Trump Orders Audit of Postal Service After Suggesting Amazon Is To Blame For Their Troubles (politico.com) 102
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Politico: President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Postal Service to undergo an audit Thursday evening, a move that comes after president's repeated claims that Amazon is fleecing the USPS through alleged unfair business practices. "The USPS is on an unsustainable financial path and must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout," reads the executive order Trump issued shortly before 9 p.m. While not explicitly mentioned in the order, the president has hammered e-commerce giant Amazon in recent weeks and alleged that the company and its CEO Jeff Bezos are driving the USPS into the ground. "I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy," Trump wrote on Twitter on April 3. "Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer." According to the executive order, a task force comprise of top officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who would chair the group, will lead the investigation into the USPS' finances and will be required to issue recommendations and a final report no later than early August.
Pension (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Does the USPS pay real estate tax? No.
Does the USPS pay market rent for the property used? No.
Does the USPS pay the water and sewage?
Does the USPS pay the tax on their electricity. (Take a look at the tax on your electric bill.)
Re:Pension (Score:5, Insightful)
Is the USPS a private for-profit company? No.
The real reason Republicans want to kill this quasi-public, self-funding agency is
because they can't make money (off the little guy) by buying stock in it and sucking
profits out through a golden straw. How dare the common man have a reliable
way to deliver mail that doesn't pay for their yachts?
Re: (Score:2)
Is the USPS a private for-profit company? No.
The real reason Republicans want to kill this quasi-public, self-funding agency is because they can't make money (off the little guy) by buying stock in it and sucking profits out through a golden straw. How dare the common man have a reliable way to deliver mail that doesn't pay for their yachts?
Holy cow, you actually believe that stuff, don't you?
The Dem millionaire politicians, of course, all made their loot by farming (organic, of course!) unicorn poop.
What about your local religious institute? (Score:1)
It's a cheap public service that doesn't add to the deficit.
Re:Pension (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, it has been established the USPS's biggest problem is their need to pre-fund all their pensions for the next 75 years. There's also an established Republican desire to privatize USPS, probably so some private equity firm can suck that pension fund dry and discard the useless husk. If you want to preserve the USPS, get ready to fight to defend it.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, it has been established the USPS's biggest problem is their need to pre-fund all their pensions for the next 75 years.
Oh the horror, being fiscally responsible.
Many of the pubic sector retirement plans are ponzi schemes that are in the process of unraveling. They are paying out retirements now with money the is being paid into the system. That's not sustainable, it puts millions at risk, and puts taxpayers on the hook for someone else's retirement. All retirement plans should be prepaid/invested. That's the responsible thing to do.
And I say this as a person who recently made the move from the private sector to the publ
Re: Pension (Score:2)
Oh the horror, being fiscally responsible.
How cute. No one, and I mean no one, pre-funds their pension fund 75 years out, it's not rational.
Let's try this - why don't you go down to your local school board and get them to pre-fund their pension 75 years out, just like the USPS? Why not, according to you it is merely being 'fiscally responsible'?
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
I've given up trying to get people to understand this. Let the Republicans and anarcho-libertarians burn it all down. Destroy the USPS, destroy the VA, bring on the enforced segregation, bring on the genocide, bring on the mass graves, bring on the medical bankruptcy, bring on the debtors prisons, cut infrastructure/education/public spending to zero, cut corporate taxes to zero, and hike taxes on the lower and impoverished classes to 50% or more. Give them everything they want. It's what we are now and we a
Re: Pension (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Besides abortions - which the democrats are the ones for - what genocide are you talking about? And that doesn't leave mass graves since the bodies are either sold or disposed of as "medical waste".
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit. I'm a democrat and I've never met a democrat that is "for abortion". It is a ridiculous statement. Abortion is a terrible choice for a women to have to make, but we believe that it is her choice.
That would be for abortion
I find it absurd that republicans want to force people to have babies and don't want to provide health care, food, education or an living wage for the parents.
The rebulicans are not directly hiring many people so I'm not sure how they are denying a living wage for parents? Or are you one of those that think every job that employees someone should be required to support a family if they decide to hire someone?
And the "kill a baby" because they are expense argument is insane.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Trump bloody hates Bezos because he owns the Washington Post, which regularly publishes factual information.
Fixed that for you.
Re: Pension (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Post is pretty good with facts. They also have a strong anti-Trump bias. Most reasonable people do, but papers are supposed to attempt unbiased reporting. If they are trying, they suck at it.
Re: Pension (Score:2)
It's pretty clear who's subsidizing who.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
It's not that low.
Pre-sorting saves about $0.06 each on first class mail.
You can save another $0.15 going with lower class (standard) mail, but it can't contain a personal communication (even when a company does it) because they don't really out much effort into time or making certain someone gets it.
For that $0.06 discount, they are gaurenteed the address is good too, and that gaurenteed that their machines can read the address.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really, it spent about $60B/y in the last 10 years and lent another $15B from the government, it hasn't paid its pension fund in about a decade which only grows their debt, their fleet is a good decade or two old.
Sure if it didn't have to keep its pension fund around, it could take that and spend it like every other for-profit company on the verge of bankruptcy, luckily for the workers, nobody has been able to legally raid those funds although the interest on that fund is not going into the fund either.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The criticism that they did it too fast is fair (10 years), but the change was absolutely justified and should be extended to the rest of government. Private companies have not been able to promise unfunded pensions for decades - it's a moral issue that the government is allowed to continue this practice. If you want to promise people future benefits, then actually fund those promises. Otherwise you are simply burdening your children with future obligations, and making no guarantee that they will keep your
Re: (Score:3)
Probably, but it is more that Bezos owns a news paper that doesn't suck up to him. He will let the country fail, just as long as people are telling him how good he is.
Re: (Score:2)
Someone is mighty jealous of Bezos net worth.
Unlike Trump, Bezos is a real billionaire. Trump actually has a net negative net worth, but he considers the "Trump" brand as an asset worth billions. The reason Trump doesn't want his income tax statements public is that he lives off borrowed money and doesn't pay taxes because he technically doesn't earn any money.
he's probably right (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
I think the moon is made out of cheese. We should audit NASA while we're at it.
Do the reasons actually matter? (Score:4, Insightful)
But for tall the wrong reasons. I think Amazon is the only thing keeping the USPS from insolvency. It's probably a good idea to look into why they're both broke and bad at their job.
I rather suspect that he has access to really good base information on the subject, while we are all relegated to commenting on news articles (that have to make money by with selling shock and outrage).
Also, he has at least some familiarity and ability with finance, unlike many other politicians.
In any event, lets assume he's bumbling into a subject which we've identified as a problem for many years. He might accidentally find an actual problem, and in his awkward, inept way come up with a plan for a solution that (over a couple of years) solves the problem.
Or he might decide there's really no problem there, and the matter will fade from public memory.
In any case, it's probably good that someone is looking into the problem in the first place.
Re: Do the reasons actually matter? (Score:1)
The problem is they were forced to prefund all pensions for 75 years. It kind of takes a while to do that, since they have to get approval to adjust prices, etc.
But I'm sure Mr Bankrupt will fix them.
"Fix."
Re:Do the reasons actually matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm sure he has access to more information about USPS than the rest of us. I'm also sure he's not looking at that information because it would require reading, which he is apparently unwilling to do. He is most likely basing his complaints about USPS on his personal grudge against Jeff Bezos and some misinformation he heard on Fox News, since personal grudges and TV propaganda are the same tools he uses to make all his other decisions.
Re:Do the reasons actually matter? (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm sure he has access to more information about USPS than the rest of us. I'm also sure he's not looking at that information because it would require reading, which he is apparently unwilling to do. He is most likely basing his complaints about USPS on his personal grudge against Jeff Bezos and some misinformation he heard on Fox News, since personal grudges and TV propaganda are the same tools he uses to make all his other decisions.
But rather than ever admit he's wrong he will make up false facts and spend the remaining two and a half years of his presidency bashing Amazon.
Re: (Score:1)
He might accidentally find an actual problem, and in his awkward, inept way come up with a plan for a solution that (over a couple of years) solves the problem.
Yeah, he'll hire John Ratzenberger who played the postman on Cheers to turn it around. Or some Fox News commentator to do it.
Trump's business knowledge is greatly overstated.
Re: (Score:2)
While it's logically true that he should have access:
1. He's on record as refusing to read anything complex, stating publicly he avoids anything that's more than a page long and doesn't have a small number of bullet points.
2. If he had information that Amazon was fleecing the Post Office, he wouldn't be
Re: (Score:2)
I rather suspect that he has access to really good base information on the subject,
He has access to great information and even expert advice on many topics. Based on his behaviour, this doesn't actually seem to affect many of his decisions.
Also, he has at least some familiarity and ability with finance, unlike many other politicians.
Which is completely irrelevant since the only politician involved is Trump, who has a personal grudge against Amazon.
In any event, lets assume he's bumbling into a subject which we've identified as a problem for many years.
Traditional postal revenue has declined for years. Package delivery is probably one of the major things propping it up. If prices need to be adjusted, then adjust prices. People who work at USPS would probably be the best qualified to hav
Re: (Score:2)
It's probably a good idea to look into why they're both broke and bad at their job.
Everybody knows the answer to that. They were a government service, supported by tax dollars with all the civil service rules to follow and all the benefits of being unionized government employees (infinite cash available). When it was spun off, the cow stopped giving milk but the USPS couldn't adapt to being run like a private business.
Re: he's probably right (Score:2)
I think Amazon is the only thing keeping the USPS from insolvency.
I'm afraid "think" simply isn't the right word.
Re: (Score:2)
Universal Postal Union (Score:2)
Useless without Congress (Score:2, Insightful)
For some reason, Congress will not allow the USPS to use GAAP for their pension and healthcare obligations which make the USPS look like it is in the red. It is actually a well-run amortization that by normal metrics is revenue neutral.
peer-to-peer package delivery (Score:2)
It is hard to crunch the exact numbers, but I am in the camp that Amazon helps the USPS stay afloat, by giving them something to do. The way the USPS is structured government control but technically independent, there is not way there they can turn a profit.
That said, this is just going to push Bezos to implement his Uber/Lyft delivery even quicker. I've seen those white van of Amazon, tossing packages on my door stop, taking a picture, sprinting back to their van, and speeding off to their next drop.
What d
Re: (Score:2)
Not only this, but they're logistics suck.
Ordered something and did next day delivery to an Amazon store as I needed the part for a repair and no one locally had it. The site said it would be there by 8pm, although I was hoping it would arrive sooner as the store is in the town I work in, where as I live 40 minutes away and it was to be delivered on a Friday.
Long store short, 8:03pm hit before Amazon updated that my package was delayed by the carrier but they couldn't give a why, even though the status in t
Re: (Score:2)
Not only this, but they're logistics suck.
Ordered something and did next day delivery to an Amazon store as I needed the part for a repair and no one locally had it. The site said it would be there by 8pm, although I was hoping it would arrive sooner as the store is in the town I work in, where as I live 40 minutes away and it was to be delivered on a Friday.
Long store short, 8:03pm hit before Amazon updated that my package was delayed by the carrier but they couldn't give a why, even though the status in the app said the package had been delivered to the carrier. It updated my delivery to be "Monday to Wednesday". I called Amazon to complain as I paid the extra for the next day. They refunded that cost and I asked how they didn't know when it would arrive as THEY are the carrier. They said it would be there Tuesday. Guess what arrived over the weekend (I can't remember now if it showed up Saturday or Sunday).
Amazon's Logistics/delivery service (or whoever they contract out to and slap that label on) is utter crap.
I tried the Amazon Prime free month thing over xmas-time. Was very dissatisfied with it. Over half the prime shipping they sent me took longer than the two days they promised at the electronic check-out. (Probably due to being the busiest shipping time of the year...) that's the only time I've really been dissatisfied by Amazon. The extra day (or two days for one package) delay in Prime shipping wasn't a big deal, I didn't need it then, but it didn't bode well for the free-trial, and bothered me tha
Re: (Score:2)
Put it in the Amazon cloud.
Sure about that? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's a pretty frickin thin "second side" to the story. Downright ridiculous, actually.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
He didn't deny them which you would know if you read things before responding.
Re: (Score:2)
You are right, the USPS seems to receive subsidies (according to that article).
BUT: these subsidies are given regardless of whether it makes a profit or not. The difference between what the POTUS says and reality is that he says that the LOSSES of the USPS are paid for by the tax-payers. This is not the case. The (indirect) subsidies mentioned in the article are given to the USPS regardless of which customer they server, whether they make a profit or loss.
In exchange, the USPS is obligated to deliver mail t
Cost of Audit? (Score:1)
If there is anything found will it be less than the total cost of the audit?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, as long as you're not receiving anything, I can see how you think FedEx, UPS or (especially) DHL are superior to the postal service...
Don't they pay postage? (Score:2)
"I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy," Trump wrote on Twitter on April 3. "Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer."
I'm confused. Doesn't Amazon pay for the postage on the packages it ships? I would assume they do. If so, how are they not paying these costs? And isn't the purpose of the Post Office to be a "delivery boy"? What's going on here?
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
They (Amazon) do pay. Trump is (or was) apparently under the impression that selecting "Free Shipping" for your purchases from Amazon meant that the Post Office didn't get any money for delivering that package.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but they're paying a LOT less than what regular folks pay. The postal office rates for the rest of us are set up not to make a huge profit but also not to make a huge loss, Amazon and others have been able to 'negotiate' lower rates than that with the only chip that Amazon and co has to put up is: well, if you don't take our packages, you have to lay off 10-20% of your workforce - now take the packages and lend some money from the government to pay for it ($15B in the last decade according to their own
Re: (Score:1)
I worked for FedEx Office for a number of years. So, in addition to running copies and such, I also had to process packages that customers dropped off at our store.
Guess what? FedEx offers deep discounts too, depending on how much you ship. There was a guy who came in once or twice a week just during my shifts who was sending multiple packages each time. And his discount was something like 20%.
Hell, as an employee, I could get a 75% discount on anything I shipped via FedEx.
My point is, the Post Office is ha
Re: (Score:2)
Erm...
If you're giving large companies that use your service a discount on your service that means you can't profit from them... YOU'RE the idiot. Not them. Raise the prices.
Fact is, though, that it's just not true. At best, they can't compete with others offering the same service for a lower price. Again - YOU'RE the idiot, if you're unable to compete, USPS.
If the only alternative is layoffs (which is bollocks, but let's roll with it)? Guess what... you're already on the knife-edge. If the alternativ
can't blame Amazon for everything (Score:2)
anyone care to wager? (Score:1)
what do we think the odds are that the audit will come back saying "the USPS has a massive pension they are required to fund, fixed infrastructure and payroll costs, and declining revenue due to the prevalence of digital technology supplanting many of their services." versus coming back "Jeff Bezos is actually a secret Chinese agent working for the deep state to import Mexican rapists and their families into the country illegally to spread fake news."?
What? (Score:2)
In other news, Amazon is using Starbucks as their coffee boy, Seattle City Light as their electricity bitch, and various product manufacturers as their production slaves.
Art of the Deal? (Score:3)
Seems strange that a guy who has claimed previously that he's "The Best" at making good deals, and has suggested that those who fail to make good deals are stupid, would beat up Amazon for making a
... good deal !
So while the postal service needs an overhaul in this modern world I have to doubt the motivation. UPS and FedEx are doing terrific due to online orders. So hasn't the postal service benefited as well? Could it be they were last to offer Tracking of packages? Had mandates that conflicted with growth? Didn't invest and see the future?
It is a gov't service. So it runs rain or shine. Where as business can change and decide what markets they want to service.