Trump Says He Wants Skilled Migrants But Creates New Hurdles (apnews.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares an Associated Press report: It may be a while before President Donald Trump gets another chance at creating a new, "merit-based" immigration system, a keystone of his four-part plan that Congress rejected last month. In the meantime, his administration is busy making it harder, not easier, for skilled migrants to come work in the United States. The State Department has ended an Obama-era program to grant visas to foreign entrepreneurs who want to start companies in the United States. It is more aggressively scrutinizing visas to skilled workers from other countries. And it is contemplating ending a provision that allows spouses of those skilled workers to be employed in the U.S.
The administration and its backers contend it's trying to fix flaws in the existing, employer-centric skilled immigration system while advocating for a complete overhaul of America's immigration system. "The stuff that they're actually doing is not so much restricting skilled immigration as enforcing the law," said Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies, which supports reducing immigration. "They're rolling back some of the extralegal measures that other administrations have taken." A primary avenue for skilled immigrants to enter the United States is the H1B visa for specialty workers, which is heavily used by the technology industry. About 85,000 visas are issued annually in a lottery system. Some critics argue they are a way for companies to avoid hiring U.S. citizens; Trump himself has said H1B recipients shouldn't even be considered skilled. Further reading: On Easter Sunday, Trump threatens to end DACA and 'stop' NAFTA.
The administration and its backers contend it's trying to fix flaws in the existing, employer-centric skilled immigration system while advocating for a complete overhaul of America's immigration system. "The stuff that they're actually doing is not so much restricting skilled immigration as enforcing the law," said Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies, which supports reducing immigration. "They're rolling back some of the extralegal measures that other administrations have taken." A primary avenue for skilled immigrants to enter the United States is the H1B visa for specialty workers, which is heavily used by the technology industry. About 85,000 visas are issued annually in a lottery system. Some critics argue they are a way for companies to avoid hiring U.S. citizens; Trump himself has said H1B recipients shouldn't even be considered skilled. Further reading: On Easter Sunday, Trump threatens to end DACA and 'stop' NAFTA.
...but creates new hurdles. (Score:1, Troll)
Re: ...but creates new hurdles. (Score:5, Informative)
Wrong.
https://www.theatlantic.com/bu... [theatlantic.com]
Re: (Score:2)
New hurdles to non-Nordics that is.
Re: (Score:1)
"skilled migrant" is a lie and complete bullshit. The only "skill" they possess is a willingness to work for low wages. Great for the businesses who hire them. Not so good for the rest us who must suffer under a flood of third world filth.
Stop the lies. End all immigration.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: ...but creates new hurdles. (Score:2)
Xenophobes gonna xenophobe (Score:3, Insightful)
A xenophobic leopard ain't gonna change his xenophobic spots.
Re:Xenophobes gonna xenophobe (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Interesting! So since nearly every single country on this planet restricts immigration and makes getting a job nearly impossible without being a legal resident, does that mean the governments and leaders of each and every country are xenophobes?
Or do you restrict your criticism to only major white countries. Just making sure you are not the racist one.
Employer Algorithm for keeping a deep tech bench (Score:2)
if increased_h-1b_restrictions is True then:
result = lobby_congress_to_get_rid_of_regulations()
if result is False then:
result = move_most_operations_overseas()
if border_adjustment_tax is True then:
result = initiate_second_business_plot()
if result is False
flee_country()
He /says/ he wants them. (Score:4, Insightful)
While he may say he wants skilled workers, the truth is that he's working toward isolationism because that is what his extremist political base wants. Furthermore, the president himself doesn't really have any real positions with the exception that he's great and wants praise. The only thing that matters to this eternally waffling president is his own ego.
The real shame here is that a certain political party refused to even speak out against this farce of a president (much less impeach) and have now become the party of extremism as a result.
Liberal position (Score:2)
Furthermore, the president himself doesn't really have any real positions with the exception that he's great and wants praise.
So you're saying that he didn't make his position clear about immigration before the election? Or after the election? You're saying he didn't sit down with Pelosi and Schumer to try to work out a deal? You're saying he didn't send a 70-point immigration wish-list [foxnews.com] to congress right before the Omnibus bill?
That's pretty hilarious.
While he may say he wants skilled workers, the truth is that he's working toward isolationism because that is what his extremist political base wants.
You're making shit up. The truth is... you're making shit up.
This is a standard liberal practice - just make shit up about the other side and then say how bad that shit is.
If you're
What ever. (Score:3, Insightful)
As to the rest of it...that's right: Congress needs to change the law in order for the law to be changed. I understand why this may come as unexpected news given the previous administration's looser interpretation of the separation of powers and big media's unabashed cheerleading of that loose interpretation but it is indeed the case that if we want merit-based immigration, then we need to change the law from what we have now to what we would like to have.
Enforcing the letter of the existing laws to highlight their inadequacy is about the only thing the President can do to force the issue. That's what happened with terminating DACA. The lefties couldn't stomach actually having to vote on amnesty for an ever-changing and open-ended number of illegal immigrants so they sued in a friendly court where an Obama-appointed judge made the curious ruling that the Trump administration could not terminate DACA on the grounds of its illegality because only a court could find something illegal. We'll see what sort of contortions the left will make in their inevitable court challenge. Perhaps they will find a judge who is willing to rule that only even-numbered presidents may issue executive orders while odd-numbered presidents are obliged to keep on enforcing them, on the grounds that no one wants odd governance and an even-handed approach is more mathematically beautiful.
Re: (Score:2)
Cite? Immigration laws and regulations tend to be very particular about what kind of degree you need. And even STEM PhDs can be turned down if they don't have the right skillset/publication record.
Nope (Score:2)
Trump wants to make it harder for low skilled temporary workers to come the United States. Trump wants to make it easier for high skilled immigrants to come to the United States... which is something different.
There have to be a lot of hurdles... (Score:2)
The amount of capital B, grade A Bullshit you have to deal with with screening Americans is bad enough. The amount of fraud you get from the developing world is just unbelievable. "Why yes, I have 20 years of experience with writing Hadoop applications in Go with a UI written in Rust."
Oh really, it say you graduated from a diploma mill 3 years ago...
Fix H1B Visas (Score:2)
Currently, H1B visas are being abused by the employers. They have, effectively, a slave. Complain, get fired, lose your visa. It's a simple fix. Tie the H1B visa to the worker, not to the company. Make it easy for the visa holder to change jobs. It shouldn't be any more difficult than updating an online form with new employment information. This will eliminate the worst of the abusers. One other change I would make. H1B visa holders should be barred from working for a contracting company.