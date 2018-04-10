Some Facebook Employees Are Quitting or Asking To Switch Departments Over Ethical Concerns (businessinsider.com) 81
Some dissatisfied Facebook engineers are reportedly attempting to switch divisions to work on Instagram or WhatsApp, rather than continue work on the platform responsible for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to a recent report from the New York Times. An anonymous reader writes: Many believe Facebook should have done more to handle the data responsibly, and the events that followed increased scrutiny against Facebook, reportedly taking a toll on employees working on the platform. Since the news came out, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg have spoken to the media on a few occasions, but it was days before the company commented on the scandal, which it now estimates around 87 million total users affected. Then, a leaked memo from Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth written in 2016 revealed a "growth at all costs" mentality that put Facebook in a position to be held responsible for the situation it's found itself in. As it became evident that Facebook's core product might be to blame, engineers working on it reportedly found it increasingly difficult to stand by what it built.
They're catching shit from their SJW 'friends'.
I'm sure there are many thoughtless morons working for Facebook that _were_ surprised by this. They shouldn't have been, but what can you say, morons.
They still don't get it, they think: It's not that what they were doing was bad, it's that the evil 'Drumpf' people came in and 'used them' and their data for bad things.
Both of you miss the point:
These employees are mid-career and they know full well that lifetime employment is not a thing.
As they grow their vocation, they may have opportunities to move into security or finance or places that just like to have ethical ranks.
ABSOLUTELY correct. Some things look really 'good' on resumes for an amount of time, and some things are going to appear sour. How do you think some employees during the 90's Enron felt? "Oh, you worked... there? Um, we'll call you in a few weeks!" even if they worked in the damn mail room. I know I'd be doing the same exact move if I was in that situation, especially when there's going to be a stigma attached. This isn't the era your Grandpa or Dad worked in; there is no work and employment loyalty.
The words you are looking for are: 'Resume stain'
But I don't think most of these clowns are aware enough to realize it yet. They are just virtue signalling.
_I've_ worked in mortgage banking, not for a broker, a bank...they aren't that picky...Trust me, they did, more than they knew.
Users will not be leaving facebook at any notable impact. You overestimate how much the average user cares about this stuff or even knows about it
What service are they going to endorse? That's the open question....
The next most popular social media platform is twitter and that's not really a plug-in replacement. Google+ could have been a suitable plug-in replacement, except, you know.... it's google, and there's about a next to no chance that they would do anything any differently than facebook did.
When are you going to accept that YOU and YOUR toxic politics are responsible for Trump being elected? We weren't voting for Trump, we were voting to reject YOU.
When are you going to accept that YOU and YOUR toxic politics are responsible for Trump being elected? We weren't voting for Trump, we were voting to reject YOU.
Great. You elected a toxic 'tard that's doing irreparable harm to our nation to counter the vast, VAST minority of liberals that fall into the SJW category? You sir have been fooled by something that's well known to most people. It's called a vocal minority.
What "irreparable harm" is he doing, exactly?
They still don't get it, they think: It's not that what they were doing was bad, it's that the evil 'Drumpf' people came in and 'used them' and their data for bad things.
Obama's campaign did this, with FB's blessing in 2012. https://www.nationalreview.com... [nationalreview.com]
Who of these cared then? (Can we say nobody?)
Not a damned one of them.
It's infantile.
They had NO problem with this data collection and probably bought Zuckerberg's kool-aid ideology hook, line and sinker that they were making the world a better place with proper data analysis. Now they feel that this has become a weaponized technology and they want no part of it. If they REALLY cared about the abuses of data collection and misuse - they would be the ones to most know how to PREVENT and STOP it. They're leaving instead because they're disgusted with what they created.
Re:Is it really ethical or CYA (Score:5, Interesting)
Sugar is added to all kinds of things where it really has no business being.
LOL!
You had a tenuous argument going, but I stayed with it.
Then you threw this out and it all collapsed into a pile of SJW Bullshit.
In Silicon Valley, being the most SJW-infested place on Eath, anything that touches Trump is toxic. When FB is now seen as being directly responsible for the election of Trump, these people found themselves in danger of "never work in this town" by association. They are probably better off putting prison time on their resume that admitting they worked on FB.
False. Money drives SV. If you can code (or whatever), no one gives a crap you are hired. Nobody cares about your politics.
Tell that to James Damore.
Re:Is it really ethical or CYA (Score:5, Informative)
And it didn't even help Trump. It wasn't even used by the campaign.
The only reason anyone cares about this is now because the data helped Trump. It's laughable when you think about it.
You're right, people hate Trump and the thought of helping him turns their stomachs.
Even if they don't personally feel bad about it, being involved in this scandal will look bad on their CVs. If they move to another department they can at least claim (through a lie of omission) to be involved when looking for a new job.
Thinking about it, those departments are probably about to lose some staff anyway, given their new-found devotion to less profitable but ethical behaviour.
Re:Is it really ethical or CYA (Score:5, Informative)
Is this really a move because of ethical reasons. I can't imagine that anyone working at Facebook is surprised by this.
And they were cool with it when it was the Obama campaign scraping the data.
And they were cool with it when it was the Obama campaign scraping the data.
Hi Troll. I see you've reached line item #347 on your list of "Liberal Triggers". This one is pretty weak though. I'd suggest you follow up with #544, which is "Hilary responsible for Benghazi". Good luck!
If it were ethical, I would expect to have seen there resumes on the desk months ago. Right now these people are jumping ship.
That being said. For a lot of employees, it is actually difficult to know when you have crossed the line. Because as employees we get closer to that line slowly, and are rewarded for each we take to waking towards that line. If you are put push back a little bit the Boss normally has a reasonable explanation. Here is a golden age Simpons quote...
Bart: Uh, say, are you guys crooks?
Fat Tony: Bart, um, is it wrong to steal a loaf of bread to feed your starving family?
Bart: No.
Fat Tony: Well, suppose you got a large starving family. Is it wrong to steal a truckload of bread to feed them?
Bart: Uh uh.
Fat Tony: And, what if your family don't like bread? They like...cigarettes?
Bart: I guess that's okay.
Fat Tony: Now, what if instead of giving them away, you sold them at a price that was practically giving them away. Would that be a crime, Bart?
Bart: Hell, no!
Fat Tony: Enjoy your gift.
However they had crossed the line,
Why make sure everyone knows? Oh yeah, virtue signalling FTW
Auschwitz guards (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Auschwitz guards (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Auschwitz guards (Score:5, Insightful)
They didn't care as long as it was for "progressive causes" and "progressive candidates": government healthcare, government retirement programs, a healthy middle class, breaking up big corporations, high taxes on capital gains, eminent domain, value-based compensation, etc. You know, mostly what those early 20th century progressives wanted [wikipedia.org]. And just like their predecessor
These people do realize... (Score:5, Insightful)
... that Facebook's entire business model is based on collecting, using, and selling data and metadata about people?
This sudden appearance of embracing moral behavior and ethics would be hilarious if it wasn't so pathetically self serving and so hypocritically self righteous as to be nauseating.
Fuckerberg 2020 (Score:1)
Vote Kram Buckerzerg in 2020!
It's very telling (Score:5, Insightful)
How Slashdot and others keep referring to this as the "Cambridge Analytics scandal" as if Facebook's business model is only wrong when one side takes advantage of it.
How Slashdot and others keep referring to this as the "Cambridge Analytics scandal" as if Facebook's business model is only wrong when one side takes advantage of it.
Because the "wrong" side took advantage of it.
How Slashdot and others keep referring to this as the "Cambridge Analytics scandal" as if Facebook's business model is only wrong when one side takes advantage of it.
You speak truth! https://www.nationalreview.com... [nationalreview.com]
Indeed it is a very selective outrage.
The lever pullers, the 'trending' curators and the talking points writers have decided Facebook is problematic for supplying voter data to the enemy. You aren't going to find Google doing that, and Facebook is either with them, or against them.
How is whatsapp better?? (Score:2, Interesting)
I had a WhatsApp chat with my friend about news analysis software which I have not done anything with for years, and 30 minutes later I was seeing Facebook ads for news analysis software.
So Facebook is scanning my end to end encrypted chats, which is considerably worse than finding out I love gun toting puppy dogs.
How did they not know this? (Score:3)
The summary says it all (Score:2)
"Facebook's core product might be to blame"
Well, when something is free, YOU are the product. Ergo, YOU are to blame.
"Hacking" the Election (Score:2)
It's important to remember that Facebook's algorithm had a far greater impact on the outcome of the election than any Russian troll accounts did.
It's time the FEC demanded discovery of Facebook's feed-display algorithm and make it public for all academics to scrutinize and criticize, for the survival of the Republic.
I'm sure they'll get right on this after they finish prosecuting for the hacking of the Democratic Primary by the DNC. I'm still astonished the Berners didn't riot.
Now back to your regularly sc
Facebook had ZERO to do with the outcome of the election. Not one Trump voter in the country is now thinking to themselves "wow, Facebook tricked me into voting for Trump!". All of these BS excuses are nothing but delusions to avoid facing the reality of being rejected.
Facebook had ZERO to do with the outcome of the election. Not one Trump voter in the country is now thinking to themselves "wow, Facebook tricked me into voting for Trump!". All of these BS excuses are nothing but delusions to avoid facing the reality of being rejected.
Not one person in the US thinks, wow that Pepsi commercial made me want to drink a Pepsi. Yet people do drink Pepsi, and Pepsi continues to advertise.
No one thinks they're being influenced by ads, or political propaganda. Everyone thinks they're above that, but here's a secret: you are influenced by ads. You're at a store all it has is Pepsi, Coke, or Smith's off-brand cola and you want a cola... odds are very high you pick a Pepsi or a Coke because you're familiar with them- or if you do buy a Smith's
Employee's quitting = Looking out for #1 (Score:1)
Are these employee's now just moving? How many years have they been working there and just now realize how FB uses personal data? Is it they didn't mind how the data was used if they believed in the ends it was used for?
All of this could be true, but in the end they are looking out for number 1: Themselves. If you've worked in the Tech sector, you can see the end coming. The rats start abandoning ship first, or employees if you will. This is also a smart move as the company will put the blame on the
I have never had a Facebook account and think the whole idea of a global gossip site is asinine... but could we PLEASE stop treating any little piece of crap about Facebook as news? All this FUD is pissing me of and consume electrons that could be used to transit real news.
I'm not on facebook either. I think it's asinine too. HOWEVER, when an organization has over a billion users worldwide, and over 50% of the US voting age population, it becomes newsworthy. Facebook directly impacts most voting Americans. Indirectly, they have data on all Americans. They are a major player in advertising, broadcasting, and news distribution and data collection.
It's naïve to think that they don't matter just because you don't use them.
they only care because they got caught. (Score:2)
they probably should've been concerned when they were actively doing this.. it's a little late to develop a conscience.
WhatsApp is even less secure (Score:1)
But, hey, jump ship while it's sinking to another ship with bigger holes in it if you want to.
You do realize where we get our intel from, right?