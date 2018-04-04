Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications Microsoft AI China Education Software Technology

Microsoft Touts Breakthrough In Making Chatbots More Conversational (windowscentral.com) 19

Posted by BeauHD from the big-step-forward dept.
In a blog post today, Microsoft said that it has created what it believes is the "first technological breakthrough" toward making conversations with chatbots more like speaking to another person. Windows Central reports: Microsoft says that it has figured out how to make chatbots talk and listen at the same time, allowing them to operate in "full duplex," to use telecommunications jargon. The company says this allows chatbots or assistants to have a flowing conversation with humans, much more akin to how people talk to one another. That stands in contrast to how digital assistants and bots currently work, where only one side can talk at any given time. The technology is already up and running in Xiaolce, Microsoft's AI chatbot currently operating in China. Using "full duplex voice sense," as Microsoft calls it, Xiaolce can more quickly predict what the person it is speaking to will say. "That helps her make decisions about both how and when to respond to someone who is chatting with her, a skill set that is very natural to people but not yet common in chatbots," Microsoft says. Another bonus of the breakthrough is that people interacting with chatbots don't have to use a "wake word" every time they speak during a conversation.

Microsoft Touts Breakthrough In Making Chatbots More Conversational More | Reply

Microsoft Touts Breakthrough In Making Chatbots More Conversational

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Computers are not intelligent. They only think they are.

Close