State-Sponsored Russian Hackers Actively Seeking To Hijack Essential Internet Hardware, US and UK Intelligence Agencies Say

State-sponsored Russian hackers are actively seeking to hijack essential internet hardware, US and UK intelligence agencies say. BBC reports: The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security issued a joint alert warning of a global campaign. The alert details methods used to take over essential network hardware. The attacks could be an attempt by Russia to gain a foothold for use in a future offensive, it said. "Russia is our most capable hostile adversary in cyber-space, so dealing with their attacks is a major priority for the National Cyber Security Centre and our US allies," said Ciaran Martin, head of the NCSC in a statement. The alert said attacks were aimed at routers and switches that directed traffic around the net. Compromised devices were used to look at data passing through them, so Russia could scoop up valuable intellectual property, business information and other intelligence.
...every country's spy agencies are trying to suborn every other country's switching gear.
Are we back to the "exceptionalism" or "world police" nobnsense whereby it's ok ok if we do it to them, but not vice-versa, because we're the good guys? Every country's spy agencies think they're the good guys.
Amid all the snarky comments about how Russia's encroaching on the U.S. and U.K.'s state cyber hacking business, Russia does seem more dark and foreboding than anytime post Cold War- and Perestroika/Glasnost.
It always seemed to me the U.S. and its NATO allies lost an enormous opportunity to reach out to Russia after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to help them economically and socially embrace the West's principals. It would have been to our mutual advantage. Instead, it felt like we wasted that opport