Canada Has Pulled Off a Brain Heist (axios.com) 18
An anonymous reader writes: Seoul-born Wendy Hui Kyong Chun, a professor at Brown University known for her work on fake news, is moving to Canada. So is Alan Aspuru-Guzik, a Harvard chemistry professor working on quantum computing and artificial intelligence. They are among 24 top academic minds around the world wooed to Canada by an aggressive recruitment effort offering ultra-attractive sinecures, seven-year funding arrangements -- and, Chun and Aspuru-Guzik said in separate interviews with Axios, a different political environment from the U.S. The "Canada 150 Research Chairs Program" is spending $117 million on seven-year grants of either $350,000 a year or $1 million a year. It's part of a campaign by numerous countries to attract scholars unhappy with Brexit, the election of Donald Trump, and other political trends, sweetened with unusually generous research conditions.
Are we talking (Score:1)
iZombie or The Walking Dead brain heist?
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, who could have predicted there would be a worse president than Bush Jr?
Stupid is as stupid does.
Trump says stupid things.
Dubya DID stupid things.
I think the latter is worse.
Under Trump, the economy is booming.
Under Dubya, we squandered trillions on stupid counter-productive wars, and the economy imploded.
Trump has plenty of potential to be a terrible president, but objectively he is doing okay so far.
Re: (Score:2)
Ireland is attractive because of the culture and language.
The Netherlands is attractive because the working language is English and they have a 30% rule, where for the first 8 years you get the first 30% of your income completely outside the tax system. Also, the Netherlands is very progressive.
Re: (Score:1)
And like Canada they are way too fucking cold!!
Canada To USA: Ya, We Got This (Score:2)
Canada is always there when the USA needs them most:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
go canada (Score:2)