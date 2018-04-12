Trump Proposes Rejoining Trans-Pacific Partnership (nytimes.com) 79
According to The New York Times, "President Trump told a gathering of farm state lawmakers and governors on Thursday morning that he was directing his advisers to look into rejoining the multicountry trade deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source)." The TPP was a contentious issue during the 2016 presidential election as both Democrats and Republicans attacked it. After signaling during the election that he would pull out of the trade deal "on day one" of his presidency, Trump followed through with his plans. From the report: Rejoining the 11-country pact could be a significant change in fortune for many American industries that stood to benefit from the trade agreement's favorable terms and Republican lawmakers who supported the pact. The deal, which was negotiated by the Obama administration, was largely viewed as a tool to prod China into making the type of economic reforms that the United States and others have long wanted. Both Democrats and Republicans attacked the deal during the president campaign, but many business leaders were disappointed when Mr. Trump withdrew from the agreement, arguing that the United States would end up with less favorable terms attempting to broker an array of individual trade pacts and that scrapping the deal would empower China.
Mr. Trump's decision to reconsider the deal comes as the White House tries to find ways to protect the agriculture sector, which could be badly damaged by the president's trade approach. The risk of an escalating trade war with China has panicked American farmers and ranchers, who send many of their products abroad. China has responded to Mr. Trump's threat of tariffs on as much as $150 billion worth of Chinese goods by placing its own tariffs on American pork, and threatening taxes on soybeans, sorghum, corn and beef. Many American agriculturalists maintain that the easiest way to help them is to avoid a trade war with China in the first place. And many economists say the best way to combat a rising China and pressure it to open its market is through multilateral trade deals like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which create favorable trading terms for participants.
He thought that he could do better deals with each country individually. But those countries prefer a collective deal like TTP, because it stops one country making big demands.
In other words, they like TTP because it protects them from crappy, one sided Trump-style deals.
Trump seems to have realised this.
What stronger coalition in the Pacific would you want beyond S. Korea/Japan/Australia/Taiwan?
They should say that the US can come back into the TPP but only into the deal as it currently stands (i.e. the one that everyone else agreed to after removing a bunch of stuff that only really benefited a bunch of big US corporations)
Still trying to understand why this is on slashdot. News for financial wonks?
The TPP comes with plenty of technology-related changes as well, especially in the realm of copyright law and copyright protection.
This is why I don't worry about President Trump if the democrats recover the house (and in in the unlikely event they recover the senate too).
He will immediately throw the republican party under the bus to join the winning side.
He has no principles except, "Make money for Trump", "Avoid russia revealing whatever it is they have on Trump", and "Have affairs with women who look like Ivanka as long as I can get it up."
It's worth noting that Trump is has declined to accept a salary while being president.
So.... uhmmm... no.
No arguments agains your other points, however.
That cost wouldn't come out of the presidential salary, so again... it's still money he's chosen to not get.
How much disregard he has for other people's money is beside the point... if all he really cared about was money, he'd still be drawing the president's salary in addition to all of the other benefits he receives as president.
I'm not suggesting that Trump needs the salary in any way, or that it even represents a significant sacrifice on his part to give it up.... I'm saying that if all he actually care about was getting money for himself, then he clearly would not have declined to accept a salary, however small it might be compared to other revenue streams.
He doesn''t stand to make any *more* money than he already would have by refusing a salary, so the accusation that he's only doing this for the money doesn't make any sense
Both Democrats and Republicans attacked the deal during the president campaign, but many business leaders were disappointed when Mr. Trump withdrew from agreement
Try English, BeauHD.
What happens when you can't read a page of text (Score:4, Interesting)
"Trump said he likes his briefings short, ideally one-page if it's in writing. "I like bullets or I like as little as possible. I don't need, you know, 200-page reports on something that can be handled on a page. That I can tell you."
Yes everyone with a brain knew that and also knew it would have had little impact on the US economy but that it's purpose was to bond all those asian nations to the US economy rather than make them client states of China.
But there's a lot of people that just heard free trade and didn't want it because they KNEW free trade was bad bad bad. These people don't care about facts or logical arguments, they just didn't want free trade and Trump promised them he was against free trade.
Now we see someone has apparen
Except he can't just backtrack, he needs the other countries to make some big sounding concession or change to the deal, and I doubt he has the international political capital or deal-making skills to pull that off.
I love... (Score:3)
...how he thinks the other 11 countries, who went ahead without the US and have completed a deal of their own, are going to suddenly reopen negotiations just because he wants them to.
Well here's the fucking shocker, everyone else went "USA Last".
If anything, lets make it a competitive bid between the USA and China, the other TPPA signatories also believe "No deal is better than a bad deal" so they may as well get the best deal they can which will mean the USA loosing a lot of ground on what the previous agreement could have been. So NO, you can no longer give huge subsidies to your agricultural industry, no copyright can not get longer, nor can patents, etc etc
We'll see (Score:1)
You can never predict, from week to week, what his position on something will be. So before we all overreact - either in favor, or against - let's see if this actually is a sign his position is changing, or just another off-the-cuff remark his assistants will be walking back in the next few days.
Hahahahahaha why? (Score:1)
What possible leverage could the US possibly have to re-join the TPP after Trump exited it with such fanfare?
What possible leverage could the US possibly have to re-join the TPP after Trump exited it with such fanfare?
But if we don't let the US back in, how will Trump howl and scream how unfair it is to American workers and pull out of it again next month?
Do we need leverage to join an existing treaty? We'd need leverage to renegotiate, of course, but it's likely we could just step into the treaty actually signed.
TPP vs CPTPP (Score:5, Interesting)
However my concern was about the IP chapter of the provisions, which the EFF (among others) took a firm stance against [eff.org].
However since the US pulled out of the TPP the remaining countries had to negotiate a new treaty, the "Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership", or CPTPP.
At first glance [eff.org] it seems like most of the offensive portions on IP law were removed from the CPTPP. (Which isn't that surprising, since most of those items were favored by the large media conglomerates located in the US, and with the US out of the deal they probably no longer had a strong champion.)
_If_ that is indeed true, and _if_ the negotiations necessary for the US to join wouldn't involve reinstating those terms, i would tentatively be in favor of this, but it wouldn't break my heart if Trump flip-flops on the issue again or the other signatories no longer have any interest in letting the US in.
I actually read, not the full TPP treaty, but the executive summaries for each section of the treaty, which was still a lot of reading but possible for a person to do in his spare time over a couple of weeks.
The treaty was a mixed bag, but which parts you consider good or bad depended on where you stood on things like environmental and labor protections, vs. things like stricter intellectual property rules. Take out the stricter IP rules and the treaty looks a lot better to a lot of people.
Now one thing th
Close to the edge (Score:1)
I'm liking the new completely unhinged, pants-shitting crazy Donald Trump. It's like watching John Belushi's last films. You knew he wasn't going to last much longer, and nothing could be done to save him from himself, but it was going to be an entertaining ride down to the end.
For example, yesterday Trump tweeted out this:
Like a thief in the night (Score:2)
Dude, you literally said, "the missiles are coming". WTF?
I wasn't aware of any substantive limits that the English phrase "are coming" places on time frame. The one time limit I can think of is based on when the President would lose authority to act on this threat, namely January 2021. Thus the President was technically correct (the best kind of correct). One might liken the missiles of the US Armed Forces to the unpredictable "thief in the night" [wikipedia.org] that Paul of Tarsus mentioned in his first letter to the congregation at Thessaloniki.
So now the President of the United States is cutting promos for Hannity.
This is just the best.
The Hannity promo was to promote a program that did a hit job on Mueller. But of course Trump would never admit to that.