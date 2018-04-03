Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Update: Possible Active Shooter Reported at YouTube HQ (theverge.com) 374

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
Police have responded to multiple 911 calls at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. From a report: Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at the company, tweeted that there is an active shooter on campus. The San Bruno Police Department instructed people to stay away from 901 Cherry Avenue, where the company is located. Multiple 911 calls have been received from inside the building, according to a report from local news station KRON. In a Twitter thread, YouTube product manager Todd Sherman said that employees first thought there had been an earthquake. People began running out of their meetings, he said, but before reaching the exit, they got word that someone had a gun. Sherman said he saw blood on the floor and the stairs. He also said the shooter may have committed suicide. Vadim Lavrusik, who works at YouTube's products team, tweeted, "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers."

Update 20:30GMT: Google has issued the following statement, "we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available." San Bruno Police said it was "responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive."

Update 20:40 GMT: CBS San Francisco reports: KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba said at least two Homeland Security units were responding. Police radio transmissions describe casualties being taken to local hospitals. San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number. Update 21:20 GMT: ABC News is reporting that the suspected shooter is a white adult female, and that this is "leaning towards a workplace violence situation."

Update 21:30 GMT: Law enforcement has confirmed that the shooter was a white female dressed in a headscarf. The woman reportedly shot her boyfriend then herself. It's unclear exactly how many people have been injured, but early reports estimate at least 9-10 victims. There is no word on their conditions.

  • Maybe someone finally really showed looking up for their "Internet money". (South Park reference that I'm too lazy to attach.)

  • Seems like a job likely to cause a person to snap:

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/reyha... [buzzfeed.com]

    https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]

  • I'm very interested in the motive of the shooter. Employee going postal? Relationship revenge?

    Or someone "fighting back" because YouTube took down/put out new rules about firearm videos? (And, in usual YouTube scorched-earth fashion, they completely overreacted.)

    I suppose that makes me callous, but mass shootings are so common in the US that I don't feel anything for the actual loss of life.

  • I don’t think it’s possible (Score:3)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @04:35PM (#56375071)

    California has pretty strict gun laws. How could anyone get a gun to YouTube HQ?

    • You're delusional. While California has slightly stricter gun laws than, say, Georgia, they are still widely and easily available. Besides which, like Chicago, there is no non-peeing part of the swimming pool.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        Strict gun laws don’t make us safe?

        • No they do not.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Kohath ( 38547 )

            Then what's the point of them? Just to bully people who are different? To give the police another opportunity to imprison black men - on a weapons charge?

        • Well, until/unless we actually have "strict gun laws" we'll never know. Or, we could look at other similar countries to identify the one difference. Video games, right? Nope, others have more video game use. What could it be?.....

          • The destruction of all morality and complete lack of any personal responsibility. Not to mention a culture that now values being a victim above all else. Zero discipline in schools or at home. The absence of two-parent homes. Etc, etc.

            But please, tell us again how this is the fault of an inanimate object.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

              I mentioned once to an American that gun laws in Canada require that if you have a gun, you store it unloaded, with a trigger lock AND in a locked gun cabinet. The response was "that's stupid, how do you use it to defend your home?"

              So I think you're right. The problem with guns in the US is the attitude towards them. Guns in the US are for protection (i.e. shooting people). Guns in other countries are tools or sporting equipment (i.e. not for shooting people).

              Stephen Pinker points out that a good correl

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Kohath ( 38547 )

                It takes time to undo a couple of centuries of frontier attitude.

                That's the culture. Aren't people entitled to decide their own culture? What gives you the right to "undo" it?

                • Re: (Score:3)

                  by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

                  I'm not an American. I don't really care what you do, and if you actually read what I said you will observe that I didn't tell anybody they should undo anything.

                  However, according to polls, the majority of the US population (an overwhelming majority actually), seems to be dissatisfied with daily mass shootings and would like to see that change. The people concerned would like their culture to change.

                  There is an argument that cultures that promote certain behaviour should be encouraged to change by the inter

          • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

            by Rockoon ( 1252108 )
            The United States did an "assault weapon" ban for a full decade already. After it was all done there was no evidence that it reduced anything other than sales of "assault weapons" and the taxes collected on sales of "assault weapons."

            How come half of America keep asking for things already tried, already shown not to work?

            Gun Control is one such topic where this is true. Another is the supposed "gender disparity" bullshit.

            If you notice, all the ignoring of past data and experiments literally originates

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 )
      California is surrounded by states without strict gun laws, and has no way to prevent illegal guns from being smuggled in. Kinda like Chicago. Hence the desire by many who advocate stronger gun laws to do so at a Federal level, where they can't be easily bypassed.

      • Ban all guns in every adjacent state and they would come through the southern border.

        If you're for gun control you need to be for an impermeable border with Mexico. If you aren't, you need to seriously rethink whatever the heck is going on in your head.

    • We all know gun control isn't the answer. Thoughts and prayers are!

  • A violation of the TOS? (Score:4, Funny)

    by NewtonsLaw ( 409638 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @04:36PM (#56375087)

    Isn't going into YouTube HQ with a loaded gun and shooting people a violation of the terms of service?

    Does this gunman not understand that this will almost certainly result in a strike against his account?

    Talk about reckless!

  • Well that, or some random just went crazy. Possibly among the companies own personal.

    One thing for certain though: this will go political in about 5 fucking minutes.

    • Why don't you think guns, governed by laws, kinda-sorta mentioned in the US Constitution—are an implicitly political topic?

      Why don't you think laws that could stop people from dying aren't political? People living together under the rule of law is political. That's how all this works.

      The only people that think this ISN'T political are people trying to deflect from the fact that there are political solutions to problems with guns.

      (Do not start with the cockamamie BS that criminals don't follow laws

  • sbpd: we came as quick as we got the call. So you guys are saying your abundant coverage of Videogames has caused a violent shooting?
    Youtube: what? no thats not whats happening at --
    sbpd: So video games themselves have started shooting people? or the people inside are playing some kind of video game that makes you shoot people?
    Youtube: we never mentioned video games at all guys, this is a real --
    sbpd: I get it. some kind of twitch stream where the pokemans are in augmented reality...it was only a mat

  • SERIOUSLY (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cstacy ( 534252 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @05:13PM (#56375417)

    As one of the most snarky people on Slashdot, and having even first-posted a Youtube joke here, I would like to in all seriousness express my sadness that people were attacked, injured, and I hope they all survive and recover. This is a tragedy, both for the individuals involved and their families, and for our society. I am sure that I can speak for many people, with many opinions about the societal implications and wildly differing views on the etiology of these kinds of attacks, when I say here that we give our condolences to the victims and their loved ones.

    I wanted there to be at least one non-political non-asshole comment to this effect on Slashdot.

  • Don't have links or citations, I'm watching local TV and radio news here in California. As with early reports of a breaking story, many or all of these details could be wrong. Take with a grain of salt.

    - Shooter is described as a white female, wearing a dark headscarf.

    - One witness says she shot her boyfriend, 10 times.

    - Coroner has been called, so at least one person is dead

    - Suspect also reported dead possibly from a self-inflicted wound

    - At least 4 bystanders were hit by gunfire

  • Arm yourself — police have no obligation to defend you [nytimes.com] and even if they choose to do it, you may not be their top priority [nytimes.com].

    Self-defense is an inalienable human right — which also happens to be recorded in America's 2nd Constitutional Amendment.

