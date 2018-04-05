Hacker Uses Exploit To Generate Verge Cryptocurrency Out of Thin Air (bleepingcomputer.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: An unknown attacker has exploited a bug in the Verge cryptocurrency network code to mine Verge coins at a very rapid pace and generate funds almost out of thin air. The Verge development team is preparing a hard-fork of the entire cryptocurrency code to fix the issue and revert the blockchain to a previous state before the attack to neutralize the hacker's gains. The attack took place yesterday, and initially users thought it was a over "51% attack," an attack where a malicious actor takes control over the more than half of the network nodes, giving himself the power to forge transactions. Nonetheless, users who later looked into the suspicious network activity eventually tracked down what happened, revealing that a mysterious attacker had mined Verge coins at a near impossible speed of 1,560 Verge coins (XVG) per second, the equivalent of $78/s. The malicious mining lasted only three hours, according to the Verge team. According to users who tracked the illegally mined funds on the Verge blockchain said the hacker appears to have made around 15.6 million Verge coins, which is around $780,000.
Oops (Score:2)
Hard-fork to rollback? Of it goes the can never forget a transaction, apparently it looks like it useful to forget, can't see why they make it a feature.
Generate Verge Cryptocurrency Out of Thin Air (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
If he tries to use the funds he will bring the value down to a fraction of that. It is sad that other people will suffer as well.
It looks like the value is pretty darn low in the first place. They won't lose much.
Re: (Score:2)
air thick with pollution from wasted energy.
Re: (Score:2)
Thin air seems rather convenient by comparison. Perhaps too convenient.
Greed fail (Score:1)
If the attacker would have created coins at a reasonable rate the attack may have never been detected.
Re: (Score:2)
Yea, crooks are usually more greedy than they are smart. Bright enough to figure out how to do this, not smart enough to make it pay very long. Actually, if you think about it, the inability to delay gratification is likely one of the key traits that makes one inclined to cheat so that makes sense.
Despite what you see on the Crime shows on TV, most petty criminals get caught because they are stupid, at least according to my brother in law who's been a cop for 25 years. He says that detectives really just
Re: (Score:2)
True... but at the same time, if this was the result of a bug, then that bug could have been fixed at any time, possibly before the person attempting the attack had an opportunity to make a decent amount from it, and negating the point of doing it in the first place... He might have gotten away with it, but all he may have walked away with before the bug got fixed was a few bucks.
And just how spread out do you think he would have to have done that to not be detected, while at the same time still generati
He should've been less greedy (Score:1)
If he'd kept the mining down to a high-but-not-suspicious level he could've mined for weeks and sold his Verge for USD nd walked away with tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars by summer and maybe millions by Christmas.
Hmm, maybe he or one of is buddies did and this is his way of "shutting the whole exploit down."
We will probably never know.