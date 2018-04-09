Electronics Surplus Shop 'WeirdStuff Warehouse' Is Closing (fastcompany.com) 46
Fast Company's harrymcc writes: When technological goods are no longer of use to anyone in Silicon Valley, they end up in the WeirdStuff Warehouse -- where, it turns out, there often is someone willing to pay for them. Sadly, the 32-year-old Sunnyvale store is closing forever on Sunday. I paid a final visit and, as usual, felt like I could rummage through this vast storehouse of obsolete gadgets and software forever. WeirdStuff first made an appearance on Slashdot in 2003 when editor chrisd asked Slashdotters about their favorite surplus stores. Also mentioned was Skycraft.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: You fucked yourselves (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The black hole its closed closed down a few years ago. https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2012/09/17/161271167/a-los-alamos-landmark-the-black-hole-is-about-to-disappear
Re:You fucked yourselves (Score:5, Interesting)
The big difference is not people shopping online, but the change in technology. Computers used to have hackable buses, parallel ports that were basically just pins on a TTL chip, and serial ports that were easy to bit-bang. You could go to Weirdstuff and buy some weird stuff that you could actually rig up to your Linux or DOS box and get working.
Today, I am afraid to even open the case on my Macbook. I need a microscope to see the traces on the PCB. Everything is BGA.
I still have my oscilloscope and a reflow oven, but haven't used them in a while. I am trying to get my kids interested in breadboarding some circuits for a Raspberry Pi, but it is hard to pry them away from their phones. It is a lot easier to get them interested in coding, because they can still see the point in that. But home hardware hacking is dying.
Modern bit-banging (Score:4, Insightful)
Computers used to have hackable buses, parallel ports that were basically just pins on a TTL chip, and serial ports that were easy to bit-bang.
This niche has since been reborn and taken back into our hands, thanks to Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and all the numerous other that came after and all feature GPIO.
Today, I am afraid to even open the case on my Macbook. I need a microscope to see the traces on the PCB. Everything is BGA.
But luckily, that iShiny still has USB ports and Ethernet/Wifi, so you can still communicate and control the modern devices that still allow the same level of fun.
(Now with even less risk to blow up your expensive laptop, and only blow up instead a cheap credit-card sized computer or micro-controller)
But home hardware hacking is dying.
Until they reach the point where they want to do some cool hardware stuff (robotics, home automation): think arduino controlling valves to make a water show in the garden.
The equipment the company that bought them... (Score:1)
sells is actually fabrication/test equipment grade stuff.
Old yes, but depending on the packages you need, maybe still usable.
They carry everything from mask alignment equipment, to microscopes for part inspections to wire bond tools for bare dies and injection molding chip packages. Hell they even have sputtering plasma machines for generating tape or disk platters!
The biggest problem with most of these places is they can't actually refurbish most of the gear they get in. They have a niche market who might
Re: You fucked yourselves (Score:3)
A solid knowledge of analog should br a prereq for digital...
Re: You fucked yourselves (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry mate, I won't travel internationally to keep them floating.
Re: (Score:1)
Who cares? Sunnyvale sucks, it's a Mexican barrio.
Re: (Score:3)
Sunnyvale sucks, it's a Mexican barrio.
Sunnyvale is too expensive for many Latinos. It is mostly Asian (41%) and white (35%).
Sunnyvale demographics [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Online is part of it, but retail really needs to do better at providing a compelling reason to actually visit them.
Shops around here often don't have what I want. When I do find something it often feels like I bought what they had, not what I really wanted. I get ripped off on parking fees, there are never enough chargers and the spaces are too small. Most towns are just clones of each other too, with no character or anything to hold much interest.
Compare to online. Delivery is mostly offset by savings on p
Re: You fucked yourselves (Score:2)
Have been there a few times. (Score:2)
Not as interesting as it once was (Score:5, Interesting)
In the 1990's they had a larger store across from the Sunnyvale Fry's of that time. The expected computer gear was mixed in seldom seen industrial devices. I remember walking in and finding an electron microscope for sale. I bought a logic analyser there that must have been a dozen years old when I bought it yet was still capable for contemporary designs. I shudder to think what it must have cost when new.
The more recent location is remote from everything. It isn't a place you can drop in and look around because you happened to be next door. Once there, it is just computer gear, very little of which is interesting.
Silicon Valley is dying (Score:5, Informative)
One thing is missing here - why it is closing? The answer is - because Google has acquired large real estate area in Sunnyvale and asked WeirdStuff leave their premises in just one week. Essentially Google is killing the very nature of Silicon Valley - the environment where engineers and their kids created their unique creatures.Halted (HSC) is in similar position - they had to leave their building and they are looking for a buyer.
Say hello to the newSilicon Valley - full of advertising scum and social network companies.
Re: (Score:1)
and where is this fact from?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The letter [twitter.com]
However, having to vacate their premises wouldn't mean the company closing down if it wasn't already in trouble. Leases don't get invalidated with change of ownership, so if they're vacating before the end of the lease, it's because Google offered them money to move out early. Otherwise they could stay until the end of the lease and look for new premises. Clearly they took the opportunity to shut down with some extra cash in pocket, and they don't think it's worth trying to keep the company going.
Re: (Score:2)
One thing is missing here - why it is closing? The answer is - because Google has
Nope, wrong. The answer is because the world has changed. Shopping habits have changed. Desire to repair equipment has changed. People's life expectancy has changed.
This has nothing to do with Google, and even less to do with Seattle. These places are closing all over the western world.
Re: (Score:3)
Here's a map from a few months ago:
https://www.mercurynews.com/20... [mercurynews.com]
Crazy Prices (Score:2)
I looked at the company Outback that bought all of the inventory, their prices are crazy high for old, end of life equipment. Thanks, but I will stick with my local government auctions. I've been able to buy medical xray machines and metal detectors for 20 dollars. Radio trunking system from the police department, 300 dollars.
Surplus Shed (Score:2, Informative)
If you are a photography/optics/astronomy nerd, the Surplus Shed in Fleetwood PA is an excellent resource, consisting of all kinds of interesting and bizarre consumer, educational, industrial, and military gear and parts, including the remaindered stock of Jaegers and Wollensak. Most of their business is online, but if you can get in the half day a week they are open, their warehouse (a converted 4 room schoolhouse) is a paradise of optical treasures mixed with a fever nightmare of hoarding and cat fancy.
Somewhat Similar Store in Wisconsin (Score:1)
American Science & Surplus in Milwaukee, WI (www.sciplus.com [sciplus.com]) has a ton of oddball stuff I've never seen anywhere else. Some electronics, but chemistry supplies and educational stuff too.
Ahhh Skycraft! (Score:3)
Re:Ahhh Skycraft! (Score:4, Interesting)
Its amazing that I am seeing Skycraft mentioned here. That little store in Winter Park, Fl has been my go-to place for all sorts of projects since I was a little kid.
Same here, Dad loved to go out there not long after they opened, he always took me along.
One thing I've learned after all the years I've shopped there: if you see it and you have any interest in it, put it in your hands and buy it. If you hesitate, someone else will get it and it won't be there next time. Making you regret to the end of your days about your lost opportunity to have it.
Bought an old ISA NIC with connectors for RJ-45, thinnet, *and* thicknet. Makes a great conversation piece mounted on the office wall.
Re: (Score:1)
I have been a customer of Skycraft, Surplus Shed, Ax Man (Minneapolis/St. Paul), and Fry's Electronics. All are experiencing challenging times. The costs of keeping a brick and mortar shop stocked with odds and ends are difficult to justify with dwindling interest in the use of these items. This is the real problem in my mind, too few people have any interest in actually building anything. Online only retailers present their wares to a much wider audience than those who can afford to travel to these sma
Re: (Score:2)
but when you needed that DPDT locking rocker switch at 4PM on a Saturday, you had a place to get it.
I honestly don't know where I'd even go (locally) to do this today.
Can they still get inventory? (Score:2)
Surplus shops have been on the decline for DECADES (Score:2)
Ever since NYC's "Radio Row" on Cortland and Canal streets was cleared out to put up the World Trade Center. And smaller shops used to be found in most areas, but nearly all have closed down due to declining sales and increasing rent.
Ham Radio became more of an "appliance operator" hobby than an exercise in building your own gear or modifying military surplus. Hobbyist electronics in general has become more about downloading "sketches" and plugging pre-made "shields" into an Arduino than actually hacking ha