullshit instead of the actual knowledge they paid for, and it has consequences.
It takes balance (Score:2)
Not noted here is that like all things, academia requires moderation and balance.
The tradeoff for pursuing a micro-scale specialty in a specialty into a doctorate is that you're missing a balanced education, perspective, worldly experience, and the things that help an adult mature into adulthood as a tradeoff.
Being an academic isn't intrinsically harder than other fields - but it allows one to bypass a lot of peer bonding, and teamwork, and behavior that balances these issues.
PhD programs are built on a lie, and must reform (Score:2)
And on the personal side, marriage and children are the undiscovered count
Maybe it is related to... (Score:2)
Hope your $60000 indoctrination was worth it. Now your mind is like a fruity jello mold at room temperature.
not training (Score:2)
The key to understanding postgraduate work in science is that it is not training and not preparation for anything, it IS scientific work. For the vast majority of us in science, we do not continue in scientific work after academic graduate and postdoc work.
This is because of the economics of scientific work. 1) We heavily subsidize research (not a problem in itself, but the labor market and overall metrics end up set by the government). 2) We prioritize publication over any practical metric such as jobs, p
An unmentioned reason (Score:2)
I know that grad-school can be rough. As other have mentioned, advisors can be a bit ornery. Part of the problem there is the same that occurs in the rest of the economy; no one really knows how to train a good manager. So professors, who might be a bit odd to start (see reason below), wind up working their oddness on grad-students...who might just graduate and become damaged professors themselves.
A bigger reason, I believe, is that academia is more forgiving than the business world. Oddness will get canned