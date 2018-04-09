Tech Group Urges US To Recruit Allies To Take on China, Not Tariffs (venturebeat.com) 52
A trade group representing top technology companies on Monday told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that it opposes the Trump administration's focus on tariffs to try to change China's unfair trade practices. From a report: The Information Technology Industry Council said in a letter to Mnuchin that it supports the Trump administration's "Section 301" investigation into China's abuses of intellectual property, but instead of tariffs, it advocates a U.S.-led international coalition to put pressure on Beijing. "Our opposition to tariffs is pragmatic. Tariffs do not work," wrote ITIC President and CEO Dean Garfield. "Instead of tariffs, we strongly encourage the administration to build an international coalition that can challenge China at the World Trade Organization and beyond," Garfield added. "Numerous countries share the United States' concerns about China and its unfair trade practices. The United States is uniquely well-situated to lead that coalition."
Draw a Red Line in the sand (Score:5, Funny)
we strongly encourage the administration to build an international coalition that can challenge China at the World Trade Organization and beyond
That's worked so well in other places.
Re: (Score:1)
The World Trade Organization, and all of its trade treaties, are too corrupt to bother with. International terrorist organizations need to be utterly eliminated, whether they work in weapons or financials.
Re: (Score:2)
Then there's the little fact that China routinely ignores anything the WTO says anyway...
Re: (Score:1)
Might be far better than what we're getting from the WTO and the UN. Especially now that ballistic missiles and nukes
are obsolete- welcome to the Drone Wars.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Draw a Red Line in the sand (Score:2)
...
/snicker
Re: (Score:2)
The bus was late this morning! It's a terrorist bus! Oh no, it's raining! These are terrorist clouds! Etc
..
Re: (Score:2)
Marxist Hacker 42 was perfectly happy until you stepped in with your terrorist comment.
If they don't work (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
As you likely know: governments.
Re: (Score:1)
And in that lies the main problem with international trade as presently constituted: it is all about the specific individual good and never about the common good.
Re: (Score:2)
As it should.
Whenever someone is put in charge of 'the greater good' they define it as their personal good.
Never trust anybody who says: 'We're all in this together'. No we're not! People that say that never mean they are taking on your problems, they mean their problems are going to land on you and your resources belong to them. Fuck them!
Re: (Score:2)
China has no unfair trade practices.
Actually trade is not done between nations, but between companies.
Do you wake up every day and actively look for opportunities to be dumber than you were the day before?
Re: (Score:2)
I think that it is already dumb enough and now just looks for opportunities to demonstrate already achieved dumbness.
Yes China engages in unfair trade practices (Score:2)
China has no unfair trade practices.
You mean except for currency manipulation, import/export restrictions, forex controls [export.gov], foreign ownership restrictions [chinaunique.com], government subsidies, government ownership of businesses, and a fistful of other shady practices?
While I wouldn't claim the US is pure as snow either let's not pretend that China the nation state doesn't act on behalf of Chinese companies.
Actually trade is not done between nations, but between companies.
A) Governments purchase goods too and a lot of them, both foreign and domestic. B) Nation states are HEAVILY involved in international trade. If you thi
Yeah, whinning is more likely to work (Score:2)
I absolutely loathe drumPft, everything about him, from his absurd "hairstyle" to his voice, diction, "policies", etc.
However, I favor sanctions. We should sanction smartly though to protect our high tech manufacturing industries. So we could be a powerhouse like Germany, which protects its industries. China protects its acquisition of technology, why shouldn't we also work to help our industries?
This "Tech Group" sounds like they favor inaction and ineffective whining because, apparently, they have more
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I absolutely loathe drumPft, everything about him, from his absurd "hairstyle" to his voice, diction, "policies", etc.
However, I favor sanctions. We should sanction smartly though to protect our high tech manufacturing industries. So we could be a powerhouse like Germany, which protects its industries. China protects its acquisition of technology, why shouldn't we also work to help our industries?
This "Tech Group" sounds like they favor inaction and ineffective whining because, apparently, they have more to gain by importing Chinese goods than by helping strengthen the American middle class. Damned blood-sucking corporatist vampires.
Please explain what you mean by this? Germany is a part of the EU so they have no sanctions against China.
Re: (Score:2)
They protect their industries by keeping them in-country. This is done because all corporations have an advisory board made up of rank-and-file employees, who clearly have a vested interest in the company remaining and zero in it leaving. I wasn't trying to imply they had sanctions on China, sorry if it read that way.
LMOL (Score:2)
Tariffs do work, ask Japan.
Re: (Score:2)
China is not manipulating its currency, how exactly would they that anyway?
Their currency fixed bound to the US$ since ages.
Tariffs work fine (Score:1)
tl;dr; Barn Door's open, animals are gone.
Alternative (Score:1)
What the US needs to do is get together with the UK and a couple of other allies and create an effective 'hacker' team and ddos the crap out of the palace in Beijing. After which we could do the same to the Kremlin, and maybe the entire country of Syria. It is time we started fighting on the third front in the virtual world, We have the technology, we have the personnel and we certainly have cause.
Good results so far. (Score:2)
Should we be working with our allies to combat unfair trading practices? Of course!
Should we do so in a calm and collected manner? Of course!
Was the president warned about retaliation a thousand times before the first tariff? Of course!
Does he think he's smarter than everyone else and nothing can dissuade him from taking the more perilous actions? Of course!
This is the bed people have made, it's time to sleep in it.
Re: (Score:2)
Imports reduce the amount of American labor spent on obtaining a thing (i.e. you work 3 hours for American-made pants, 1.86 hours for the same exact quality of Chinese pants, and more than 3 hours for American-made pants at a higher quality, assuming the American manufacturing industry has equivalent or better experience and expertise in manufacturing compared to China). That reduces American poverty and frees up American labor to do things like build great new technology industries. If the cost differen
Let's make everything overseas! (Score:2)
Imports reduce the amount of American labor spent on obtaining a thing (i.e. you work 3 hours for American-made pants, 1.86 hours for the same exact quality of Chinese pants, and more than 3 hours for American-made pants at a higher quality, assuming the American manufacturing industry has equivalent or better experience and expertise in manufacturing compared to China). That reduces American poverty and frees up American labor to do things like build great new technology industries.
Wow, what an insightful comment!
If we make everything overseas, it would eliminate US poverty altogether!
Re: (Score:2)
The first tariff was decades ago. Imposed by China.
China's got shit to retaliate with. See the trade balance. They can't put in new tariffs, because they've had them all along. Sure, they tariff pork, which is 1% of the value of China's exports. That's just not going to work for them.
Also: China's banking system continues to be a mess. US treasuries are the quality part of China's banking reserves. Think about that...they _can't_ say no to a central committee members child. Imaging what those loan port
Ummm how about both? (Score:2)
No one in that region other than North Korea is cool with China. For all of the white progressive derping about "American imperialism," it's rather telling ain't it that even Vietnam is seeking to build a real relationship with us. Let that sink in--a country whose northern half we treated about on par with how the Soviets treated Afghanistan--prefers us to China.
China is colonizing Africa. Look it up if you don't believe me. There are quite a few million Chinese who have moved there in the last few decades
Re: (Score:2)
The world is going to bitterly regret not standing up to China and aggressively asserting its interests against them.
So true. That's why I often post about the US looking after its own interests and letting the world go to hell. No reason to waste blood and treasure when it's not appreciated. Secure the borders and focus on getting our house back in order. The US wasn't perfect by any means, but it could have been much worse. China is going to prove just how true that statement is.
Re: (Score:3)
No one prevents Europeand or americans to move to Africa.
Sorry, but to say it pluntly: the time that countries have to react on other countries development, even thinking that they need to react, are over. Over long ago. Half the communist regimes on the world are/were there because the US supported the dictors there before some 'revolution' killed them. That the world is slowly dragging itself out of the shithole the USA put us in is a good thing.
You had 50 years, actually 70 years, chance to depose africa
Tariffs sure work for China (Score:1)