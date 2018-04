Possible Active Shooter Reported at YouTube HQ

Police have responded to multiple 911 calls at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California . From a report:Vadim Lavrusik, who works at YouTube's products team, tweeted , "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.": Google has issued the following statement, "we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available." San Bruno Police said it was "responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive."CBS San Francisco reports ABC News is reporting that the suspected shooter is a white adult female, and that this is "leaning towards a workplace violence situation."