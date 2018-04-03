Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


US Suspects Listening Devices in Washington (apnews.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
For the first time, the U.S. government has publicly acknowledged the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue devices that foreign spies and criminal could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages. From a report: The use of what are known as cellphone-site simulators by foreign powers has long been a concern, but American intelligence and law enforcement agencies -- which use such eavesdropping equipment themselves -- have been silent on the issue until now. In a March 26 letter to Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that last year it identified suspected unauthorized cell-site simulators in the nation's capital. The agency said it had not determined the type of devices in use or who might have been operating them. Nor did it say how many it detected or where.

The agency's response, obtained by The Associated Press from Wyden's office, suggests little has been done about such equipment, known popularly as Stingrays after a brand common among U.S. police departments. The Federal Communications Commission, which regulates the nation's airwaves, formed a task force on the subject four years ago, but it never produced a report and no longer meets regularly. The devices work by tricking mobile devices into locking onto them instead of legitimate cell towers, revealing the exact location of a particular cellphone. More sophisticated versions can eavesdrop on calls by forcing phones to step down to older, unencrypted 2G wireless technology. Some attempt to plant malware.

  • Ahem (Score:2, Insightful)

    by ohnonononono ( 5313407 )

    Does the 'deep state' with its 'globalist' interests count as a foreign power yet?
    Does the federal government count as a foreign power yet?

    Because their interests probably don't align with yours.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Archangel Michael ( 180766 )

      With the disconnects between various agencies and departments within agencies, I wouldn't be surprised if it was some agency of the US government spying on us. It isn't like they haven't been caught already spying on Americans. But we don't talk about it because THAT would be RACIST!!!!!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Jeremi ( 14640 )

      I suppose it's too obvious to point out that in a democracy, where every constituent's interests differs to some degree from every other constituent's interests, that the government's "interests" are never going to align 100% with any given person's own interests?

      Whenever a choice has to be made, someone is going to be disappointed. If they are disappointed enough, they can help vote in new representatives whose policies more closely align with their own views; but of course the people who supported the or

  • Foreign? Maybe ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Sure, it could be foreign agencies .. that's plausible.

    It could also be that these groups found that every fucking law enforcement and government spy agency was doing so much of this shit they'd better just shut up about it and pretend it's all OK.

    Face it, America ... you live in a surveillance state, and most of your Constitution is now optional.

    Stop fucking claiming you still live in a free country, or don't live in an oligarchy which only really serves the interests of corporations and the wealthy -- bec

  • CA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why the fuck are there not certificates, authorities, etc., like SSL?

    • Because... All of the backdoors required to make surveillance of the masses possible..

      Time for individual point to point encryption for just about everything..

  • Um (Score:2, Troll)

    by sacrilicious ( 316896 )

    acknowledged the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue devices that foreign spies and criminal.

    That sentence sure went off the rails.

  • This is totally manipulating the general public. Let's create more fear... rather than let the intelligence agencies do their job.

    Of course there are listening devices in Washington. They exist in Moscow as well- and all other countries.

    Here's how it works:

    Make people dumb everything down. Then scare the crap out of everyone. Then hold an election.

    Works almost always.

  • I imagine it is just the Russians and Chinese trying to keep up with what the other is up to. Or maybe its just the Russians spying on the Russians. There can't be anything interesting happening there originating from US sources.

  • So agencies actually communicate with DHS? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Luckyo ( 1726890 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @03:18PM (#56374547)

    This is the original statement on which conjectures are based on:

    >Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that last year it identified suspected unauthorized cell-site simulators in the nation’s capital. The agency said it had not determined the type of devices in use or who might have been operating them. Nor did it say how many it detected or where.

    This statement suggests that someone in DHS Washington actually checked with every single signals intelligence agency in the country to ensure that whatever they found isn't one of their own.

    Considering the competition between various agencies within the state of US, I strongly suspect that what actually happened is that they couldn't get anyone domestic they asked to admit to having planted whatever they found, so they're working on assumption that it must be foreign by default. While it's most likely planted by one of the agencies, which may not even know it's theirs on the top of bureaucratic chain, must less be able and willing to pass this information on to DHS.

    • I was wondering that myself. Maybe the CIA placed them and the incompetent FBI found them and immediately thought Russia. I call them incompetent because you can give them names of school shooters and they don't even bother investigating.

  • I guess somebody detected an Alexa device from the owner of the Washington Post an got a paranoia seizure.

  • Homeland security saw the NSA's fake towers. The NSA of course was spying on their natural enemy...the Defense Recon Agency...who were keeping an eye on the DEA, who were trying to intercept and 'tax' CIA's cocaine money (who were already paying a tax to the DRA).

  • mmm yes without the lube for everyone

  • Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that last year it identified suspected unauthorized cell-site simulators in the nation's capital.

    Ha ha

    (in my best Nelson Muntz voice).

  • Not like they are picking any up in Washington anyways.

  • Found in Canada too ... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by kbahey ( 102895 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @03:50PM (#56374763) Homepage

    One year ago, to the day ...

    With a map of where the devices where, and all the probable parties that would be using them ... domestic and foreign, friendly or otherwise ...

    CBC investigation finds cell phone trackers at work near Parliament Hill and embassies [www.cbc.ca].

  • What's surprising is how long it took you to figure it out.

    Oh, and all your cloud storage and Bluetooth make it so easy.

  • We live in an age in which the bluray disk that you buy in the store will only operate correctly in a bluray player and TV that have contain appropriate encryption keys, yet our cell phone network - arguably something in need of *more* protection - lacks even the most basic handshaking or authentication capabilities. As users of this technology, we should be demanding Industry Standards which allow us to control the digital keys of networks and that we trust, so that we can actually look at our handset and

