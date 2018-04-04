Swedes Turn Against Cashlessness (theguardian.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: It is hard to argue that you cannot trust the government when the government isn't really all that bad. This is the problem facing the small but growing number of Swedes anxious about their country's rush to embrace a cash-free society. Most consumers already say they manage without cash altogether, while shops and cafes increasingly refuse to accept notes and coins because of the costs and risk involved. Until recently, however, it has been hard for critics to find a hearing. "The Swedish government is a rather nice one, we have been lucky enough to have mostly nice ones for the past 100 years," says Christian Engstrom, a former MEP for the Pirate Party and an early opponent of the cashless economy. "In other countries there is much more awareness that you cannot trust the government all the time. In Sweden it is hard to get people mobilized."
There are signs this might be changing. In February, the head of Sweden's central bank warned that Sweden could soon face a situation where all payments were controlled by private sector banks. The Riksbank governor, Stefan Ingves, called for new legislation to secure public control over the payments system, arguing that being able to make and receive payments is a "collective good" like defense, the courts, or public statistics. "Most citizens would feel uncomfortable to surrender these social functions to private companies," he said. "It should be obvious that Sweden's preparedness would be weakened if, in a serious crisis or war, we had not decided in advance how households and companies would pay for fuel, supplies and other necessities." The report mentions a recently-released opinion poll, which found that seven out of 10 Swedes wanted to keep the option to use cash, while just 25% wanted a completely cashless society.
Re: Crypto is one solution (Score:2)
If by "obvious" you mean "obviously stupid".
Why would you want cashless? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Even from a business owner's perspective, there's nothing that says your business has to accept cash payments
But if few businesses accept cash, and you can't actually use cash to buy groceries, then you have a de facto cashless society.
For businesses, cash means crime. Both employee theft and robberies. Cash transactions are also slower than just waving your phone, which raises costs. Cashless self-checkout kiosks are cheaper and less error prone than those that handle cash.
I spent two months working in Shanghai last fall. I ate hundreds of meals, visited dozens of shops, and exchanged money with co-workers.
Re: (Score:2)
I can just wave my phone? Do I have to flip it open, or can I leave it shut? And how do I pay to refill the phone with the phone?
Of course the Chinese are going to have a system in place to track everything you do.
Re: (Score:2)
I can just wave my phone? Do I have to flip it open, or can I leave it shut?
I have no idea how it works in Sweden, but in China you use an app to scan the merchants QR-code, and then enter a 6 digit PIN and/or use finger/face ID to confirm the transaction. It typically takes about two seconds. I set up my phone to use fingerprint only for transactions under 100CNY ($15 USD) and require both PIN and fingerprint for larger amounts.
And how do I pay to refill the phone with the phone?
You can top-up your balance by linking your WeChat or AliPay app to your bank account. This requires an additional bank PIN. Or, if you don't have a Ch
Re: (Score:2)
That all sounds like it takes more than two second.
Do they not take cash in China?
Re: (Score:2)
That all sounds like it takes more than two second.
It only takes more than 2 secs if you don't already have the WeChat app open. But that is rare in China. WeChat is like SMS, voice mail, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Skype, Facetime, PayPal, plus a lot more, all rolled into one app. If you see a pedestrian in America, there is maybe a 50% chance that they aren't watching where they are going because their eyes and attention are on their phone. In China, it is at least 90%.
Even if you don't already have WeChat open, you can open it while you wait in the
Re: (Score:2)
China sounds like a trip now. I was there in the 90s, studying martial arts in Wudang, and it was still pretty bare bones.
Re: (Score:2)
Is that with chicken, pork or beef?
Re: (Score:2)
"Cash transactions are also slower than just waving your phone, which raises costs."
Every place I go where they need me to use a fucking chipped card, it takes about 15 seconds for the transaction. As a former cashier, I could've done the entire transaction in my head and had the change in the customer's hands in less than ten seconds.
Might be slower for you now because of all the clueless millennials in retail positions.
Re: (Score:2)
The downside is that anyone who pays by waving their phone looks like a total douche.
I'm not kidding. Has anyone seen a person pay by waving their phone and NOT thought, "That person looks like a total douche"?
Re:Why would you want any other way ? (Score:2)
So who is going to buy me a smart phone, and pay for a data plan ? I don't have one and I don't want one. My simple dumb Trac phone with just text and phone service is cheap easy and my choice. I have a visa/debit card that I keep for emergency use only, and I have to remind myself to use it for an inquiry once every 90 days or the damn credit union suspends it. As a contractor I am paid by certified check thru my contracting office rather than by the current employer. I use and cash for almost everything e
Re: (Score:2)
Cash if FAR cheaper. Having to accept credit cards entails a hefty surcharge by the credit card company, as well as a delay in getting paid, and the additional risk of credit card fraud. While a debit card is faster and cheaper it still involves network fees and equipment rental and service.
Re: (Score:2)
Cash transactions are also slower than just waving your phone, which raises costs.
Not in my experience. (Note that self-service kiosks aren't really a thing outside of vending machines where I live so my experience always involves cashiers.) For cashless you have to tell the cashier to use a card, wait for them to turn on the card/NFC terminal, wait for the terminal to recognize the card/device, wait for the server to issue a challenge, enter your pin and then wait for your response to be verified. Takes twenty seconds if everything goes well and up to a minute if something goes wrong an
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of people want "progress" because it's new and different. They also want self-driving cars that will make their cars illegal to drive (and they won't be afford). They seem unable to process that adding technology isn't always a good thing. Anyway, off to vote on a computer with no paper trail...
Re: (Score:3)
It's a bank scam. They want to avoid a situation like Japan or Iceland where people started to buy safes to keep cash at home because negative interest rates meant that banks were charging fees for cash deposits.
The whole banking system in Europe is corrupt. From Ambrosiano to Libor scandals, from the Swiss hoarding nazi gold to HSBC laundering drug money, from Latvian banksters to Maltese murderers, it's a huge network of thieves and common criminals. Even Wells Fargo and their fake accounts don't come clo
Re: (Score:2)
It sounds like the motive for this "cashless" system is to keep the increasingly-widespread use of electronic payments from being completely controlled by private parties like banks. What doesn't make any sense to me is why the government can't just roll out a public electronic payment system, to compete with the private ones (with the advantage of not having to turn a profit doing so), which it can leave just as they are without shutting them down... and also continue having the public cash system as well.
Cash is king (Score:2)
No matter what anyone says, when power goes out and communications infrastructure goes to shit or gets attacked, regular hard currency will still work until the human race forgets how to add and subtract.
Re: (Score:2)
until the human race forgets how to add and subtract.
Have you been to America lately?
There is also the possibility of electronic 'cash' (Score:2)
Cash doesn't have to be paper. An electronic unit with a battery that can hold an electronic counter can function perfectly as an electronic version of cash, without involving banks and going through bank transactions each time.
It seems this option is totally ignored by everyone though.