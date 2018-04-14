Firms Relabelling Low-Skilled Jobs As Apprenticeships, Says Report (bbc.com) 21
Fast food giants, coffee shops and retailers are relabelling low-skilled jobs as apprenticeships and gaining subsidies for training, a report says. BBC: The study by centre-right think tank Reform says many firms have rebranded existing roles after being obliged to contribute cash to on-the-job training. It adds that 40% of government-approved apprenticeship standards do not meet a traditional definition of them. The government says "quality" is at the heart of its apprenticeship reforms. As part of the changes, it introduced an apprenticeship levy on organisations paying more than $4.3m in salaries a year. They have to pay 0.5% of their wages total into a "digital account" held by HMRC. They then "spend" these contributions on apprenticeship training delivered by registered providers. They can also get back up to 90% of the cost of training. But they are also entitled to pay apprentices lower than the standard minimum wage.
If this article didn't make sense, here's why: In America, apprenticeships are generally the realm of blue collar trades.
In the UK, this is true, however they also broadly include it to also mean "paid internship for office jobs".
Why? Probably the same reason a boot is a trunk, the letter U is sprinkled everywhere, and beer is served at room temp (not bad)
/Giorgio A. Tsoukalos meme hands saying "England".
This isn't a problem in America because of the word apprenticeship's association with blue collarwork.
I hire a high school student to mow my lawn
I hire another high school student to babysit my children
Where and how to apply for government subsidies for both of my apprentices?
Renaming
In your application for government subsidies, do identify the person who mow your lawn as "Botanic Lifecycle Specialist" and the one who takes care of your children as "Child Development Specialist"
That way you can claim big subsidies from the government
Fact of life: People will do what you pay them to do, not what you think you are paying them to do.
When I was a kid, my dad offered to pay me 2 cents for every dandylion I removed from the lawn. So I gathered plenty of dandylion seeds and scattered them on the lawn.
The term apprenticeship carries with it the connotation of being a structured hands-on learning period after which the former apprentice could expect to enter a well paying trade, like plumber or electrician. An alternative to a university degree, but usually accompanied by some kind of community-college style education.
This sounds to me like a once proud word being stripped of its value to defraud the young and make the government look like they are training the next generation. Who can blame businesses for taking advantage of the process, this would never happen in Germany
Except it does happen in Germany. Apprentices and vocational students are often enough used like cheap (and ultimately disposable) workers with the companies providing only as much training as absolutely necessary.
We Germans all too happily adopt bad American habits.
Are apprenticeships not regulated in Germany? In North America, apprenticeships are regulated either by the province, or the state. The definition of "what is an apprenticeship" is clear as well, you can't go making up new definition of it because apprenticeships themselves have very specific rules and laws regarding it. Sure, you can get away paying an apprentice $2.20/hr(rate I was paid back in the 90's) when the min. wage was $6.85. That's 100% legal, but those hours I worked were also transferable to
That's what they said about cheating on emissions tests.
My company works in IT, and we have trained a number of apprentices over the years, most of whom did very well. This was more than just intern-ship - the training that they underwent was quite intensive and rigorous. But then, I've often thought of Software Development (for instance) as a craft skill.
As to white collar apprentices, wasn
It's just another employment scam. The government puts immense pressure on young people to do work, any work, and people take advantage of that with fake jobs.
Don't worry it is not just the CEOs people right down to the drug dealer who kills the competition or the student who cheats on an exam, or the homeless guy who has a sign need money for food and then gets whiskey.
In any case I would like a no-compromise complete-fairness-for-everyone solution, and can'd find any.
Instead of whining that it doesn't exist, why don't you create it yourself? Go start a company that pays above market wages, charges below market prices, and spends nothing on any advertising that may annoy someone. Then please come back here and tell us how it worked out. Good luck.
I don't think they're evil but only because I don't think that word has any real meaning.
I think many are led by a psychopath or have a one actively moving up the ranks on their way to the top. The promotion structure of most corporations, not unlike feudal Europe, actively selects for psychopaths.
Serfdom. Maybe the "Firms" could just provide a nice thatched hut and some gruel as pay...
Law passed that charges companies money if they don't have enough jobs called "apprenticeships". Companies respond by retitling arbitrary jobs "apprenticeships". How surprising.