Update: Possible Active Shooter Reported at YouTube HQ

Police have responded to multiple 911 calls at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. From a report: Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at the company, tweeted that there is an active shooter on campus. The San Bruno Police Department instructed people to stay away from 901 Cherry Avenue, where the company is located. Multiple 911 calls have been received from inside the building, according to a report from local news station KRON. In a Twitter thread, YouTube product manager Todd Sherman said that employees first thought there had been an earthquake. People began running out of their meetings, he said, but before reaching the exit, they got word that someone had a gun. Sherman said he saw blood on the floor and the stairs. He also said the shooter may have committed suicide. Vadim Lavrusik, who works at YouTube's products team, tweeted, "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers."
Update 20:30GMT: Google has issued the following statement, "we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available." San Bruno Police said it was "responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive."
Update 20:40 GMT: CBS San Francisco reports: KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba said at least two Homeland Security units were responding. Police radio transmissions describe casualties being taken to local hospitals. San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number. Update 21:20 GMT: ABC News is reporting that the suspected shooter is a white adult female, and that this is "leaning towards a workplace violence situation."
Update 21:30 GMT: Law enforcement has confirmed that the shooter was a white female dressed in a headscarf. The woman reportedly shot her boyfriend then herself. It's unclear exactly how many people have been injured, but early reports estimate at least 9-10 victims. There is no word on their conditions.
I'm very interested in the motive of the shooter. Employee going postal? Relationship revenge?
Or someone "fighting back" because YouTube took down/put out new rules about firearm videos? (And, in usual YouTube scorched-earth fashion, they completely overreacted.)
I suppose that makes me callous, but mass shootings are so common in the US that I don't feel anything for the actual loss of life.
You mean Tubal?
I don’t think it’s possible (Score:3)
California has pretty strict gun laws. How could anyone get a gun to YouTube HQ?
Strict gun laws don’t make us safe?
No they do not.
Then what's the point of them? Just to bully people who are different? To give the police another opportunity to imprison black men - on a weapons charge?
The destruction of all morality and complete lack of any personal responsibility. Not to mention a culture that now values being a victim above all else. Zero discipline in schools or at home. The absence of two-parent homes. Etc, etc.
But please, tell us again how this is the fault of an inanimate object.
I mentioned once to an American that gun laws in Canada require that if you have a gun, you store it unloaded, with a trigger lock AND in a locked gun cabinet. The response was "that's stupid, how do you use it to defend your home?"
So I think you're right. The problem with guns in the US is the attitude towards them. Guns in the US are for protection (i.e. shooting people). Guns in other countries are tools or sporting equipment (i.e. not for shooting people).
Stephen Pinker points out that a good correl
It takes time to undo a couple of centuries of frontier attitude.
That's the culture. Aren't people entitled to decide their own culture? What gives you the right to "undo" it?
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not an American. I don't really care what you do, and if you actually read what I said you will observe that I didn't tell anybody they should undo anything.
However, according to polls, the majority of the US population (an overwhelming majority actually), seems to be dissatisfied with daily mass shootings and would like to see that change. The people concerned would like their culture to change.
There is an argument that cultures that promote certain behaviour should be encouraged to change by the inter
How come half of America keep asking for things already tried, already shown not to work?
Gun Control is one such topic where this is true. Another is the supposed "gender disparity" bullshit.
If you notice, all the ignoring of past data and experiments literally originates
Ban all guns in every adjacent state and they would come through the southern border.
If you're for gun control you need to be for an impermeable border with Mexico. If you aren't, you need to seriously rethink whatever the heck is going on in your head.
Interesting point, but the experience in Europe is that country wide gun control does seem to reduce guns in circulation even though, like the US, weed is both banned and freely available
I'd suggest several factors:
1. Weed is relatively easy to grow, whereas guns are somewhat difficult to make and require ammunition to be effective.
2. Weed is distributed on the back of a large criminal enterprise aimed at using it as a gateway drug to addictive drugs. Guns are not addictive or a gateway to a more add
We all know gun control isn't the answer. Thoughts and prayers are!
I think those are banned at YouTube.
London's murder rate is roughly the same as it always was. New York has managed to dip below London's rate. What you just said is technically correct in the same way as "The ocean has just risen to a level higher than the Titanic" would be.
Re:I don’t think it’s possible (Score:4, Insightful)
The criminals also know that they face lower odds of resistance in areas with stricter gun control laws. Crime is always lower in areas with high gun ownership rates.
Then, why don't all those surrounding and free states have horrible gun deaths and mass shootings all the time?
They do. [wikipedia.org]
A violation of the TOS? (Score:4, Funny)
Isn't going into YouTube HQ with a loaded gun and shooting people a violation of the terms of service?
Does this gunman not understand that this will almost certainly result in a strike against his account?
Talk about reckless!
When asked for a statement, the CEO of Vimeo said, "Say hellow to my little friend!"
The Day the Culture War went hot (Score:2)
Well that, or some random just went crazy. Possibly among the companies own personal.
One thing for certain though: this will go political in about 5 fucking minutes.
Why don't you think guns, governed by laws, kinda-sorta mentioned in the US Constitution—are an implicitly political topic?
Why don't you think laws that could stop people from dying aren't political? People living together under the rule of law is political. That's how all this works.
The only people that think this ISN'T political are people trying to deflect from the fact that there are political solutions to problems with guns.
(Do not start with the cockamamie BS that criminals don't follow laws
im sure the coordination is stellar. (Score:2)
Youtube: what? no thats not whats happening at --
sbpd: So video games themselves have started shooting people? or the people inside are playing some kind of video game that makes you shoot people?
Youtube: we never mentioned video games at all guys, this is a real --
sbpd: I get it. some kind of twitch stream where the pokemans are in augmented reality...it was only a mat
SERIOUSLY (Score:5, Insightful)
As one of the most snarky people on Slashdot, and having even first-posted a Youtube joke here, I would like to in all seriousness express my sadness that people were attacked, injured, and I hope they all survive and recover. This is a tragedy, both for the individuals involved and their families, and for our society. I am sure that I can speak for many people, with many opinions about the societal implications and wildly differing views on the etiology of these kinds of attacks, when I say here that we give our condolences to the victims and their loved ones.
I wanted there to be at least one non-political non-asshole comment to this effect on Slashdot.
Shooter is female, shot boyfriend (Score:2)
Don't have links or citations, I'm watching local TV and radio news here in California. As with early reports of a breaking story, many or all of these details could be wrong. Take with a grain of salt.
- Shooter is described as a white female, wearing a dark headscarf.
- One witness says she shot her boyfriend, 10 times.
- Coroner has been called, so at least one person is dead
- Suspect also reported dead possibly from a self-inflicted wound
- At least 4 bystanders were hit by gunfire
Arm yourself (Score:2)
Arm yourself — police have no obligation to defend you [nytimes.com] and even if they choose to do it, you may not be their top priority [nytimes.com].
Self-defense is an inalienable human right — which also happens to be recorded in America's 2nd Constitutional Amendment.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
YouTube would remove such a video, you'll have to check LiveLeak.
Even California has relatively weak controls compared to most counties and compared to what people are asking for.
Consider that whoever did this is almost certainly mentally ill. One of the common demands of those calling for stricter controls is to not allow people with mental health issues to have guns.
Re: (Score:3)
Sounds like it was some pissed off chick, that mainly came to shoot her boyfriend/husband.
All chicks go crazy at times (anecdotal experience)....they just don't all go to the point of popping a cap in your ass when you dump them, or sleep with someone else.
Re: (Score:3)
Even California has relatively weak controls compared to most counties and compared to what people are asking for.
Noooooooooooope.
California has some of the most restrictive and nonsensical rules regarding guns, and loooooooves denying or just ignoring valid permit applications for no reason.
Unless you're a certain congress woman, then you get to pack heat while telling everyone else they can't.
Re:Tubes, or... (Score:5, Insightful)
The sad fact is that most people who want to own a gun by definition have mental health issues.
Nope. The fact is people who are afraid of guns have an irrational phobia. And that is a mental issue.
Re:Tubes, or... (Score:4, Insightful)
The sad fact is that most people who want to own a gun by definition have mental health issues.
Nope. The fact is people who are afraid of guns have an irrational phobia. And that is a mental issue.
Nope. The fact is you're both full of it.
Neither ownership of a gun, nor a fear of guns, is a sign of mental illness.
It's possible to debate a topic without claiming the other side only holds their position due to a mental defect.
Re: (Score:3)
So... never, then.
Great plan.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, honestly, I don't see the need for it really.
It is there mainly as a means of tracking tax revenue IMHO...
However, if you buy a car and don't drive it on public roads, you don't need to register it.
So, as long as I don't use or shoot my guns illegally in public where restricted (analagous to not driving on public roads)....the govt. has no reason to know what or how many I have.
They don't require me to register my knives or hammers in my househ
Re: Tubes, or... (Score:4, Insightful)
You can apply the same logic to illegal immigrants flowing into the self proclaimed " Sanctuary State ".
Which is exactly why the rest of the US has problems with CA's stance on it because we know they're just going to end up everywhere else due to CA's high cost of living.
Re: Tubes, or... (Score:3)
That's the worst argument ever. I can save more than one life by tomorrow if I ban cars and liquor.
Re:Tubes, or... (Score:5, Insightful)
So why can't we use the same argument when it comes to stopping illegal immigrants?
How about lowering the speed limit to 55 nation-wide?
We could also use this as a justification for repealing the 4th amendment while we are at it. Let cops pull people over on a hunch. After all, if it saves one innocent life, it'll be worth it.
Re:Tubes, or... (Score:4, Interesting)
Ok..so, lets get rid of all semi-automatic weapons (after all that is ALL the AR-15 is, it is nothing more).
Even though millions of people own them and responsibly own them, just because a few idiots go off, we have to take away everyones ability to own them?
This is more a people problem than gun problem.
It wasn't that long ago (think 60's-70's) when you could easily buy a gun (pistol or rifle or shotgun) with no background check, at the local hardware store, or even mail order, no problem.
Hell, in High School in the late 70's early 80's, I remember tons of folks parking in the student parking lot with gun racks in their truck, with loaded rifles in them....no problem.
So, with easier access, we had no real problem with mass shootings, and I never heard of one in schools then.
And if you want to go extreme...machine guns.
You know you CAN today own one legally, right?
All you have to do is fill out some ATF forms, pay your $200 tax stamp and you can own and shoot your own machine gun.
The only thing today is, as a civilian, you can only buy ones made before 1986. IN 1986, they snuck in a law (see the Hughes amendment [wikipedia.org]) that said civilians couldn't own full auto weapons (which an AR-15 is not) made before 1986.
Prior to the Hughes amendment in 1986, you could freely buy a brand new machine gun easily. Just pay a tax stamp and fill out a form.
But tell me....can you list a bunch of machine gun crimes during that time period of the 50's and 60's?
Ok, I'll give you the roaring 20's with Al Capone, but there were also there circumstances going on then too.
So, it wasn't that long ago, that we have MUCH easier access to fire arms, even fully automatic ones, yet, we didn't have the problems with mass shootings we have now, in schools, etc.
And even with these.... gun violence overall in the US has been declining over the past years. [washingtonpost.com].
So, over all, things have gotten better, and yet...we're wanting to have law abiding Americans, the VAST majority of gun owners in the US, millions of them...give up their rights, to cater to the lowest denominator of a few whack-o's...right?
And we're wanting to do this and make things harder on the vast majority legal law abiding citizens, even though so many of the laws already on the books are NOT being enforced...?
Hmm....I just don't buy that argument. We do not need to start treating the law abiding more and criminals and deprive them of their rights and property, and the privilege of protecting themselves and their homes.
I won't even get into reasons pertaining to the founding fathers wanting us armed, against tyranny of government that could happen.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
"No Mustard" (Score:3)
Police were seen laying down evidence markers near the seating area of the cafe.
I've seen epic McDonald's fights over the lack of bacon on an Egg McMuffin. No telling what can happen if they put mustard on a burger when you said, "No Mustard"
please don't be an AR
please don't be an AR....
OH wait, I don't think they allow regular ARs in CA anymore, right?
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder who pissed her off?
Apparently a woman shooter.
I wonder who pissed her off?
From what I have read elsewhere, she shot her boyfriend, and then herself. Other injuries may be due to panic and lack of information dissemination.
I'll buy the possibility of someone angry at YouTube over recent policy who decided to go shoot up the place, but they'd have to get past security to even get at people. It's far more likely that it's a disgruntled employee.
Re:Then this happens... (Score:4, Insightful)
Ala Snack Bar (Score:2)
Was she selling snacks by any chance?
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Not even (Score:5, Insightful)
Fuck you. That's never a justification for violence. Ever.
Asshole.
Re: (Score:3)
It's just stupidity all around. People shouldn't shoot up offices and schools, and corporations should refrain from antagonizing people.
California also has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country. Yeah, more laws should do the trick.
Didn't California ban active shooters in the state?
Nope.
According to Diane Feinstein [slashdot.org]:
We have federal regulations and state laws that prohibit hunting ducks with more than three rounds. And yet it's legal to hunt humans with 15-round, 30-round, even 150-round magazines.
Oops - mangled the link (Score:2)
Link above was mangled, here's the real link:
Feinstein quotes [azquotes.com]
Re:I thought this was against the law in Californi (Score:4, Insightful)
By the way, it is ALREADY ILLEGAL to hunt humans. That is called "murder" and can result in the 2nd most severe punishment of any crime (only copyright violation gets harsher punishments).
But of course making it MORE illegal will surely work.
Guess not. They should get on that. Right after they put Prop 65 warnings on coffee cups.
Re: (Score:3)
Didn't California ban active shooters in the state?
Nope, too bad one of those "good guys with a gun" wasn't nearby and able to save the day...
The 23rd infantry of the U.S. Marines, which is about a block away, has been put on lockdown.
And Texas? (Score:5, Insightful)
In the US, people can freely cross borders between states. That's why Chicago has such terrible gun violence despite having strict(er) gun laws than neighboring states/cities.
Then why does Texas have so much less? Or New Hampshire?
Re: (Score:3)
Because of thoughts and prayers!
[Citation Needed] because Chicago claims New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco have stricter gun laws on the books [chicagotribune.com].
Re: (Score:3)
We'll find out what cities Op had in mind when he cites his source. Maybe cities like Naperville and Oak Park?
Re: (Score:2)
Re:And Texas? (Score:5, Informative)
So much less what exactly?
Wikipedia [wikipedia.org] shows:
New Hampshire: Gun ownership 14.4%, gun murders per 100,000: 0.4
Illinois: Gun ownership 26.2%, gun murders per 100,000: 2.8
Texas: Gun ownership 35.7%%, gun murders per 100,000: 3.2 (or as I like to call it, Illinois and New Hampshire combined)
I'm not suggesting that gun ownership rates are the only factor, but you seem to be fact deficient, so I decided I would help you out
:)
New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, etc.
Outliers? Or are you just saying that Blue Cities have a problem?
Re: (Score:3)
Can you show any correlation between gun laws and violent crime? I actually did a study on that for a statistics project at university, I found no correlation between gun laws and violent crime.
I'd like to see this correlation you claim.
Don't take my word for it though. I did do a statistical analysis but so did a lot of other people with much more experience in this than I have.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
That link is just one example I could find with a short Google search.
I'll hear people make cla
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Texas has more gun deaths than both California and Illinois you fucking retard.
In that same page you linked to, you can see that California has more gun murders per capita than Texas.
Because their hoodlums go out of state to but weapons?
Sounds like they have a problem with Hoodlums.
Nonsense. If that were true the level of gun violence in those neighboring areas would be much higher.
His statement does seem to be an indictment of the citizens of Chicago.
It's Leftist culture that creates those citizens.
In the US, people can freely cross borders between states. That's why Chicago has such terrible gun violence despite having strict(er) gun laws than neighboring states/cities.
So, the criminals get their guns from the surrounding places where the gun laws are lax and everybody has and sells guns. They take these guns into Chicago and commit violent offenses with them, and Chicago's crime rate soars, even though Chicago has the tough gun laws. QUESTION: Why is the crime rate LOW in those adjacent territories where the gun laws are lax and all the guns are in the first place?
Why is the crime rate LOW in those adjacent territories where the gun laws are lax and all the guns are in the first place?
Typically, isolated cities like this start out as places where the crime rate (and violent crime rate) soars, and they try to curb it by enacting gun laws. In other words: everyone has the same gun laws; then the city has high crime; then the city enacts gun laws; the crime doesn't go away.
People come along and say, "Hey, look! The places without gun laws have low crime, and the strong gun law places have high crime!" Sometimes they leave it dangling; frequently they try to assert something about dis
Then: Republicans start using words like "Truth in Sentencing", which follow the same reasoning as these gun laws whereby maybe if we lock people up more and longer people will stop doing bad things and the crime will go away.
The 3 strikes laws were due to Bill Clinton. You know what the Clintons arent? Republicans.
Cat Videos (Score:4, Funny)
Imagine your job is to review cat videos.
All day, every day.
Cats sleeping, cats jumping, cats getting scared, cats attacking, cats fighting, cats hunting birds, etc.
Now, wouldn't that make you crazy and want to shoot the place up?
Re:Cat Videos (Score:5, Funny)
Imagine your job is to review cat videos.
All day, every day.
. . . which leads to an amusing job interview:
"So . . . in your last job, you looked at pussy all day . . . ?"
GOOOOOOOOOOOOoooooooooaaaaaaaaaalllll!!!
If watching videos made him crazy, he was probably watching something more disturbing, but it is more likely that he had other issues.
Err...well, if you want to get a CC (Carry Concealed) license in most states, you have to first take training classes, learn the laws, and show a proficiency with you firearm before you can get said carry license.
Err...well, if you want to get a CC (Carry Concealed) license in most states, you have to first take training classes, learn the laws, and show a proficiency with you firearm before you can get said carry license.
Haha... pull the other one. [thetrace.org]
Err...well, if you want to get a CC (Carry Concealed) license in most states, you have to first take training classes, learn the laws, and show a proficiency with you firearm before you can get said carry license.
I'm pretty sure members of the "herp-a-derp untrained idiots" thoughtcamp are just projecting their own self-loathing on the rest of the world.
That, or they're too stupid to see the forest for the trees, but I prefer to give folks a little more credit than that.
Substitute "don't ban" with the essentially synonymous "allow": "As long as companies allow guns on their property, this will continue to happen."
...and the responses are arguing against firearms in the workplace, which is pretty much what was said in the first place.
Sadly, they wouldn't be completely wrong.
You need to reevaluate your life.
Don't get me wrong, I love me some
.45....
But I hope that's not the ONLY gun you have in the house loaded and ready...?
I have multiple guns in pretty much every room of my house, I'm never more than a few steps away from one.
And with each room, I'm only feet away from a handgun that will help me get to a shotgun....or in one room, the AR pistol with a can on it.
Re: (Score:3)
That does not seem to be true. The specifics depend on your definition of "gun", but if assuming you mean handgun, then google suggests you can definitely own that in Australia. Not in the US "I need this... because.. I just do, ok, gief all the guns!" fashion, but as an active member of a club you can apply for a permit. If "gun" includes rifles and shotguns, then you can own those in England too, as far as I can tell.
From where I sit, regulation seems to be the crucial factor, with bans applying only to c
Re: 19 years to the month of Columbine (Score:3)
Easy answer: It requires a Constitutional Amendment.
Simply get Congress to sign off on it ( which will get them all voted out of office ) then get 75% of all States to do the same ( which will also get them voted out ) and you can make it happen.
Have fun.