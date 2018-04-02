EU's Long-Promised Digital Media Portability Rules Go Into Effect (wired.co.uk) 14
The EU's long-promised digital media portability rules have taken effect as of April 1st, letting residents access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other paid digital media services in other member countries as if they were still at home. From a report: The European Commission's 'digital single market strategy,' which last year claimed victory over mobile roaming charges, has now lead to it passing the 'portability regulation,' which will allow users around the EU to use region locked services more freely while travelling abroad. Under currently active rules, what content is available in a certain territory is based on the specific local rights that a provider has secured. The new rules allow for what Phil Sherrell, head of international media, entertainment and sport for international law firm Bird and Bird, calls "copyright fiction," allowing the normal rules to be bent temporarily while a user is travelling.
The regulation was originally passed in June 2017, but the nine-month period given to rights holders and service providers to prepare is about to expire, and thereby making the rules enforceable. From today, content providers, whether their products are videos, music, games, live sport or e-books, will use their subscribers' details to validate their home country, and let them access all the usual content and services available in that location all around the Union.
The regulation was originally passed in June 2017, but the nine-month period given to rights holders and service providers to prepare is about to expire, and thereby making the rules enforceable. From today, content providers, whether their products are videos, music, games, live sport or e-books, will use their subscribers' details to validate their home country, and let them access all the usual content and services available in that location all around the Union.
Suck it, useless middlemen! (Score:1)
I already do the same thing without needing EU regulations by using a VPN.
Re: Suck it, useless middlemen! (Score:2, Insightful)
I also sidestep the need for policemen by owning a gun and going after thieves myself.
Re: (Score:1)
so you see the need to pay twice what i pay for netflix?
.. well free milk and what not
But in general i think these rights regulations are outdated and need to die. cos watching netflix in usa gives you access to 3 or 4 times as much as a guy in sweden paying the same.
The dinosaur needs to die and a new system needs to be made from scratch. but all the thousand middlemen wont let it... cos
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
What we need to move towards is global non-discriminatory licensing for TV shows and the like, similar to what exists for music. Netflix wants to host a show? fine, they can, they just pay the rights owners a set price, same as any other streaming provider would pay. Then they can't try and force us to subscribe to multiple services in order to view the content without resorting to copyright infringement.
Re: Suck it, useless middlemen! (Score:2)
How would Netflix work if state copyright laws trumped federal laws and each state could set their own.
Would we have a uniform set of laws or would we have something like guns laws where crossing some State boarders with a gun is a felony ? Where some counties and towns have overrides on even owning let alone carrying a gun without permission?
That is current eu copyright law. That is what this is addressing. Failure to understand the issue before mouthing off is basically the common trait among humans.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sorry, is the middleman you're telling to suck it the VPN provider you no longer need?
The funny part (Score:1)
The funny part about this is, the implementation of this is far, far easier than trying to geolocate an IP and do VPN detection and all that. A law that actually mandates a simpler solution, how often does that happen?
Re: (Score:2)
Do you mean you would prefer a rule that a publisher must offer a work in all regions or offer it in none? That rule, applied strictly, would allow any country to apply its fringe regulations on speech to censor a work worldwide.