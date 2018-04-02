Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


EU's Long-Promised Digital Media Portability Rules Go Into Effect (wired.co.uk) 14

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
The EU's long-promised digital media portability rules have taken effect as of April 1st, letting residents access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other paid digital media services in other member countries as if they were still at home. From a report: The European Commission's 'digital single market strategy,' which last year claimed victory over mobile roaming charges, has now lead to it passing the 'portability regulation,' which will allow users around the EU to use region locked services more freely while travelling abroad. Under currently active rules, what content is available in a certain territory is based on the specific local rights that a provider has secured. The new rules allow for what Phil Sherrell, head of international media, entertainment and sport for international law firm Bird and Bird, calls "copyright fiction," allowing the normal rules to be bent temporarily while a user is travelling.

The regulation was originally passed in June 2017, but the nine-month period given to rights holders and service providers to prepare is about to expire, and thereby making the rules enforceable. From today, content providers, whether their products are videos, music, games, live sport or e-books, will use their subscribers' details to validate their home country, and let them access all the usual content and services available in that location all around the Union.

  • I already do the same thing without needing EU regulations by using a VPN.

    • Re: Suck it, useless middlemen! (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I also sidestep the need for policemen by owning a gun and going after thieves myself.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      so you see the need to pay twice what i pay for netflix?
      But in general i think these rights regulations are outdated and need to die. cos watching netflix in usa gives you access to 3 or 4 times as much as a guy in sweden paying the same.
      The dinosaur needs to die and a new system needs to be made from scratch. but all the thousand middlemen wont let it... cos .. well free milk and what not

      • The problem apparently is that it's hard and expensive to secure rights for content in multiple countries. In some cases companies like Netflix simply don't bother in smaller countries, in other cases the distributor has already sold an exclusive license for content to someone else. The EU people are well aware of this. This new rule is simply the first step towards EU-wide licensing. First they'll make it easy to sell and enforce such a license, then they'll make it mandatory: Netflix will no longer be

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Strider- ( 39683 )

          What we need to move towards is global non-discriminatory licensing for TV shows and the like, similar to what exists for music. Netflix wants to host a show? fine, they can, they just pay the rights owners a set price, same as any other streaming provider would pay. Then they can't try and force us to subscribe to multiple services in order to view the content without resorting to copyright infringement.

      • How would Netflix work if state copyright laws trumped federal laws and each state could set their own.

        Would we have a uniform set of laws or would we have something like guns laws where crossing some State boarders with a gun is a felony ? Where some counties and towns have overrides on even owning let alone carrying a gun without permission?

        That is current eu copyright law. That is what this is addressing. Failure to understand the issue before mouthing off is basically the common trait among humans.

    • I'm sorry, is the middleman you're telling to suck it the VPN provider you no longer need?

  • The funny part (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The funny part about this is, the implementation of this is far, far easier than trying to geolocate an IP and do VPN detection and all that. A law that actually mandates a simpler solution, how often does that happen?

