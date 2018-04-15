Netflix CEO: Why Even $8 Billion Investment in Content Isn't Enough (axios.com) 16
Netflix expects to spend about $8 billion on content this year. For Hollywood studios, that's a reasonable figure. But for Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, it's not enough. From a report: The company is competing against a range of traditional entertainment companies around the globe, and of course, against the need to work, sleep and do other things. Speaking at TED in Vancouver, Hastings noted that $8 billion is about what Disney spends. "That's spread globally," he said. "It's not as much as it sounds." Hastings noted that House of Cards wasn't really the company's first effort at original content. It had tried back in the days when it was still mailing out DVDs. "It didn't work out because we were sub-scale," he said.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh, come on. What about "Altered Carbon", to name thing? Disney, to my dismay, managed to produce the most disappointing Star Wars movie to date.
Re: (Score:2)
How much do HBO invest because they've consistently produced watchable "content". Netflix, Disney... not really.
I don't know though their revenue is about $2 billion.
Note that HBO and Netflix have very different models, HBO is an add-on to an existing cable package. They aren't looking for mildly watchable content that's just good enough to temporarily distract you from the existential horror of your life after you finish dinner, they need to produce really high quality content so people who already have TV with a bunch of watchable content will go out of their way to purchase HBO with those awesome shows they want t
Quality does matter more... (Score:2)
How much do HBO invest because they've consistently produced watchable "content". Netflix, Disney... not really.
Yeah, how much you actually spend on the thing has no direct relationship with how much money it makes. (See: Cutthroat Island, any one of the many enjoyable B-movies.) What you want is to spend the money well, on things people will actually want to see--throwing more money at a bad project will not actually help anything, unless the only thing that is wrong is it being painfully obvious that the budget for some key element is in the "~$5 found in a couch" region.
If Netflix (Score:2)
would forget about Adam Sandler and swear to never create any content with Musical Contests, Batchelor* shows, or "deep hitting" news stories, they can save money and grow viewership.
DVD (Score:2)
>It had tried back in the days when it was still mailing out DVDs
Um, newsflash. The DVD/Bluray service has never ended. It is still quite popular, and the ONLY way to go if you want any choice in movies from Netflix (or if you have little or metered Internet).
"Iconic since 1998. Celebrate 20 years of movies in your mailbox with behind-the-scenes videos, great movie recommendations, fun trivia, and the chance to win." http://dvd.netflix.com/ [netflix.com]