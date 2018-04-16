US Bans American Companies From Selling To Chinese Electronics Maker ZTE (reuters.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a report: The U.S. Department of Commerce is banning American companies from selling components to leading Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp for seven years for violating the terms of a sanctions violation case, U.S. officials said on Monday. The Chinese company, which sells smartphones in the United States, pleaded guilty last year in federal court in Texas for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions by illegally shipping U.S. goods and technology to Iran. It paid $890 million in fines and penalties, with an additional penalty of $300 million that could be imposed. As part of the agreement, Shenzhen-based ZTE Corp promised to dismiss four senior employees and discipline 35 others by either reducing their bonuses or reprimanding them, senior Commerce Department officials told Reuters.
The Chinese now have a fledgling petro-Yuan. The USA should be ostensibly "nice" to China for a change. Things like sanctions only make a country as large and resourceful as China stronger in the long run. And with Chinese companies, it requires only the sleight of hand to rename a company and bypass such sanctions. The last thing that they will put up with is losing sales, and the second-to-last is changing their business practices.
The enemy of your enemy is not always your friend.
My ZTE phone has given me four years of good service. Three of those in my pocket and the last year as an Android development device.
My current phone? A $500 Xioami that one of my clients bought me as a thankyou (the boss was buying one for himself and he bought one for me, too).
If it wasn't for that I'd probably still be carrying the ZTE around.
And Saudi Arabia. There's a multi-party power struggle going on in that region of the world, with active fighting in Yemen and Syria.