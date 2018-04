YouTube Is Littered With Mass-Produced Videos Made By Automated Bots

A report via Hacker Noon sheds some light on the practice of using bots to mass-produce videos for YouTube . The YouTube channel Breaking News Today , for example, constantly generates new videos from recent news sources, and posts as often as every few minutes. You can tell the videos are bot-produced because they always start off with a cringe-worthy 80's style intro, followed by a robotic voiceover and floating low quality images. From the report:There are few solutions to deal with this new type of fully automated plagiarism. While you can certainly down vote the videos and report them to YouTube if the uploader is infringing on your copyright, they will likely stay online for days racking up views and revenue before any action is taken. There's also no reason why the videos couldn't be uploaded to separate channels to fly under YouTube's radar.