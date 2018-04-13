Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Books Google

Google's New Book Search Deals in Ideas, Not Keywords (axios.com)

Posted by msmash from the interesting-moves dept.
A new Google project called called "Talk to Books" provides answers to questions by drawing on a library of more than 100,000 books. From a report: Tech pioneer Ray Kurzweil debuted the project at the TED conference in Vancouver, and explained that it differs from traditional search by relying on semantics rather than keywords. Keyword search is great when you're hunting down a specific piece of information, but Google -- and digital technology in general -- still has a long way to go when it comes to connecting ideas and answering questions with complete thoughts.

Google's New Book Search Deals in Ideas, Not Keywords More | Reply

Google's New Book Search Deals in Ideas, Not Keywords

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

You can not win the game, and you are not allowed to stop playing. -- The Third Law Of Thermodynamics

Close