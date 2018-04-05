Scientists Harvest First Vegetables in Antarctic Greenhouse

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earth Science

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
Scientists in Antarctica have harvested their first crop of vegetables grown without earth, daylight or pesticides as part of a project designed to help astronauts cultivate fresh food on other planets. From a report: Researchers at Germany's Neumayer Station III say they've picked 3.6 kilograms (8 pounds) of salad greens, 18 cucumbers and 70 radishes grown inside a high-tech greenhouse as temperatures outside dropped below -20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit). The German Aerospace Center DLR, which coordinates the project, said Thursday that by May scientists hope to harvest 4-5 kilograms of fruit and vegetables a week.

  • Did they grow iceberg lettuce? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Fucking penguins got in and destroyed all my beans....

  • Has been done before. (Score:5, Funny)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @10:50AM (#56386737) Journal
    I saw a documentary that showed an astronaut growing potatoes in his own crap. So it looks like it is has been done before. Why repeat it on earth all over again?

  • Grow lights have been around for a while.

    We used to grow bean sprouts while on long canoe trips. Sprouts are easy to grow, don't take up much space, taste good, and fairly nutritious.

  • I thought Americans have lost the digital technology to pick vegetables from plants. I understand we now depend totally on the Mexican migrant digital workers for this essential production. How come these guys did it?

    Looks like it is a German operation. So may be they still have the technology, or they took some Turkish immigrants with them or may be some Syrian refugee.

  • I would expect they would try to grow more calorie per kilogram vegetables then Salad Greens. Sure in industrialized areas, Salad Greens are nice for fillers, because we have no food shortages, so we like the crunch and the fact it will fill us up without extra caloric intake. But in Antarctica, I would put more effort into growing foods that will better sustain the people there, because getting food delivered is expensive and hazardous.

  • When they're regularly growin' maters and taters, I'm in. Heh.

  • Since the linked-to AP article is mostly just a picture, with nothing on the tech., here you go:

    https://phys.org/news/2018-04-... [phys.org]

    http://www.dlr.de/dlr/en/deskt... [www.dlr.de]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Pretty cool, but maybe not space & cost effective on a spaceship.

  • Plants grown indoors... under artificial lighting... here on Earth?!

    Color me impressed.

  • They ought to be able to get a huge price premium for rare Antarctic produce.

  • The incredibly sparse linked story was devoid of any relevant details. Apparently the plants take root in the air and spontaneously grow edible plant matter from a combination of nothing and nothing.

    Also, why the effing hell would pesticides even need to be mentioned. In a sterile environment designed to replicate a space station or a habitable fabrication on another planet where the FUCKING FUCKITY FUCK FUCK would the insects come from?!?!? It's like the person who wrote this article was an intern at Mo

