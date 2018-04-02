Large Crack in East African Rift is Evidence of Continent Splitting in Two (pbs.org) 52
A large crack, stretching several miles, made a sudden appearance recently in south-western Kenya. The tear emerged after heavy rains caused havoc in the nation last month, which also saw neighborhood get flooded and major highways closing off. The downpour also exposed a fault line that geologists now say is evidence that the African continent will split into two over the next tens of millions of years. From a report: The Earth is an ever-changing planet, even though in some respects change might be almost unnoticeable to us. Plate tectonics is a good example of this. But every now and again something dramatic happens and leads to renewed questions about the African continent splitting in two. The Earth's lithosphere (formed by the crust and the upper part of the mantle) is broken up into a number of tectonic plates. These plates are not static, but move relative to each other at varying speeds, "gliding" over a viscous asthenosphere.
[...] The East African Rift Valley stretches over 3,000km from the Gulf of Aden in the north towards Zimbabwe in the south, splitting the African plate into two unequal parts: the Somali and Nubian plates. Activity along the eastern branch of the rift valley, running along Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania, became evident when the large crack suddenly appeared in south-western Kenya. When the lithosphere is subject to a horizontal extensional force it will stretch, becoming thinner. Eventually, it will rupture, leading to the formation of a rift valley. This process is accompanied by surface manifestations along the rift valley in the form of volcanism and seismic activity. Rifts are the initial stage of a continental break-up and, if successful, can lead to the formation of a new ocean basin.
Human cradle (Score:1)
Jokes apart, that's the same rift that saw the rising of the Homo Sapiens. It is our ancestral cradle.
Might be a good thing (Score:5, Interesting)
Smaller landmasses surrounded by water tend to be nicer places to live than huge continents. For example, much of Pangaea's interior was a desert wasteland.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Google "expanding earth" for books, videos, animations, lectures and more info.
Let me guess; the extra comes from the back ends of the turtles that go all the way down?
Really Slow News Day! (Score:5, Insightful)
It's funny how these are slow geologic process taking millions of years yet there's an article reporting on it like it was "suddenly" new news or unexpected. A few more cracks might open in our lifetime but don't expect to see the "parting or the red sea" type movement in our lifetime. Most geological processes are super slow.
Re:Really Slow News Day! (Score:5, Insightful)
Think of volcanoes (volcano's?). Most folks understand they exist and, on occasion, they erupt - maybe even that eruptions are inevitable, but it's still news when it does blow.
I think even if the crack was a few mm wide, if it's any significant length or depth, it'd still be counted as interesting news.
Re: (Score:3)
The Gibraltar isthmus becoming Gibraltar straits happened just 12,000 years ago, missed it by a whisker. This flooding of the rift valley into a sea will take at least 1 million years they say...
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, the world we know today was 'created' 12.000 years ago by some very dramatic events by the looks of it, recommend Randall Carlson on the Joe Rogan show. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0Cp7DrvNLQ
In Northern Europe there has also been the world largest landslide with accompanying tsunamis:
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Storegga-slides
"scientists contend that one or more tsunamis associated with the Storegga slides washed away the land bridge connecting the island of Great Britain with continental Eur
Re: (Score:2)
San Francisco Bay by many accounts is only 10,000 years old; previously it was meadows and fields before it sunk and became flooded as a tidal estuary when sea levels rose.
Re: (Score:1)
Most geological processes are super slow.
Most, yes. But not all... e.g. Missoula Floods (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missoula_Floods)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a crack several miles long that wasn't there a couple of weeks ago. That is, in fact, pretty damn sudden.
This is news? (Score:2)
Re:This is news? (Score:4, Interesting)
The first link in the submission leads to a March 26th photo showing a rather dramatic crack that’s opened up across some fields and a highway.
I think the story is a reminder that the rift is geologically active - the rift itself has existed for millions of years.
Re: (Score:2)
I think there was a minor tremor. But it's where the plates push together and/or move laterally that you get the sudden release of built up energy when it finally overcomes friction.
Not a geologist either. Sometimes wish I was.
Re: (Score:2)
Hotspot in the mantle, according to "Rise of the Continents". Pretty good, it was on BBC a while back.
Nova probably has something similar but with more pictures and fewer long words.
Re: (Score:2)
Awesome! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My childhood dream of the earth opening up and swallowing bullies is actually possible!
It is possible, you just have to get the bullies to stand still for a long time.
No. Way. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
A more accessible place where you can see the same process happening is Thingvellir in Iceland, which is on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. It happens to also be the location of the ancient parliament of the country, but researchers are unable to determine exactly where the original thousand-year-old meeting place ("Law Rock") was because of the continual movement of the rift valley.
Re: (Score:2)
