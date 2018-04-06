Stan Lee's Stolen Blood Was Used To Sign Marvel Comic Books

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


ISoldat53 writes: Someone stole a sample of Stan Lee's blood and stamped comic books with it to increase their value. TMZ reports: "We've learned several 'Black Panther' comic books are currently available at the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. store on the Las Vegas Strip. Each edition comes with a certificate of authentication that details the item as a 'Hand-Stamped Signature of STAN LEE using Stan Lee's Solvent DNA Ink.' Stan's friend and partner Keya Morgan discovered the 95-year-old's blood was allegedly stolen back in October after a former business associate presented Lee's nurse with fake docs that authorized that a sample be drawn. Our sources say the nurse pulled enough blood from Stan for him to feel lightheaded and dizzy. We're told the 'Black Panther' comic with Stan's Hancock in blue is selling for $250. The one in gold is twice that at $500. Stan's legal team is currently weighing its options to go after the former business associate who allegedly lifted Lee's blood." Evan Michailidis, a legal rep for the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. tells TMZ, "We're a retail store which purchased product from Hands of Respect LLC and DLK Brand Consulting LLC that appeared certified and obtained with authorization. The books were removed from our shelves immediately."

  • Just reinforces my belief that adults heavily into comics** are more than a little bit weird.

    **No, they're not "graphic novels", a novel implies a substantial, long and complex storyline, not small amounts of simplistic text in speech bubbles in something 20 pages long about characters in silly custumes with their underpants on the outside.

    • I don't give a fuck about comics, but had I known they exist, I would have bought as many as I could have gotten my hands on.

      1) Signed with the writer's blood. I have no idea what kind of comic it is but if it's some sort of vampire story, all the better. The geeks will go nuts about this.
      2) This will be considered illegal soon, and the books will no longer be available. Even if the blood had been drawn legally, we're looking at a health hazard. There are VERY strict standards about what you can do with blo

  • TBBT reference (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I possess the DNA of Stan Lee?! ...
    Do you realize what this means?
    All I need is a healthy ovum and I can grow my own Stan Lee!

  • Are any of the comics still available for sale?

    I expect this to be the response from most people.

  • Wow... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Bunch of vampires.

  • If history teaches anything at all, the rather morbid and malevolent withdrawal of blood from a 95 yr old will be punished by ever skyrocketing values these collectibles.

  • It could be anyone's blood. Who has the money to check?

