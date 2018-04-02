Verizon Has Been the Fastest US Mobile Carrier in Last Six Months: Wirefly

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Verizon was the fastest mobile carrier in the United States during Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, according to 2018 Internet Speed Rankings Report published by Wirefly. According to the report, Verizon Wireless offered its subscribers 19.92 Mbps "overall" Internet speed, followed by AT&T at 18.26 Mbps, T-Mobile at 17.29 Mbps, and Sprint finishing at last with 14.77 Mbps. (The report defines overall speed capability as a summation of download speed with a 90% weight, and upload speed with a 10% weight.) T-Mobile was ranked as the fastest Internet service provider by Wirefly in Q1 and Q2 2017.

Verizon was also the carrier with fastest average download and upload speeds during the aforementioned period. It offered 20.44 Mbps (down) and 15.26 Mbps (up), compared to AT&T, which offered an average of 19.11 Mbps download speed and 10.53 Mbps as its average upload speeds. You can read the full report here.

  • so... yeah, still gonna give them a big pass.

  • They should then break down the average speed into how much each of those MB costs...

  • For double the price of T-Mobile I would hope they are faster. But it looks like not much

  • I guess 0 bars and the inability to connect would make you a winner... and T Mobile and Sprint. Damn AT&T is the ONLY service I can get and I am in a suburb!

