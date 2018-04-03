Schools Are Giving Up on Smartphone Bans (gizmodo.com) 57
Bans on phones in schools are increasingly becoming a thing of the past, new research shows. From a report: A survey from the National Center for Education Statistics exploring crime and safety at schools indicates that there is a trend toward relaxing student smartphone bans. The survey reports that the percentage of public schools that banned cell phones and other devices that can send text messages dropped from nearly 91 percent in 2009 through 2010 to nearly 66 percent in 2015 through 2016.
This drop did not coincide, however, with more lenient rules around social media. In 2009 and 2010, about 93 percent of public schools limited student access to social networking sites from school computers, compared to 89 percent from 2015 through 2016. That's likely because these bans aren't lifted in response to student demands to use their electronics during school hours -- they are bending to the pressure of parents who want to be able to reach their kids.
Re:Next up, vape bans (Score:5, Insightful)
We got to actually grow up and enjoy things as a kid, and to learn more quickly (I think) about independence and self sufficiency.
And at the very least....we weren't tracked everywhere, and could get into a bit more mischief and the world didn't end for any of us.
I've recently visiting with friends I've known since I was about 11yrs old, and we were talking old times, our exploits (we still remember some), and decided that some of the shit we pulled back in the day, would have put us on a terrorist watch list today?!?!
Hell, the way our parents let us alone in the neighborhood to run around "unsupervised" would today likely have had us taken by social services and put into freakin' foster care.
I don't get it, but man, I'm sure glad I grew up when I did. I was nice to NOT be in touch, to have an excuse to NOT be reachable by parents, etc.
And most of all....no one generally had a damned camera around to get pictures of you, and publish them where you might not only get into trouble right then....but also to maybe haunt you later in life.
I'm glad I've grown up to see the rise of the internet and lots of tech, but man...I feel for the kids today as that they have lost something....
Re: (Score:2)
Seconded. I don't have mod points at the moment so I'm replying.
I grew up in the late 80's early 90's. Some of the computer related things I did would put me in Gitmo or federal-pound-me-in-the...... (you know the rest).
Things like finding open routers on X.25 networks (so I could check the mail when I couldn't afford Internet access, and there were no BBS's/public access Unix spots within local dialing distance in my small town.
.... but the local AOL number was Sprintnet/Telenet ... so ....
Figuring out
Re: (Score:2)
Oh so much THIS!!
Yep, most every pickup in the student (HS) parking lot had gun racks in them with loaded rifles, especially during deer season.
No problems, no one got shot. Hell, not to get into it, you had MUCH more easy access to firearms, yet, no one was mass shooting anyone, it seems to be more of a people problem than gun access problem these days
Re: (Score:2)
"some of the shit we pulled back in the day, would have put us on a terrorist watch list today?!?!"
Ditto here. We made explosives with sugar and weedkiller put it in empty camping gaz bottles and blew up stuff. (nothing worth anything or dangerous) We also built our own mortars and tried to shoot at the water tower, (dangerous) but we always missed.
Nobody ever gave a shit because everybody was doing it in all parts of town. Every farmer and forest owner also blew up tree stumps all day long, sometimes with
Re: (Score:2)
And for those of us who were bullied, the bullying typically ended once you left school. When I was in high school and walked in my front door, the bullies couldn't reach me anymore. Nowadays, bullies can still harass people no matter where they are. We had to complain one day when a kid in my son's high school band class took out a cell phone and began taking photos of my son without his - or our - permission. The kid was making fun of my child as he did this so who knows where those photos ended up. Kids
Re: (Score:3)
Let's go back to sending children to work in coal mines. Their smartphones won't work down there.
"can send text messages"/ban enforcement method (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I think sending texts during class on a basic cellphone is less distracting than a smartphone tied into dozens of apps and games. If you've ever tried to have a conversation with a child while they were playing an addictive mobile game, you'd know how little of what you say to them that they retain.
If kids are playing mobile games during class, it is effectively the same as not showing up to class at all.
Between lecture end and bell (Score:2)
If kids are playing mobile games during class, it is effectively the same as not showing up to class at all.
To what extent is this also true of the time between the end of the lecture and the bell that signals the end of the class period? Truancy law requires the student to remain in the classroom until that time.
Re: (Score:2)
Hell, I remember back in the day, when the first LED Mattel Football handheld game came out.
Our schools finally put bans on us bringing them into school.
Kids will be kids, but I do feel that those distractions weren't quite so engrossing and distracting for as long a period of time. You could do a little paper football, then back to class attention and then come back and finish p
Re:"can send text messages"/ban enforcement method (Score:5, Interesting)
Maybe even discuss different "off-book" topics and give the option of which questions to answer to not penalize absent students, but punish students who are perpetually on their phones and tuned out. "Professor, I should have got an A on this exam, it wasn't in the book..." "Next time, put away the phone."
I teach at the university level (upper level undergraduate course) and I am shocked at the number of students who simply do not show up to class and of those that do show up the number that spend the entire period playing games on their phones or computers.
I personally don't care, as at that level they are grown ups and can make their own decisions. However, I do make sure to tell them several times in the first few lectures that three will be material discussed in lecture and that will appear on the exams even though it is not in the text. Usually by about the third or fourth week of the term I can tell which students will be in A/B/C/F territory for each exam. The tiresome part for me is having to deal with the whiners who think they deserved a better grade. My response to them is always, "I grade very leniently, so if anything, your grade is a rather charitable reflection of the amount effort you put into the course."
Being someone who has a limited ability to multi-task, and recognizing my own limits, I can tell you that the vast majority of people that think they can multi-task greatly overestimate their ability. In fact, the younger they are, the more they tend to overestimate how good they are at multitasking.
Re: (Score:2)
My oldest son's high school has a policy that allows smartphones to come into the building, but they need to be turned off during the school day. If the student takes them out at all during the day to use them, they can be confiscated and then the principal will have a nice chat with the parents about cell phone use in the building.
(My son actually only has a cheap flip phone because there have also been instances of smartphones being stolen from students. I doubt anyone will want to steal a cheap flip phon
Re: (Score:2)
If the student can read the book, and get the data from it, why do you care if they pay attention in the lectures? Lectures only exist because "just read the textbook" only work for a small percentage of the population.
Re: (Score:2)
There's more to being educated than rote memorization and repetition.
Re: (Score:2)
There's more to being educated than rote memorization and repetition.
But rote memorization and repetition will take you a long way in formal education!
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, I totally agree. But I don't know how that's address by "lecture on things not in the book" and "ha, you did poorly on your test because you weren't paying attention."
Maybe if you want to go beyond rote memorization, engage the students in discussions or something. Or are you saying students should be able to opt out of discussions, but listen, and parrot that back on the exam at the end? Seems easier (and more corrective), for th
Re: (Score:3)
Discuss a topic that's not "in the book." Test students on it.
Make fake Wikipedia page first and see how many people answer with bogus material.
Re: (Score:2)
That and the fact that austerity has led to more reasonable demand for mobile phone service among students.
1. Fiscally conservative voters approve property tax caps
2. School districts have to pinch pennies to make ends meet
3. School districts decide to cut bus service to the bare minimum (1 mile radius for elementary school, 1.5 mile radius for middle school, 2 mile radius for high school)
4. Students switch from discontinued student transit to riding a bicycle
5. Payphone operators cease maintaining payphone
Re: (Score:2)
3. Is a good thing - students who walk/bike a few miles a day are less likely to be obese. I grew up in a town with no busing, and this was in the 90s -- unless they're handicapped, kids have legs for a reason.
6. Doesn't actually preclude a cell phone ban -- students could be required to keep them in their lockers during school hours and only remove them during lunch or when going home.
Re: (Score:2)
students who walk/bike a few miles a day are less likely to be obese
But then who pays for a bike before the student is old enough to be employed, particularly if another child in the same neighborhood already snapped up all the lawns to mow and sidewalks to shovel?
unless they're handicapped, kids have legs for a reason.
Which raises the question of what to do with the handicapped students.
6. Doesn't actually preclude a cell phone ban -- students could be required to keep them in their lockers
Some districts have banned electronic devices even in school lockers.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, back in my day, the parents of the child would sacrifice and save to BUY the kid things like bicycles and clothes, etc....
They don't do that these days?
Last time I looked, a basic bicycle didn't cost an arm and a leg. Hell, don't go to McDonalds for a month or so, and you could get close to money for a ba
Re: (Score:2)
Well, back in my day, the parents of the child would sacrifice and save to BUY the kid things like bicycles and clothes, etc....
There was also probably more job security back in your day. Thus smartphones for children might be in part a workaround for the decline in labor union power.
Last time I looked, a basic bicycle didn't cost an arm and a leg. Hell, don't go to McDonalds for a month or so, and you could get close to money for a basic bicycle.
Some of these parents already shun fast food to make ends meet.
Re: (Score:2)
But then who pays for a bike before the student is old enough to be employed
Who paid for the cell phone?
OMG mom! You expect me to go to school with last year's iPhone? iPhone X is only $1000. Everyone else is getting one.
Try to give a kid a bicycle and it had better be a bum bike.
Re: (Score:2)
Who paid for the cell phone?
The parent bought an entry-level phone on a $50/year plan with limited minutes and no data. The parent's own phone may be a "Dubyaphone" on the Lifeline program.
Payphones and less stranger danger hysteria (Score:2)
5. Payphone operators cease maintaining payphones due to reduced use by adults
How did we ever survive before cell phones?
Payphones were around then. I thought I mentioned that. But what I initially neglected to mention is that there wasn't quite as much "stranger danger" hysteria back then as what we have had lately, where police arrest parents for neglect for letting students walk to and from school [slashdot.org]. It took a federal law [slashdot.org] to curb that.
Re: (Score:2)
How did we ever survive before cell phones?
We didn't. We are all dead now. And this is hell.
Re: (Score:2)
My God...how did we EVER make alive to adulthood in the (not so long ago) days before cell phones of any type????
Re: (Score:2)
My God...how did we EVER make alive to adulthood in the (not so long ago) days before cell phones of any type????
We did it by walking to school in that thunderstorm that he thinks is an issue in his point number 6.
Next up, backpacks. (Score:2)
it'd be nice for my kid to be able to use a backpack to carry her schoolwork in. They aren't even allowed clear backpacks.
Re: (Score:2)
Have you calculated the number of expected spills per year and the time cost of recovering from each spill? If so, have you raised this issue with school administration? If so, what was the administrator's reply?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Really? My son's locker is out of his way so he winds up carrying EVERYTHING he needs for the entire day in his backpack. It's a heavy monstrosity and I don't see how he carries it every day without hurting his back.
Re: (Score:2)
Parents are presumed old enough to drive and rich enough to own a car and can therefore leave their phones in a locked car. Students not old enough to drive have no outside place in which to lock a phone, and some of these phone bans apply as well to indoor lockers.
Howzabout parental control ? (Score:2)
Can I get my kid's phone usage records, and if I see any text messages or network activity on his phone during school hours, he gets punished?
Re: (Score:2)
Why would you punish your kid for finding a non-disruptive way to pass the time while sitting quietly between when the teacher ends the lecture and the bell?
Re: (Score:2)
Lesson plans tend to be divided into one discrete lesson per lecture with a few minutes of slack time to accommodate questions and for the teacher occasionally taking somewhat longer than expected to finish a certain part. This means the teacher will try to finish slightly early on average so as not to finish late.
The parents are the drivers of this (Score:5, Interesting)
As a teacher, I can tell that the main reason for relaxing the cell phone bans is the parents demanding it. the research is in, cell phones detract from learning.
The following is part of a letter I sent to my building administrator on this topic. The first point, that is cut out, but mentioned, had to do with my student to robot ratio.
The second is more generalized, yet it remains a problem. It is the cell phones in the school.
The research done by the London School of Economics showed that the benefit to a cell phone ban was the equivalent to an extra week of instruction. However, even more relevant to our district, is that the gain was driven by low income students. they showed an improvement equal to receiving three extra weeks of instruction per year.
Simply telling the students to put the phones is not enough. A study by the University of Chicago determined that the negative effects of the cell phone are present when the phone is in close proximity, such as in a backpack. When in close proximity, the addictive nature of the phone continues to interfere with the cognitive process.
Based on research, a simple ban of cell phones could improve the students education. In cases where the parent believes that their child needs a phone, and will not be swayed by research, a area of small lock boxes in the office would allow the students to secure their phones at the beginning of the day.
These are two proposals that would increase student engagement and learning.
Here I include summaries and abstracts from recent cell phone research:
a couple of studies that have been completed in an attempt to assess the impact the impact of having cell-phones in school on education.
The first is a study completed by the London School of Economics. Here is the abstract:
This paper investigates the impact of schools banning mobile phones on student test scores. By surveying schools in four English cities regarding their mobile phone policies and combining it with administrative data, we find that student performance in high stakes exams significantly increases post ban. We use a difference in differences (DID) strategy, exploiting variations in schools’ autonomous decisions to ban these devices, conditioning on a range of student characteristics and prior achievement. Our results indicate that these increases in performance are driven by the lowest achieving students. This suggests that restricting mobile phone use can be a low-cost policy to reduce educational inequalities.
Source: http://cep.lse.ac.uk/pubs/down... [lse.ac.uk]
A more readable summary is provided by CNN:
The authors looked at how phone policies at 91 schools in England have changed since 2001, and compared that data with results achieved in national exams taken at the age of 16. The study covered 130,000 pupils.
It found that following a ban on phone use, the schools' test scores improved by 6.4%. The impact on underachieving students was much more significant -- their average test scores rose by 14%.
Source: http://money.cnn.com/2015/05/1... [cnn.com]
This study was supported by a recent study conducted by the University of Chicago. Further, they determined that the negative effect of the cell-phone were present even if the cell-phone is put away, such as in a backpack. From the Abstract:
Results from two experiments indicate that even when people are successful at maintaining sustained attention—as when avoiding the temptation to check their phones—the mere presence of these devices reduces available cognitive capacity.
Source: http://www.journals.uchicago.e... [uchicago.edu]
Re: (Score:2)
That is interesting that people are distracted from just knowing the phone is nearby. I can only relate to an extent. I'm rarely without my phone since I bought my first one but I believe I'm not terribly distracted by it's presence. I mean that I want to make sure it's kept safe and secure, it's a valuable item, but I'm not thinking that I need to touch it constantly.
I remember putting my phone in my carry-on bag while flying, so I didn't have the bulky item in my pocket while folded up into a little ba
Glad I'm not a teacher "these days" (Score:3)
I can't imagine the absolute fucking distraction in class that goes on with either SMS, social media, watching kids make a goofy damn face 'snapchatting', etc. As much as I want to dismiss it as back in the day when I'd doodle or sketch nonsense in a notebook while a teacher was droning on, passing notes, counting ceiling tiles or what-the-hell-ever all of us non-millennials did as being just as non-productive, it's a complete different type of blatant disrespect and lack of dedication without being able to 'disconnect' and focus on something other than _you_.
Think public/private school issues are bad, anymore, I wish workplaces would eliminate phone usage from the damn work force, except for under extreme circumstances, where you actually need to use it. I can't even get away from it in meetings or presentations I do at work anymore; there is guaranteed at least one mega-douche with his face buried in his phone not even paying attention (but in a title and position to absolutely the fuck pay attention), then is always the person who has to have things repeated, or burning up questions that were already covered, or whatever waste presented on, the opposite (or nothing) gets done.
Just like most teachers already get paid shit, assuming they are par to upper quality educators and care, it's flat out an extreme waste of their time, expertise, educational background and breath when you can't even get someone to put down a device for 1/16th of their entire day they are awake for that one hour class to be dedicated and open to being taught and educated. We all know, the 15 other slivers of time are 'on that thing' anyway.
"Blocking" social media (Score:4, Interesting)
Is there a "non-smart" phone any more? (Score:3)
I remember years ago I worked at a place that didn't allow cameras on the property. Cameras in phones were just getting popular at the time. My phone was getting old and unreliable and so I went shopping for a phone without a camera. The guy at the store seemed very confused at this request. We looked through their catalog of phones and I was able to find something suitable, which I bought.
While we were looking for a phone without a camera the sales droid suggested I buy a nicer phone and just punch out the camera lens to render the camera inoperable, so I could find a nicer phone and yet still comply with my employer's demands. I thought the guy was insane to suggest such a thing. How would my employer know the camera was truly inoperable unless there was obvious damage to the phone? In which case I'd have a brand new phone that was intentionally broken. How would I explain this if I ever needed a repair later? "No, I want the phone fixed BUT NOT THE CAMERA IN IT!" How would I know that no other damage was done, and if I did then we are back to fixing the phone but still leaving obvious damage to the camera function.
Weeks after I got my camera-less phone they lifted the ban on phones with cameras. Too many people complained and the company gave in. They just said that getting caught taking a photo on the premises could be grounds for dismissal. That was of course impossible to enforce. They could certainly walk someone out the door for taking pictures of something and posting it on the internet but that's closing the barn door after the horses left.
I later went back to university and had one instructor say during the first class period that anyone using an electronic device during class would be marked as absent that day. That's not just a ban on devices for quizzes and tests but during class discussion. That was the first and last time I saw that happen as every class since would have nearly every student with a laptop or electronic tablet for taking notes, or whatever. Of course some people were just goofing off, like one guy I saw that was watching a soccer game in the middle of class. It's not like people didn't goof off in class before electronics, I remember doing crossword puzzles during lectures.
I remember when pagers were a thing and schools wanted to ban those. They gave up on banning pagers a long time ago too, and not just because they fell out of use. Parents that were able to afford a two-way pager for their kids can have a lot of influence on the schools.
Everything old is new again. History doesn't repeat, but it does rhyme.
Access in an emergency case (Score:2)
In my school days the parents would call the office and the secretary would either take a message or the student would located in class and sent to the office to make or receive a call. I can recall hearing the school intercom calling people to the office or the in house system ringing in the class the student was supposed to be requesting the teacher send the student to the office.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the way things still are in my oldest son's high school. During the school day, you need to call the office to get in touch with a student. After school activities allow cell phones to be used, but during the school day they have to be put away and silenced.