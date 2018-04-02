Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Large Crack in East African Rift is Evidence of Continent Splitting in Two

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
A large crack, stretching several miles, made a sudden appearance recently in south-western Kenya. The tear emerged after heavy rains caused havoc in the nation last month, which also saw neighborhood get flooded and major highways closing off. The downpour also exposed a fault line that geologists now say is evidence that the African continent will split into two over the next tens of millions of years. From a report: The Earth is an ever-changing planet, even though in some respects change might be almost unnoticeable to us. Plate tectonics is a good example of this. But every now and again something dramatic happens and leads to renewed questions about the African continent splitting in two. The Earth's lithosphere (formed by the crust and the upper part of the mantle) is broken up into a number of tectonic plates. These plates are not static, but move relative to each other at varying speeds, "gliding" over a viscous asthenosphere.

[...] The East African Rift Valley stretches over 3,000km from the Gulf of Aden in the north towards Zimbabwe in the south, splitting the African plate into two unequal parts: the Somali and Nubian plates. Activity along the eastern branch of the rift valley, running along Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania, became evident when the large crack suddenly appeared in south-western Kenya. When the lithosphere is subject to a horizontal extensional force it will stretch, becoming thinner. Eventually, it will rupture, leading to the formation of a rift valley. This process is accompanied by surface manifestations along the rift valley in the form of volcanism and seismic activity. Rifts are the initial stage of a continental break-up and, if successful, can lead to the formation of a new ocean basin.

  • Trump (Score:1, Funny)

    by argee ( 1327877 )

    In other news, Nancy Pelosi blamed the African Rift on Donald Trump

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      yes, that's what we need more of her on Slashdot, ridiculous partisan trolling.

  • Might be a good thing (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @01:55PM (#56367731) Homepage Journal

    Smaller landmasses surrounded by water tend to be nicer places to live than huge continents. For example, much of Pangaea's interior was a desert wasteland.

    • Doesn't seem that the landmass sizes will be even here. But still, good to know that we'll have a place to go to when we retire! Assuming the immortality research goes well, of course.

  • Really Slow News Day! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by foxalopex ( 522681 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @02:03PM (#56367777)

    It's funny how these are slow geologic process taking millions of years yet there's an article reporting on it like it was "suddenly" new news or unexpected. A few more cracks might open in our lifetime but don't expect to see the "parting or the red sea" type movement in our lifetime. Most geological processes are super slow.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by froggyjojodaddy ( 5025059 )
      In the submitters (and many news outlets) defence, I would think for the majority of people, this was indeed 'sudden news'. Most people understand plate tectonics but that doesn't take away the newsworthiness of a huge crack opening up.

      Think of volcanoes (volcano's?). Most folks understand they exist and, on occasion, they erupt - maybe even that eruptions are inevitable, but it's still news when it does blow.

      I think even if the crack was a few mm wide, if it's any significant length or depth, it'd
    • But... when it does happen ... when the rift reaches the mediterranean ... what a sight it will be! Man!!! So sad I won't live to see it.

      The Gibraltar isthmus becoming Gibraltar straits happened just 12,000 years ago, missed it by a whisker. This flooding of the rift valley into a sea will take at least 1 million years they say...

  • Seems I've heard of the East African Rift Valley for, like, decades. Only 'news' here is rain washed sediment away and people could see a fault. The entire rift is a fault zone.

    • The first link in the submission leads to a March 26th photo showing a rather dramatic crack that’s opened up across some fields and a highway.

      I think the story is a reminder that the rift is geologically active - the rift itself has existed for millions of years.

  • My childhood dream of the earth opening up and swallowing bullies is actually possible!
  • It's just Gaia getting ready to fart.

