Scientists Harvest First Vegetables in Antarctic Greenhouse (apnews.com) 20
Scientists in Antarctica have harvested their first crop of vegetables grown without earth, daylight or pesticides as part of a project designed to help astronauts cultivate fresh food on other planets. From a report: Researchers at Germany's Neumayer Station III say they've picked 3.6 kilograms (8 pounds) of salad greens, 18 cucumbers and 70 radishes grown inside a high-tech greenhouse as temperatures outside dropped below -20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit). The German Aerospace Center DLR, which coordinates the project, said Thursday that by May scientists hope to harvest 4-5 kilograms of fruit and vegetables a week.
I would expect they would try to grow more calorie per kilogram vegetables then Salad Greens. Sure in industrialized areas, Salad Greens are nice for fillers, because we have no food shortages, so we like the crunch and the fact it will fill us up without extra caloric intake. But in Antarctica, I would put more effort into growing foods that will better sustain the people there, because getting food delivered is expensive and hazardous.
Since the linked-to AP article is mostly just a picture, with nothing on the tech., here you go:
https://phys.org/news/2018-04-... [phys.org]
http://www.dlr.de/dlr/en/deskt... [www.dlr.de]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Pretty cool, but maybe not space & cost effective on a spaceship.
