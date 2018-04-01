Atlanta Still Struggles To Recover From Ransomware Attack (reuters.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: Atlanta's top officials holed up in their offices on Saturday as they worked to restore critical systems knocked out by a nine-day-old cyber attack that plunged the Southeastern U.S. metropolis into technological chaos and forced some city workers to revert to paper... Police and other public servants have spent the past week trying to piece together their digital work lives, recreating audit spreadsheets and conducting business on mobile phones in response to one of the most devastating "ransomware" virus attacks to hit an American city. Three city council staffers have been sharing a single clunky personal laptop brought in after cyber extortionists attacked Atlanta's computer network with a virus that scrambled data and still prevents access to critical systems. "It's extraordinarily frustrating," said Councilman Howard Shook, whose office lost 16 years of digital records...
City officials have declined to discuss the extent of damage beyond disclosed outages that have shut down some services at municipal offices, including courts and the water department. Nearly 6 million people live in the Atlanta metropolitan area... Atlanta police returned to taking written case notes and have lost access to some investigative databases, department spokesman Carlos Campos told Reuters... Meanwhile, some city employees complained they have been left in the dark, unsure when it is safe to turn on their computers. "We don't know anything," said one frustrated employee as she left for a lunch break on Friday.
"Our data management teams are working diligently to restore normal operations and functionalities to these systems," said a spokesperson for the police department, adding that they "hope to be back online in the very near future."
This is the inevitable outcome anyone could have foreseen would arise from letting people who don't care about security sell millions of computers to people who don't understand security. If there had been a backup server I guarantee it would have just been hacked too.
This is the inevitable outcome anyone could have foreseen would arise from letting people who don't care about security sell millions of computers to people who don't understand security.
Next to stupidity, greed is one of humans' finest traits.
Has anyone considered that this might have been an "inside job" . . . ? Like, a disgruntled city employee purposely starting the infection for a small fee from the ransomers . . . ?
It would be interesting to see if they can trace the spread back to a "patient zero".
Never underestimate the power of human stupidity.
Anyway - this also highlights the need to really segment your data nets so that an intrusion don't propagate easily.
And backups are also important of course. CD-ROMs are decent for short term archiving, but for long term archiving we need something better. SD cards also have a little "lock" switch, but it's in reality telling the computer that the device is read only so it's not proof against extreme hacks.
