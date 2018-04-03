Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Possible Active Shooter Reported at YouTube HQ (theverge.com) 159

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
Police have responded to multiple 911 calls at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. From a report: Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at the company, tweeted that there is an active shooter on campus. The San Bruno Police Department instructed people to stay away from 901 Cherry Avenue, where the company is located. Multiple 911 calls have been received from inside the building, according to a report from local news station KRON. In a Twitter thread, YouTube product manager Todd Sherman said that employees first thought there had been an earthquake. People began running out of their meetings, he said, but before reaching the exit, they got word that someone had a gun. Sherman said he saw blood on the floor and the stairs. He also said the shooter may have committed suicide. Vadim Lavrusik, who works at YouTube's products team, tweeted, "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers."

Update 20:30GMT: Google has issued the following statement, "we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available." San Bruno Police said it was "responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive."

Update 20:40 GMT: CBS San Francisco reports: KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba said at least two Homeland Security units were responding. Police radio transmissions describe casualties being taken to local hospitals. San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number. Update 21:20 GMT: ABC News is reporting that the suspected shooter is a white adult female, and that this is "leaning towards a workplace violence situation."

  • 'Tubes or it didn't happen.

  • Maybe someone finally really showed looking up for their "Internet money". (South Park reference that I'm too lazy to attach.)

  • Seems like a job likely to cause a person to snap:

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/reyha... [buzzfeed.com]

    https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]

  • I'm very interested in the motive of the shooter. Employee going postal? Relationship revenge?

    Or someone "fighting back" because YouTube took down/put out new rules about firearm videos? (And, in usual YouTube scorched-earth fashion, they completely overreacted.)

    I suppose that makes me callous, but mass shootings are so common in the US that I don't feel anything for the actual loss of life.

  • Didn't California ban active shooters in the state?

    • Didn't California ban active shooters in the state?

      Nope.

      According to Diane Feinstein [slashdot.org]:

      We have federal regulations and state laws that prohibit hunting ducks with more than three rounds. And yet it's legal to hunt humans with 15-round, 30-round, even 150-round magazines.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      In the US, people can freely cross borders between states. That's why Chicago has such terrible gun violence despite having strict(er) gun laws than neighboring states/cities.

      • And Texas? (Score:4)

        by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @04:46PM (#56375171) Homepage Journal

        In the US, people can freely cross borders between states. That's why Chicago has such terrible gun violence despite having strict(er) gun laws than neighboring states/cities.

        Then why does Texas have so much less? Or New Hampshire?

        • In the US, people can freely cross borders between states. That's why Chicago has such terrible gun violence despite having strict(er) gun laws than neighboring states/cities.

          Then why does Texas have so much less? Or New Hampshire?

          Because a strong correlation does not preclude outliers.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sycodon ( 149926 )

            New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, etc.

            Outliers? Or are you just saying that Blue Cities have a problem?

        • What statistics are you citing?

          And you're aware that NRA $$$ in 1996 bought the Dickey Amendment [wikipedia.org] which prevents the CDC from studying gun violence, right?

          So again, what statistics are you citing?

          • The CDC still provides injury and death statistics, broken down by region and cause, including by firearms.

        • Because of thoughts and prayers!

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Ichijo ( 607641 )

          "Chicago has...strict(er) gun laws than neighboring states/cities."

          [Citation Needed] because Chicago claims New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco have stricter gun laws on the books [chicagotribune.com].

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sycodon ( 149926 )

        Because their hoodlums go out of state to but weapons?

        Sounds like they have a problem with Hoodlums.

      • Nonsense. If that were true the level of gun violence in those neighboring areas would be much higher.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cstacy ( 534252 )

        In the US, people can freely cross borders between states. That's why Chicago has such terrible gun violence despite having strict(er) gun laws than neighboring states/cities.

        So, the criminals get their guns from the surrounding places where the gun laws are lax and everybody has and sells guns. They take these guns into Chicago and commit violent offenses with them, and Chicago's crime rate soars, even though Chicago has the tough gun laws. QUESTION: Why is the crime rate LOW in those adjacent territories where the gun laws are lax and all the guns are in the first place?

        • Why is the crime rate LOW in those adjacent territories where the gun laws are lax and all the guns are in the first place?

          Typically, isolated cities like this start out as places where the crime rate (and violent crime rate) soars, and they try to curb it by enacting gun laws. In other words: everyone has the same gun laws; then the city has high crime; then the city enacts gun laws; the crime doesn't go away.

          People come along and say, "Hey, look! The places without gun laws have low crime, and the strong gun law places have high crime!" Sometimes they leave it dangling; frequently they try to assert something about dis

          • Then: Republicans start using words like "Truth in Sentencing", which follow the same reasoning as these gun laws whereby maybe if we lock people up more and longer people will stop doing bad things and the crime will go away.

            The 3 strikes laws were due to Bill Clinton. You know what the Clintons arent? Republicans.

    • No, but they do need to have a label indicating that they've been found to cause cancer in the state of California.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Guess not. They should get on that. Right after they put Prop 65 warnings on coffee cups.

    • Didn't California ban active shooters in the state?

      Nope, too bad one of those "good guys with a gun" wasn't nearby and able to save the day...

      The 23rd infantry of the U.S. Marines, which is about a block away, has been put on lockdown.

  • California has pretty strict gun laws. How could anyone get a gun to YouTube HQ?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      In the US, people can freely cross borders between states. That's why Chicago has such terrible gun violence despite having strict(er) gun laws than neighboring states/cities.
      • Chicago has such terrible gun violence because it is essentially an incubator for black on black violence. I'm not someone that thinks more and more guns are the answer to everything but London just managed to surpass New York in murders and they happen almost entirely with blades or blunt weapons.

        • London's murder rate is roughly the same as it always was. New York has managed to dip below London's rate. What you just said is technically correct in the same way as "The ocean has just risen to a level higher than the Titanic" would be.

          • That seems a reasonable explanation. I actually found a graph where these fluctuate quite a bit month to month so possibly a one-off and NY will remain in the lead generally by a few homicides. If the two are even comparable though and London manages it without comparable amounts of gun violence isn't that a condemnation of a policy of more gun control?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DogDude ( 805747 )
          That wasn't the question. The question is how is it possible that CA have gun violence despite having some gun control laws. The answer is because people buy guns elsewhere and drive, walk, crawl, bicycle, or otherwise cross the state lines.

          • The criminals also know that they face lower odds of resistance in areas with stricter gun control laws. Crime is always lower in areas with high gun ownership rates.

    • You're delusional. While California has slightly stricter gun laws than, say, Georgia, they are still widely and easily available. Besides which, like Chicago, there is no non-peeing part of the swimming pool.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        Strict gun laws don’t make us safe?

        • No they do not.

        • Well, until/unless we actually have "strict gun laws" we'll never know. Or, we could look at other similar countries to identify the one difference. Video games, right? Nope, others have more video game use. What could it be?.....

          • The destruction of all morality and complete lack of any personal responsibility. Not to mention a culture that now values being a victim above all else. Zero discipline in schools or at home. The absence of two-parent homes. Etc, etc.

            But please, tell us again how this is the fault of an inanimate object.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Kohath ( 38547 )

            Different countries have different cultures. Are you against cultural diversity? Which cultures should be stamped out, in your opinion?

    • California is surrounded by states without strict gun laws, and has no way to prevent illegal guns from being smuggled in. Kinda like Chicago. Hence the desire by many who advocate stronger gun laws to do so at a Federal level, where they can't be easily bypassed.

    • We all know gun control isn't the answer. Thoughts and prayers are!

  • A violation of the TOS? (Score:5, Funny)

    by NewtonsLaw ( 409638 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @04:36PM (#56375087)

    Isn't going into YouTube HQ with a loaded gun and shooting people a violation of the terms of service?

    Does this gunman not understand that this will almost certainly result in a strike against his account?

    Talk about reckless!

  • It Begins (Score:1, Troll)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

    WWG1WGA
    Drops will go fast.
    WH clean SIG.
    Marker.
    Everything is planned.
    Years.
    Message.
    UNITY.
    AWAKENING.
    We Fight.
    Lexington.
    Concord.
    STAY TOGETHER.
    Q (that's me. I'm Q. Yes, that's right, I'm motherfucking Q. Can you prove otherwise?)

    #STORMISCOMING
    #FOLLOWTHEWHITERABBIT

    #StayStrong and don't forget to hit up my Patreon, you gullible schmucks.

  • Well that, or some random just went crazy. Possibly among the companies own personal.

    One thing for certain though: this will go political in about 5 fucking minutes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      It is political. This is the only modern country in the world where this happens anywhere near this frequently, and it happens because of politics.
  • sbpd: we came as quick as we got the call. So you guys are saying your abundant coverage of Videogames has caused a violent shooting?
    Youtube: what? no thats not whats happening at --
    sbpd: So video games themselves have started shooting people? or the people inside are playing some kind of video game that makes you shoot people?
    Youtube: we never mentioned video games at all guys, this is a real --
    sbpd: I get it. some kind of twitch stream where the pokemans are in augmented reality...it was only a mat
  • Fake news, everyone knows Youtube is a gun free zone, so an active shooter is impossible.

  • SERIOUSLY (Score:3)

    by cstacy ( 534252 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @05:13PM (#56375417)

    As one of the most snarky people on Slashdot, and having even first-posted a Youtube joke here, I would like to in all seriousness express my sadness that people were attacked, injured, and I hope they all survive and recover. This is a tragedy, both for the individuals involved and their families, and for our society. I am sure that I can speak for many people, with many opinions about the societal implications and wildly differing views on the etiology of these kinds of attacks, when I say here that we give our condolences to the victims and their loved ones.

    I wanted there to be at least one non-political non-asshole comment to this effect on Slashdot.

  • slashdot comments are.. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    .. indeed, mostly worthless.
    The level of snark and folly is too great. Try to treat things a bit more seriously, like you do code design.

  • Don't have links or citations, I'm watching local TV and radio news here in California. As with early reports of a breaking story, many or all of these details could be wrong. Take with a grain of salt.

    - Shooter is described as a white female, wearing a dark headscarf.

    - One witness says she shot her boyfriend, 10 times.

    - Coroner has been called, so at least one person is dead

    - Suspect also reported dead possibly from a self-inflicted wound

    - At least 4 bystanders were hit by gunfire

