Canada Has Pulled Off a Brain Heist

Posted by msmash from the growing-pattern dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Seoul-born Wendy Hui Kyong Chun, a professor at Brown University known for her work on fake news, is moving to Canada. So is Alan Aspuru-Guzik, a Harvard chemistry professor working on quantum computing and artificial intelligence. They are among 24 top academic minds around the world wooed to Canada by an aggressive recruitment effort offering ultra-attractive sinecures, seven-year funding arrangements -- and, Chun and Aspuru-Guzik said in separate interviews with Axios, a different political environment from the U.S. The "Canada 150 Research Chairs Program" is spending $117 million on seven-year grants of either $350,000 a year or $1 million a year. It's part of a campaign by numerous countries to attract scholars unhappy with Brexit, the election of Donald Trump, and other political trends, sweetened with unusually generous research conditions.

  • Canada is always there when the USA needs them most:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Ummmmm... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Jarwulf ( 530523 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @03:27AM (#56391245)
    I know this place has been going downhill for awhile but this is an especially shitty submission even by msmash standards. A handful of academics get a boatload of money to move to canada is proof of a net braindrain in canada's direction and somehow this extends to proof that this is all trump's fault based upon one random comment?
    Slashdot has had some doozies lately.

    • I know this place has been going downhill for awhile but this is an especially shitty submission even by msmash standards. A handful of academics get a boatload of money to move to canada is proof of a net braindrain in canada's direction and somehow this extends to proof that this is all trump's fault based upon one random comment?

      I agree the summary about 24 apparently strong academics largely unknown outside their field is underwhelming.

      However, I do know of a lot of well-educated people who've either put off plans to move to the States or are in the process of trying to move back.

      Imagine another country elected someone like Trump and he still had support of a substantial portion of the population, would you really feel comfortable moving there?

  • go canada (Score:5, Insightful)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @03:52AM (#56391301) Journal
    More money spent on science is always a good thing, and discoveries made in any country help us all.

    • Maybe you should spend some time looking back at the last ten years of bad science - faked studies, meta-studies, multi-variate models with dancing elephants, biases cooked into the methodology, pal-review, suing other researchers because they published something that dared to disagree and withholding/losing data.

      Just like every other human endeavor, there are good and bad, capable and incompetent, sane and psychotic people involved. Please don't build a church around science.

  • Won't turn out as they think it will (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Sqreater ( 895148 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @04:53AM (#56391447)
    Hire a malcontent, get a malcontent.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      That makes no sense if the thing they are malcontent about is removed. Why would they remain unhappy when they get to move to a better country and earn loads of money?

      • Why would they remain unhappy when they get to move to a better country and earn loads of money?

        Because it appeases the ego of people who think Trump isn't that bad to imagine that there are never any bad consequences to anything that Trump does and that anybody who dislikes him for any reason is therefore unreasonably and perennially discontent?

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nope. I used to be malcontent where I was working. After leaving, I am very happy. My motivation is higher than anybody else here. Malcontentment is not a permanent state, everything is about context.

      Do not underestimate the people that are brave enough to take radical decision in their life. Be suspicious of the malcontent people who are unable to take the right decision.

    • Hire a malcontent, get a malcontent.

      By this logic, advanced rich countries like the US and Canada should accept no immigrants at all, because by definition, they are all malcontents. They obviously weren't happy with the country they lived in previously, otherwise they would not immigrate.

      It's funny how rich countries are all to happy to accept smart, skilled, educated, hard-working immigrants and even like the boast about it ("the best people in the world come here!") but then they bitch when they leave. These people obviously look out for t

  • Now that US colleges are rolling in an unprecedented flood of money, why aren't they using more of it to make joining the faculty a better deal?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      Now that US colleges are rolling in an unprecedented flood of money, why aren't they using more of it to make joining the faculty a better deal?

      Because that would cut into the pay raises for the administrators and prevent them from spending more money on "campus life" and improvement projects to bring in more students/charge higher tuition so that the school can pay administrators more and spend more money on "improving" the campus. What, you thought college in the US was about teaching and learning?

    • US colleges prefer to build stadiums and pay coaches millions of $$$. Science? LOL!

  • Proud Canadian (Score:5, Funny)

    by dskoll ( 99328 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @07:35AM (#56391715) Homepage
    I would never leave Canada to live in the US. And given how shitty our weather is, that speaks volumes...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shotgun ( 30919 )

      actually, it doesn't speak to much of anything. Most people prefer to live where they were born.

  • They got Jordan Peterson (Score:5, Informative)

    by Subm ( 79417 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @07:54AM (#56391751)

    They got Jordan Peterson too, from Harvard, though he's from Canada and he went there 20 years ago.

  • It's the great brain robbery?

  • History Repeats... (Score:5, Informative)

    by west ( 39918 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @08:14AM (#56391817)

    In the 80's, several of my best Physics and CS professors were ex-Americans who had fled the draft for the Vietname war in the 60's.

    Canada was all the better for it.

    However, in the interest of fairness, it should be noted that there's a constant brain drain (rather slower of late) from Canada to the US of talented individuals seeking the greater opportunities that a country as large as the US can offer. This is more of a small flow of academics in the other direction rather than a huge reversal in the regular brain drain to the US.

  • Good (Score:2)

    by mfh ( 56 )

    When we get our army of AI soldiers, we'll remember who our friends were. (and weren't)

    - Love Canada

  • Yay! A truimph validating hatred of Trump by bribing scientists with taxpayer dollars for $350k to $1M a year, minimum 7 years!

  • Two words that rarely appear in close proximity.

