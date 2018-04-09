Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Microsoft is releasing the source code for its original Windows File Manager from nearly 28 years ago. Originally released for Windows 3.0, the File Manager was a replacement for managing files through MS-DOS, and allowed Windows users to copy, move, delete, and search for files. While it's a relic from the past, you can still compile the source code Microsoft has released and run the app on Windows 10 today. The source code is available on GitHub, and is maintained by Microsoft veteran Craig Wittenberg under the MIT license. Wittenberg copied the File Manager code from Windows NT 4 back in 2007, and has been maintaining it before open sourcing it recently. It's a testament to the backward compatibility of Windows itself, especially that this was originally included in Windows more than 20 years ago.
not in apples sandbox! (Score:2)
not in apples sandbox! and soon mac os will be just as locked down.
Re: (Score:3)
and soon mac os will be just as locked down.
Uh huh. We’ve been hearing this for nearly 10 years now. Every year it’s “soon” to happen and yet fails to happen.
Midi Manager (Score:2)
How about open sourcing the Midi Manager so we can run that on Windows 10.
I like my old games with MIDI music to use my hardware, not your awful software implementation.
Re: (Score:3)
Just use Coolsoft Midimapper: https://coolsoft.altervista.or... [altervista.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly, MS doesn't care about musicians anymore.
:-/ When was the last time you actually heard them talk about kernel latency? MS has embraced mediocrity for so long that they wouldn't know the first thing about inspiring greatness. Hell they STILL don't understand UI's -- they just copy the lastest fad of the decade.
While all the cool kids are using DAWs (Digital Audio Workstation) and VSTs (Virtual Instrument) it seems like most of the creative types migrated over to the OSX. Apple _used_ to care with
Re: (Score:2)
Hell they STILL don't understand UI's
Sure they do. It's called PowerShell.
Re: (Score:2)
At least they still ship GarageBand (last time I checked)
Not only still ship, they are actively still developing it (and Logic and MainStage, too)
Longevity of code/interface (Score:2)
It's a testament to the backward compatibility of Windows itself, especially that this was originally included in Windows more than 20 years ago.
Gee, that would date this code to about the same time we were doing the POSIX standards that codified a (then) 20 year old Unix interface.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, most of the files have the commit message "Original WinFile sources plus changes to build with VS" so it's not exactly source-compatible. The API might be but that's also how we get DDE & OLE vulnerabilities in modern code, etc. There are trade-offs.
Re: (Score:2)
Pasting editable spreadsheets into Word/Powerpoint was always pretty handy, if quirky.
Re: (Score:1)
Not a big deal (Score:1)
It's a testament to the backward compatibility of Windows itself, especially that this was originally included in Windows more than 20 years ago
Things like opendir, readdir, closedir haven't changed a great deal. $company opensources some abandonware to get some type of media attention, why's this news?
Cool (Score:2)
Not sure how well it holds up, but I remember strongly preferring to keep using the old "File Manager" even when "Explorer" became the preferred solution when Windows 95 was released. Not sure where along the way I begrudgingly gave it up (probably as long filenames became more popular - IIRC it was always limited to the 8.3 format).
Why bother? (Score:2)
This seems more like Microsoft tossing bread to the Open Source community, appearing to be generous, while they are just interested in watching the infighting for the scraps.
The File Manager is something that is relatively easy to make yourself, especially from such an old version. If they were to release the one they are using currently, that may mean a bit more. Just as it has a lot more features that may take a while to catalog and implement yourself.
A Winfile fetish? (Score:2)
Really?
I mean there has to be a bazillion alternative file manages for Windows out there if you don't like Explorer for some reason and power shell and or good old cmd.exe/command.com + xcopy, deltree and friends won't cut it for you.
Even back in 1993 - winfile was something people without a copy of Norton Desktop used; in other words poor people, and folks with no common sense.
Here I had my heart all set (Score:2)
Here I had my heart all set on getting Clippy back onto my Windows 10 You're Totally Fucked Spring Edition and they give me File Manager? WTF!?!? Talk about lame.
Still not better than Norton Commander (Score:1)
...THE reference file management tool for PC geeks
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norton_Commander
I still use Midnight Commander on Linux from time to time, especially for quick side-by-side file/dir moves (the viewing of diff's between them is nice) and searching for content inside lots of files
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midnight_Commander