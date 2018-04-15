Netflix CEO: Why Even $8 Billion Investment in Content Isn't Enough

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Netflix expects to spend about $8 billion on content this year. For Hollywood studios, that's a reasonable figure. But for Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, it's not enough. From a report: The company is competing against a range of traditional entertainment companies around the globe, and of course, against the need to work, sleep and do other things. Speaking at TED in Vancouver, Hastings noted that $8 billion is about what Disney spends. "That's spread globally," he said. "It's not as much as it sounds." Hastings noted that House of Cards wasn't really the company's first effort at original content. It had tried back in the days when it was still mailing out DVDs. "It didn't work out because we were sub-scale," he said.

  • would forget about Adam Sandler and swear to never create any content with Musical Contests, Batchelor* shows, or "deep hitting" news stories, they can save money and grow viewership.

  • >It had tried back in the days when it was still mailing out DVDs

    Um, newsflash. The DVD/Bluray service has never ended. It is still quite popular, and the ONLY way to go if you want any choice in movies from Netflix (or if you have little or metered Internet).

    "Iconic since 1998. Celebrate 20 years of movies in your mailbox with behind-the-scenes videos, great movie recommendations, fun trivia, and the chance to win." http://dvd.netflix.com/ [netflix.com]

