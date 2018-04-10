YouTube Hack: Several High-Profile Videos Mysteriously Disappear From Platform, Some Defaced 18
Several high-profile music videos on YouTube were mysteriously deleted early Tuesday, in what appears like the result of a security compromise. Some of the videos that have been pulled from Google's video platform include Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" -- which is also the most popular video on the platform. Users reported Tuesday that the thumbnail of the video was replaced by a masked gang holding guns, who identify themselves as "Prosox and Kuroi'sh." Several songs from DJ Snake, Drake, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Shakira, and Taylor Swift have also been either deleted or altered with. On Twitter, a person who claims to be one of the hackers, said, "@YouTube Its just for fun i just use script "youtube-change-title-video" and i write "hacked" don t judge me i love youtube." Google has yet to acknowledge the incident. Further reading: BBC.
And (Score:2)
Nothing of value was lost.
If I'm being honest... (Score:2)
Several songs from DJ Snake, Drake, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Shakira, and Taylor Swift have also been either deleted
Part of me is not exactly outraged. I'm thinking humanity might get ahead for a moment if the flux of stupid is interrupted.
Re: (Score:2)
Every time popular music is involved there is always that guy who has to make a comment like that.
Probably the same guy who comments on the "poor choice" of music at parties instead of just having fun.
Popular music is popular for a reason guys. It is not meant to be refined, it is meant to make people happy, and it works. Respect that. Yes it is stupid, partying is stupid, having some mindless fun is stupid, but that's the kind of stupid that makes the world a better place.
Funny (Score:4, Informative)
Funny, you forgot to quote this:
The hackers, calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi'sh, had written "Free Palestine" underneath the videos.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Funny, you forgot to quote[...]
It's quite astonishing what some people will do to prevent anyone hearing their story [washingtonpost.com].
Security hack or auto-removals due to DMCA? (Score:2)
I would not be surprised if somebody had found a way to abuse the auto-removal of music. Perhaps enough complaints and they even remove those.
We know that Youtube has been blocking movies and sites without reviewing complaints or at least demonitized them. Thsi is how that works:
People put up a video of their own making with their own content. Somebody complaints and the content is (temporarily) demonitized till the maker notices and complaints. It will then be reversed.
The problem is that most videos will